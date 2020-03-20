Change Healthcare Is A Compelling Buy

Confusing joint venture accounting and MCK/CHNG share sales have caused shares to decline sharply.

Change Healthcare Business Overview

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is a very high-quality business.

Source: Change Healthcare Corporate Presentation

First of all, the company is defensive. As a healthcare IT provider, demand for services is pretty immune to the macro environment. There may be slightly lower healthcare utilization which could negatively impact CHNG, but it should be relatively muted. ~88% of revenue is recurring.

Second, the business has high margins with ~31% EBITDA margins.

Third, the business generates significant free cash flow. Through the past nine months ending December 31, 2019 (CHNG’s fiscal year ends in March), CHNG generated $213MM of free cash flow ($284MM on an annualized basis). This is significant and impressive in its own right versus a $2.3BN market cap. But if you give the company credit for its “adjustments” (integration and related costs, strategic initiatives, severance costs, integration capex) annualized free cash increases to $432MM.

CHNG has three different business segments:

Network Solutions (18% of revenue, 30% of EBITDA) Software and Analytics (51% of revenue, 56% of EBITDA) Technology-Enabled Solutions (31% of revenue, 14% of EBITDA)

Network Solutions (18% Of Revenue, 30% Of EBITDA)

Network Solutions' revenue increased by 5% in the first 9 months of fiscal 2020. Key drivers included implementation of new customers in Data Solutions, payments and dental, combined with stronger medical network volumes.

This business is focused on navigating the complex US healthcare system and making sure the right payers get paid in a timely manner. CHNG’s business (Emdeon) provides an automated network that allows healthcare providers to fill out claims electronically for reimbursement.

CHNG’s software scans the claims to make sure they are correctly filled out. If they are, the claims are passed on to the payer and typically paid within two weeks. The payers have their own software (that CHNG provides) that analyzes the claims for potential errors.

CHNG also depersonalizes all the data that it processes and then sells it.

Software And Analytics (50.5% Of Revenue, 56% Of EBITDA)

The Software and Analytics segment grew 5.3% in the first 9 months of fiscal 2020. Growth was driven by strong performance in payment accuracy, decision support, and risk adjustment.

Software and Analytics provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement and imaging and clinical workflow.

CHNG’s payment accuracy solutions help payers quickly analyze claims to decide if the claim is accurate. Payers have to make these decisions quickly as claims must be paid out within two weeks in most states. CHNG also has solutions that analyze claims that have already been paid to catch errors.

CHNG’s decision management solution is called Interqual. It provides a set of clinical best practices that payers force on their providers to ensure medical necessity of treatment. For instance, a doctor could request a wildly expensive and ineffective treatment option, and the system will allow the payer to say “we won’t reimburse that for X, Y, and Z reasons.” Interqual is sold to payers (per member per month) and providers (per bed per year).

Technology-Enabled Solutions (31% Of Revenue, 14% Of EBITDA)

Revenue declined 3.7% in the first 9 months of fiscal 2020. This includes $16 million of planned, contract eliminations. Excluding this planned attrition, revenue growth was 2.5%.

Technology-Enabled Services provides solutions including Revenue Cycle Management, Consulting, and Communication and Payment Services. This group is lower margin due primarily to its higher labor component.

The Revenue Cycle Management business helps providers maximize reimbursement. Communications and Payment Services involves sending physical and digital patient statements.

Why Has the stock sold off?

I think there are a couple of reasons:

The company was hard to analyze due to joint venture accounting.

If you pull up CHNG’s most recent 10-Q, you will see the following income statement:

Source: Change Healthcare

It doesn’t look too appealing, does it?

It would be easy to pass on the company without digging much deeper. I’m embarrassed to admit this is what I did when CHNG originally IPO’d.

Before McKesson (NYSE:MCK) split off its ownership stake in the company in February 2020, it owned over 50% of CHNG and so the joint venture accounting that CHNG filed looked messy and unappealing (see above).

Now that the spin-off is complete, the financials will look much cleaner and investors will discover a healthcare IT company that is defensive (attractive in an ugly macroenvironment) with sticky recurring revenue and 30%+ EBITDA margins that is trading at 8.1x free cash flow.

2) Many investors swapped their MCK shares for CHNG shares for a “low risk” 7.5% return in 2 weeks.

Unfortunately, during the exchange, Covid-19 fears exploded and CHNG shares and the market dropped like a rock. My guess is that many investors who exchanged their MCK shares for CHNG shares, sold CHNG indiscriminately in part due to the messy financials (see point 1).

3) CHNG has high debt (4.8x EBITDA) and everything with high debt has sold off indiscriminately. For reasons detailed below, I’m comfortable with CHNG’s balance sheet.

Accelerating Revenue Growth

In fiscal 2020 (year ending March 2020), revenue is on pace to grow 1.5% while adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow at 7%.

In fiscal 2021, revenue growth is expected to accelerate to 4% to 6% while adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow at 6% to 8%.

What is driving the accelerated growth?

Software and Analytics as well as Network Solutions have grown at ~5% in 2019 and they are expected to continue to grow at that level. Meanwhile, Technology Enabled Solutions has declined by 3.7% in 2019, largely driven by planned attrition. Excluding that planned attrition, Technology Enabled Solutions is growing at 2.5%. On a going-forward basis, management expects the division to grow at 2.5% or more.

Manageable Debt

One valid concern for CHNG is it has a high debt load.

It currently has $4.8BN of net debt on its balance sheet or 4.8x annualized Q3 EBITDA.

In the most recent quarter, CHNG paid off $150MM of debt. The company’s goal is to pay down a half of turn of leverage per year or ~$500MM. This seems fairly aggressive seeing as the company is currently generating ~$284MM of free cash flow. Nonetheless, the company’s main priority is to pay down debt until it reaches net debt to EBITDA of 4.0x.

While it generally isn’t optimal to own a high debt company heading into a recession (I believe we are already in a recession), I’m comfortable in this case due to the incredibly sticky nature of CHNG’s revenue and cash flow generation.

Further, CHNG is only paying ~6.0% on its debt which implies that debt holders must believe CHNG’s business is high quality and resilient.

Insider Buying And Good Investors Own The Stock

Over the past year, there has been no insider selling and significant insider buying at prices ~100% higher than current levels.

Source: Insider Monitor

Further, Blackstone owns 59 million shares (18% of total) and Hellman and Friedman (another private equity firm) owns 15 million shares (5% of total).

In a recently filed Viking Global, a well-regarded hedge fund, disclosed that it owns 6.3% of shares outstanding.

While it is not wise to base one’s investment decision 100% on what other smart investors are doing, their ownership of CHNG is encouraging.

Valuation

From an absolute valuation perspective, CHNG is attractive trading at 8.1x free cash flow. To me, this seems dirt cheap for a defensive business with sticky, recurring revenue with 30%+ EBITDA margins.

It’s hard to find perfect comps for CHNG as healthcare IT providers have many different models. I’ve included several peers below which all trade higher than CHNG.

Source: Stock Spin-off Investing

CHNG has notably higher debt than its peers, but for reasons discussed above, I’m comfortable with the balance sheet.

Risks

High Leverage While CHNG’s debt levels are high, I’m comfortable with it due to the company’s sticky, recurring revenue/cash flow.

Impact of Covid-19 The majority of CHNG's business (Software & Analytics, 56% of EBITDA) is driven by SaaS or licence-based and will not be impacted. The Network Solutions segment (30% of EBITDA) is driven by healthcare utilization. It will benefit from increased hospital visits due to Covid-19. Elective surgeries that are delayed won't be lost, but will most likely be rescheduled once the epidemic fades. Management has noted that its Technology-Enabled Solutions (14% of EBITDA) could be impacted as it's more labor-intensive. However, it is lower margin, and so its impact will be minimal relative to the entire company.



Conclusion

Change Healthcare looks very compelling at current levels. I believe a conservative fair value is in the range of $13 to $15.

