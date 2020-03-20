Carnival Cruise Line Will Need To Use Its Own Life Preserver, Ironically

To survive the next six months of no revenue, Carnival Corp. needs to improve its cash position so it has sufficient funds to pay off debts and fund working capital requirements.

Synopsis

Investors who follow my work know I cover the long-term prospects of businesses and I cover them holistically through a series of articles. Even though we are in the midst of a volatile market and global pandemic, my strategy has not changed. As such, I will be analyzing Carnival Corporation (CCL) from all angles of the business.

There are so many puns I can make here, but I will spare you and just get to the point: Carnival Cruise Line needs to find a way to stay afloat for the foreseeable future. Okay, that was the only pun I will make.

The underlying problem is neither with Carnival Corporation’s management/fundamentals nor the cruise industry. The problem is, can Carnival Cruise Line make it out of this year alive? Put another way, if there was no pandemic, Carnival Cruise Line is a sound business with solid fundamentals. If there was no pandemic, the cruise industry would be booming with the explosion of Baby Boomers on the scene. The issue we have to address is, does Carnival Corporation have enough saved for a rainy day?

In order to evaluate Carnival Corporation's chances of survival, we have to examine its cash position, short-term liabilities, interest payments, debt, and determine if the company has enough liquidity to make it through six months of making zero or close to zero revenue.

Cash Position

First, let’s look at how much cash the company has access to (liquidity). Carnival has $518 million in cash, and because management recently tapped into the company's credit revolving facility, it has an additional $3 billion. Both of these alone will not cover the company's liabilities for the year. As such, it will have to cut or eliminate the dividend. And if the company wants to be safe, it should halt all share repurchases, as that pushes the ratio coverage to $1.25 (which is ¢25 over $1, which provides some cushioning... better be safe than sorry). Essentially, what this means is that for every $1.25 of cash flowing in the business, only $1 is required to flow out, meaning that all short-term expenses are covered.

In regards to the short-term liabilities on the balance sheet, there are a couple things to keep in mind. First, short-term liabilities are payments that are due within a year. Second, in Carnival Corporation’s case, we are also going to strip out customer deposits. The reason is that unlike other liabilities, this is a non-cash liability. When customers make a deposit, Carnival collects the cash and owes them a service (the actual redemption of the cruise), not more cash (as in a loan repayment). So, if Carnival does not deliver a service, the customer's cash (sitting in the "customer deposit" liability account) is returned, not the company’s cash from the balance sheet (which sits in the "cash" asset account).

Note: Carnival will also free up more potential cash, since management will decrease the capital expenditures for this year.

Short-Term Health - Liquidity Ratios

Now that we have analyzed its cash position, let’s take a look at Carnival’s short-term liquidity ratios in perspective by comparing the company to its two biggest competitors: Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

The current ratio compares a company’s current assets to its current liabilities. Current assets differ from the cash position because current assets include indirect sources of cash. For example, inventory could be sold for cash, but it is not cash itself.

Typically, we would like to see a ratio of 1x, as that implies all short-term liabilities are covered. However, that is a general rule of thumb, as there are merits to being under and above 1x. Furthermore, all industries are different, and it is important to compare across competitors.

Carnival has a higher current ratio than its competitors. However, even more important than a snapshot of an individual year is the trend line. Carnival has remained consistent for a decade, whereas Royal Caribbean’s short-term liquidity has deteriorated each year and is now 50% worse than ten years ago. Lastly, even though Norwegian Cruise Line has been consistent, it has been consistently lower. In analyzing the current ratio as a snapshot and trend line, it is clear that Carnival is the best-positioned company in the short run.

Furthermore, Carnival’s quick ratio (a stricter current ratio) and CFFO/Current Liabilities ratio is significantly better than their competitors. In a last/best man standing scenario, Carnival is the most likely to weather the storm in the coming months. Ok, that was the last pun.

Long-Term Health - Total Debt and Interest Coverage Ratios

Now, let’s see if Carnival is well-positioned for the long run. We will compare the company to its competitors on six key metrics. I usually refrain from charts with lots of data points, as they can be overwhelming, but I had to include all this data, as it is paramount in putting the long-term debt of each company in perspective.

First, let’s look at Total Debt/Equity. Personally, I look for companies under 50%, as that is a good balance between leverage and earnings. Carnival is at 45.4%, while its competitors are at about, or over, 100%. In an economy as seemingly fragile as ours, overleveraging is dangerous, and I stay away from companies which do not practice discipline, as I view them as ticking time bombs - or should I say sinking ships? Ok that was the last, last pun.

Furthermore, Carnival beats its competitors by a substantial margin with regard to Total Debt/Capital and Total Liabilities/Total Assets.

Moving on to EBIT/Interest Expense, Carnival beats its competitors by a whopping margin. And when we add back non-cash expenses, such as depreciation and amortization (EBITDA/Interest Expense), the gap between the best and the rest only widens. Carnival earns significantly more revenue and finances its debt at lower rates. The company’s after-tax cost of debt is 1.85%, versus 4.75% and 3.27% for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, respectively.

Lastly, when we look at (EBITDA – Capex)/Interest Expense, Carnival has beaten its competitors in that mark for nine out of the last ten years. The only exception was last year, but that is because the company had a combination of higher operating costs (which lowered their EBITDA) and significantly higher capital expenditures ($5.4 billion versus $1.1 billion in 2014, for perspective). As a side note, the company had even more capital expenditures planned for 2020 ($7 billion), but management is going to cut some due to the lack of expected revenue.

The conclusion we can draw from assessing Carnival’s liquidity and debt/interest ratios is that if any of the three companies is going to go bankrupt, Carnival seems the least likely. Not to mention, it is the industry leader and has top notch brand recognition. Both of these play a factor in decreasing recovery time for revenue growth after crises, which is ultimately the determining factor in bankruptcy... you need enough cash coming in at the top line to pay off your debts.

Solvency Ratio

Now, for the final piece: the official solvency calculation. The general rule of thumb is that we want companies with a solvency ratio of 20% or higher. This varies by industry, but the lower the percentage, the greater the chance of default. The ratio uses total liabilities, but I know some investors like to use solely debt, so I included that table underneath the top one. I prefer the top one (total liabilities, ST and LT), as it is a more comprehensive, conservative, and stringent ratio.

Again, Carnival shines over its competitors, as its solvency ratio is over 20%, whereas Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are under that mark. This indicates that both the latter companies are overleveraged, and in an environment where they may not see revenues at all for months, that makes them dangerous investments compared to the financially sound Carnival Corporation.

Historical Solvency Ratio

Now that we have established Carnival’s solvency ratio is the best out of the three, we can take it a step further and compare the company's current solvency ratio to its own historical averages for the last ten years. Overall, I give the company a B grade. Management has been consistent if you look at 2019 and 2010; however, during the years 2012-2014, the company faltered and developed a low solvency ratio. While that did not burn the company at the time, I would rather they not play with fire. This lack of focus prevented Carnival from earning an A grade.

Looking to today, I am quite happy Carnival righted the ship (probably not the last pun) in time, as the next half a year is going to be abysmal from an earnings standpoint. The fact that the company has a solvency ratio over 20% is going to serve it well as management deals with rising tides (these puns are getting excessive). Furthermore, Carnival has an A- S&P credit rating. I acknowledge credit ratings are fickle, but an A- rating is still welcomed at a time like this. And lastly, on a smaller note, I like that company management has grown net income at a faster rate than total liabilities.

Conclusion

The reality is cruise lines may have to go months without making revenue. In the past, when interest rates were set by the free market, businesses were forced to be vigilant with their borrowing. However, since the Federal Reserve price fixed interest rates at 0% for years (and these have gone back to 0% now), many companies have excessively borrowed during the last decade. When you are encouraged to spend and borrow, you don’t save for a rainy day.

Businesses such as Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings have taken on massive amounts of debt, which is going to be difficult to service in hard times such as these. Of course, with the Federal Reserve just dropping money from helicopters, maybe some of it will make it to the ocean. Either way, Carnival Cruise Line has the best liquidity, interest coverage, and is the most solvent out of all three companies. If any of them were to survive, I would put my money on Carnival Corporation... and I did.

Note: This is just the tip of the iceberg (too soon, I know) with Carnival Cruise Line. I will be presenting more articles examining the past performance of the company, as well as key financial ratios and management/industry analysis. Finally, I will present my valuation article with my DCF, along with F.A.S.T. Graphs technical analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.