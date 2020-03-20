VTI: Diversification For The Long Run

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSE:VTI) is meant to track the entire U.S. stock market with exposure across mega-cap leaders down to the micro-cap companies. The attraction here is the academic concept of complete diversification to eliminate company-specific risk. By this measure, VTI is a good choice to capture broad-based equity market exposure with an industry-low expense ratio of just 0.03%. That being said, we highlight that the fund has underperformed some large-cap tilted indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY) in recent years which is related to its higher weighting in some of the market leaders. Indeed, VTI is down by 27% in 2020 amid the historic coronavirus-induced crash while SPY has performed slightly better down by 25% year to date. Still, we think VTI has relative value as its higher exposure to small-cap stocks can help it outperform to the upside in an eventual recovery.

(Source: finviz.com)

VTI Background

The S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) are often seen as market barometers with the daily price moves widely publicized across media. On the other hand, The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index may be a better representation for "the stock market" as it's based on a wider range of companies through its 3551 current holdings.

Taking a look across the top 10 holdings of VTI compared to SPY, you'll notice the fund features the same companies but with a lower weighting. VTI's largest position in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) at 4.22% is underweight relative to SPY with 5.04% in MSFT. The top 10 holdings of SPY represent 23.9% of the fund while VTI is less concentrated or "top-heavy" with 19.7% among the same stocks. The difference here of 420 basis points for VTI is distributed across the rest of the portfolio.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Going down the entire list of equity holdings in VTI, the smallest positions represent just single-digit basis points. Still, the net result of the market capitalization weighting methodology is that VTI features a larger allocation towards mid- and small-cap stocks which together represent 22.7% compared to 9.5% in SPY with zero mall cap holdings. This is an important consideration that explains the fund's performance in recent periods which we discuss further below.

(Source: YCharts)

In terms of exposure by sector, VTI generally matches the distribution found in SPY which is largely a reflection of the broader stock market composition. There are more technology firms compared to materials sector stocks for example. Overall, VTI is built and constructed to perform exactly as intended which is to provide exposure to the "total stock market."

VTI Performance

Favorably, VTI has performed well since its inception returning a cumulative 200% on a total return basis compared to 168% for the SPY. We attribute this excess return to the fund's higher weighting in small caps that are recognized for outperforming the market over long periods. The idea is that a successful small company may benefit from an early stage of exceptionally high growth and compounding earnings from a small base.

Data by YCharts

While the long-term outperformance is evident, VTI has underperformed SPY more recently including over the last 10-year, 5-year, 3-year, and 1-year lookback periods. Over the past 5 years, SPY has returned 29% compared to 23% for VTI. SPY has had the edge here considering its overweighting to market leaders in recent years like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) among top holdings.

Data by YCharts

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

For investors holding VTI, the added diversification has not provided solace during the extreme market volatility and declines of recent weeks. From VTI's all-time high reached in February at $172.56, the fund has declined 30% compared to a 28% drop in the S&P 500.

Still, we think there are reasons to be cautiously bullish at the current level considering valuations across the board have been pulled back to potentially reasonable levels. While there remain significant uncertainties as to the extent of the coronavirus economic impact and unclear timetable to when companies can return to normalized operations, the market may have already priced in some of the worst-case scenarios.

To be clear, it may be too early to make a call that the market "bottom" is in, but we think it's time to start getting into the water so to say. In the current environment, monitoring points include the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and the number of new cases daily. The upside could be a scenario where the number of critical cases and fatalities over the next few weeks avoids the experience observed in countries like Italy and Spain. In this case, the market could build confidence that the containment efforts affected supporting sentiment towards risk assets.

Mentioning risk, there is always the possibility that the situation could deteriorate further. One concern is that the current situation can lead to a deeper structural cyclical slowdown to the U.S. and global economy which would be bearish for all stocks in general. Our view is that policymakers and government globally will make an effort at all costs to support the economic environment for recovery that would mitigate such a trend.

At the peak of the last financial crisis in 2009, the dividend yield for VTI approached 3.5% compared to the current level of 2.4%. By this measure, valuations were cheaper at the market bottom in 2009 compared to now. There is a sense that the leading stocks in the market now have higher quality and overall lower leverage suggesting underlying support compared to the last crisis.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

Overall, we expect VTI to outperform a large-cap index over long periods through bull and bear market cycles which makes the current price level a compelling buying opportunity. In an eventual recovery in the stock market, we think VTI can benefit from its exposure to small caps compared to a fund like SPY. A trading idea here is to take a small position in VTI and build a larger allocation over days and weeks on any further downside to improve the dollar cost average.

Build a Stronger Portfolio With The Core-Satellite Dossier Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Get access to all our exclusive features including: Model portfolios built around different strategies.

built around different strategies. A tracked watchlist of our top picks .

. A weekly "dossier" with an updated market outlook.

Access to analysts with a live chat

Exclusive research covering all asset classes and market segments. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.