Yangarra Resources Continues Growing

The company now has the same value as when it had minimal production a few years back.

Low-cost producer Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) will be profitable at considerably lower prices. This Canadian producer will have lower profits should oil and gas prices continue dropping. But the company will most likely report profits.

The largest update in the March slide presentation was that the latest prices of the stock indicate WTI pricing at less than $20 per barrel. Only one time has that been at a significant level and that was back in the 1980s when Saudi Arabia decided to re-enter the market. In doing so, the Saudis pushed the oil prices back to $10 a barrel for a few years. However, this time around, the country has taken back market share with considerably less production to enter back into the market. Plus the coronavirus is very unlikely to last longer than its predecessors despite market fears to the contrary and dire predictions.

This is important as this low-cost producer is less hedged than many of its contemporaries. For anyone who believes that current pricing will last a while, this company may not be worth looking at. But should history repeat, then by the end of summer we should be well on our way to an economic recovery with oil prices going back to something resembling normal.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Yangarra Resources February 2020 Corporate Presentation

These wells are profitable to drill all the way down to WTI $40. In fact most company managements would consider a 20% return as the threshold to drill for production. Therefore these wells apparently break even at some of the lowest WTI prices in the industry.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Yangarra Resources Press Release February 6, 2020

The relatively low breakeven points cited above combined with the cash flows reported by the company so far indicate the risk of achieving the realizations on the reserve report is below average. Reserve reports are often professional guesses about the future. The company still has to drill and produce those professional guesses. In this case, the future appears a little more predictable. Furthermore, the low costs appear to point towards a reasonable amount of resource recovery under a wide variety of industry scenarios. Therefore this particular reserve report can be relied upon more so than the reserve report of a high-cost operator.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Yangarra Resources February 2020 Corporate Presentation

The company's value has now declined to the point where it is equal to the time when I began following it, and it really had very minimal production. Evidently the market values all that production and cash flow growth at zero. Only the initial assets appear to matter right now.

The justification for this is the price war and the coronavirus challenges. Yet we have been through both before and emerged relatively unscathed for the experience. There is absolutely no reason to believe that this time will be different even though some headlines scream otherwise.

A few years ago, a stock offering followed to begin a drilling program that led to the current production. Much of that following production has been financed with debt because the well profitability has enabled the company to earn every increasing credit limits from its banks.

Now the market value has declined so that it is a minimal addition to enterprise value. The company's enterprise value is roughly 3 times expected cash flow. Furthermore the costs and returns shown above allow this company to grow production materially even at considerably lower oil prices to be able to handle the current debt.

There are a lot of competitors with much higher well break-even points than Yangarra that will suffer long before this company shows any kind of financial stress. In the meantime, management guides to a roughly 20% production increase while many in the industry are cutting back production.

It should be noted that Canadian producers generally do not grow evenly throughout the fiscal year. The Spring Breakup in Canada often means that the second quarter is used for repairs and maintenance. Therefore drilling and production activities are seasonally low during the second quarter and begin again sometime during the third quarter.

Traditionally the first and fourth quarters will show the most production growth from drilling and completion activities. Last year management brought an unusually large amount of production online at the end of the first and beginning of the second quarters. Therefore an unusually weak second-quarter comparison is very likely, but definitely not assured.

In fact, management slowed activities as the commodity prices dropped. Therefore there will be some uncompleted wells available in the third or fourth quarter should completions be indicated by stronger pricing. There may be an activity pattern variance this year as management may elect to just use cash flow to pay debt until the industry conditions improve.

The company generally outspends its cash flow during the first and fourth quarters while under-spending cash flow the second quarter and sometimes the third quarter. The total year cash flow can also be influenced by decisions to move drilling forward into the fourth quarter to take advantage of a cost opportunity. That means that investors need to review several years of cash flow and decide for themselves how well this management lives within cash flow. I do not worry about that as much because these wells are very profitable. Therefore free cash flow is not very high on my agenda until the well profitability drops significantly.

Management now appears to have a large enough production base that the company can grow within cash flow. Therefore, future growth will largely be determined by commodity prices and the outlook for those commodity prices.

Should pricing firm or become unusually strong, this management could again switch strategies. Management has used the latest pricing weakness to acquire more acreage. Therefore, there are plenty of opportunities available to expand operations when industry conditions are favorable.

Finding and Development Costs

The relatively low finding and development costs are a key to above-average profitability.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Yangarra Resources Press Release February 6, 2020

This is really the main source of the depreciation calculation. Generally infrastructure costs such as (for example) water handling and midstream activities owned are a smaller part of depreciation. Costs above are a definite advantage to some Permian producers that have as much as $20 per barrel depreciation.

(Canadian dollars for the Canadian producers and US dollars for the US producers - please read the slide footnote carefully.)

Source: Peyto Corporate Presentation February 2020.

The finding and development costs for Yangarra Resources compare favorably with the primarily oil producers shown above. In fact, those finding and development costs are comparable to several of the primarily gas producers shown above.

Low operating costs are very much sweeping the industry as new water-handling methods are developed. Yangarra is a relatively small player with its own truck fleet. That strategy could very easily change as the company grows. Lease operating expenses in the oil patch used to be materially higher than lease operating expenses in the natural gas part of the industry. That is no longer necessarily the case.

Yangarra has a lease acquisition expense advantage over many of the players shown above. Very few if any lease acquisition costs in Canada are close to the cost of an acre in the Permian (for example). Yangarra Resources not only benefits from good geology, but it also benefits from relatively low competition as it expands the company's lease holdings.

The Future

This company should continue its robust growth from mostly cash flow under a wide variety of oil price scenarios. The low costs enable it to continue growing while many have to cut back. The sell-off of this stock is probably unwarranted given the relatively bright future.

The current oil price war and coronavirus challenges are unlikely to last long. Typical viruses like colds and flu do not do well when the temperature warms up. This one has yet to be fully researched in that area. But the chances are very good that warmer weather will help contain the bug until at least the fall.

A far more normal cash flow valuation would be an enterprise value of 8 to 10 times cash flow. This company is likely to grow production 20% a year for the foreseeable future. It could become a market darling down the road or an acquisition candidate at the right price. Management owns a significant amount of stock. It will not be selling this company cheaply.

