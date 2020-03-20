Realty Income: Separating Fear From Realty

The US economy (and various foreign economies as well) is in a state of crisis at the moment. The shutting down of unnecessary travel by workers and consumers in an attempt to mitigate the Coronavirus has stressed various types of businesses that have now lost most of their traffic overnight. Such a volatile and recessionary environment created by these circumstances will certainly stress the REIT sector. These companies own the office buildings and physical property that many of these now distressed businesses operate out of. These REITs will now be exposed to potential default of tenants that may not be able to pay rent in the short term. This risk has walloped the share price of various REITs.

However, in these difficult scenarios, there is often opportunity to be found in high-quality companies that have seen shares beaten down among the chaos. Realty Income (O) is a great example of this. Although the company has tenant exposure to a handful of impacted businesses, the company's fundamental and financial strength and overall high-grade portfolio will see the company through this. We like Realty Income as shares are now significantly removed from 52-week highs.

Note: Our previous overview profile on Realty Income can be found HERE.

Tenant Portfolio & Potential Risk Exposure

There are various types of REITs in existence, many are grouped into a certain type of property. Some own various properties that operate as nursing homes, others focus on office or industrial spaces. Realty Income is a retail REIT, and collects rent from many of the types of businesses that consumers frequent throughout their weekly activities.

source: Realty Income

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in business models with a few core characteristics. They are defensive, resilient, and typically recession-proof.

Admittedly, the social distancing protocols put in place to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus have created a unique scenario that is certainly distressing many sectors. Realty Income does a lot of business with movie theaters. Theater heavyweights Regal (OTC:CNWGY) and AMC (AMC) combine for approximately 5.9% of Realty Income's rental income. In all, theaters account for 6.7% of rental income. Health and fitness businesses contribute another 7.3%. Both of these types of businesses have seen traffic dry up either via voluntary closure, or due to social distancing mandates. Despite this exposure to potentially troubled tenants, we don't find the overall risk to Realty Income to be that grave.

The majority of rental income that Realty Income receives is derived from businesses that are operating (some even thriving) through this pandemic. Realty Income has high exposure to grocery stores, pharmacies, quick service restaurants (that are largely still operational via drive-thru), and convenience retail such as dollar stores and 7-Elevens as well. And while there are some troubled tenants such as the movie theaters, we don't anticipate total default here. Regal and AMC have completely closed, which will slow cash burn and AMC has already cut its dividend. In the event that some larger tenants do in fact get wiped out, the disruption to Realty Income would be manageable because of the company's strong financial base.

Robust Financials Are The Key To Long-Term Mitigation

The real competitive advantage of Realty Income among most of its peers, is the strong financial moat that the company has amassed over time. Realty Income has been able to consistently use a lower cost of capital as an edge in its operations. A low cost of capital allows Realty Income to acquire higher quality tenants at a better risk/cost ratio - which results in sustainable growth. When you have a higher cost of capital, you need to take on more risk in order to generate the same profit growth.

source: Realty Income

Growth via high-quality tenants has been reflected in Realty Income's share price. The premium that shares have traded at over the years has been a fantastic source of capital - the company has issued equity versus borrowing to fund growth as a result. It's a bit of a circle that just feeds itself.

Not having to borrow so much has left Realty Income's balance sheet in great shape. The company carries investment grade credit ratings across the board from the major agencies.

Source: Realty Income

What the company has borrowed is structured nicely. There are minimal near-term obligations, and the vast majority of debt is fixed at solid rates. The company also has $2.3 billion available on its revolver to help absorb potential disruptions should vulnerable tenants begin to struggle paying rent during this pandemic.

Panic Has Presented Opportunity

With such good fundamentals, we believe that Realty Income's recent plunge is a potential opportunity for long-term investors. Despite REITs rebounding in a big way (Realty Income up 14% today), the stock has still lost more than a third of its value since the beginning of March.

Source: Ycharts

With full 2019 AFFO (adjusted funds from operation) of $3.32, Realty Income now trades at a multiple of 14.76X. We are using trailing AFFO instead of 2020 guidance ($3.45-$3.51) as a margin of safety in case tenant disruption negatively impacts operating results over the next year. This multiple is much more appealing than our initial coverage in May when the stock was trading at 20.9X.

source: Ycharts

In addition, the dividend is yielding 5.64%, near its highest level since the financial crisis. Investors were able to get a yield of more than 6% as recently as yesterday, and with the volatility we have seen, we could touch that mark again in the near future.

In closing, we like Realty Income's strong operating model, financial backstop, and high-yielding dividend. We think that the stock has been aggressively sold which has presented an opportunity for long-term investors. With low to mid single-digit growth of the business and a 6% dividend, double-digit returns over the long term are realistic without factoring in dividend reinvestment. Investors should of course consider the potential for disruption that social distancing will cause for a notable portion of Realty Income's tenant base, but a strong financial backdrop will (in our opinion) minimize risk to our long-term bullish view on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.