The Boeing Bailout

On Tuesday, Boeing (BA) requested the Trump Administration to provide $60B in US government aid to sustain the aerospace manufacturing industry. The news follows after airlines announced significant capacity cuts in the coming months. In this report, I won't focus on aircraft program specifics detailed to the dollar value, but I will discuss why Boeing seems to be lacking some sense of reality and now becomes the schoolbook example of how not to manage liquidity, while it already became the schoolbook example of how not to manage a crisis or design critical systems.

Supporting the supply chain

Boeing provided the following statement on its website:

CHICAGO, March 17, 2020-We appreciate the support of the President and the Administration for the 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers that Boeing relies on to remain the number one US exporter, and we look forward to working with the Administration and Congress as they consider legislation and the appropriate policies. Boeing supports a minimum of $60 billion in access to public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees, for the aerospace manufacturing industry. This will be one of the most important ways for airlines, airports, suppliers and manufacturers to bridge to recovery. Funds would support the health of the broader aviation industry, because much of any liquidity support to Boeing will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain. The long-term outlook for the industry is still strong, but until global passenger traffic resumes to normal levels, these measures are needed to manage the pressure on the aviation sector and the economy as a whole. We're leveraging all our resources to sustain our operations and supply chain. We continue to assess additional levers as we navigate the current challenges and position the industry for the long term. As reported last week, drawing on our delayed draw loan term was a prudent step to increase our liquidity and ease some of the significant near-term pressures on our business. We filed an 8-K today to formally disclose that draw down.

I've been doing some research the past couple of days, and while we are seeing clear capacity cuts in the airline industry, Boeing has provided extremely little information on the exact impact for the company or its supply chain. The company has asked $60B for the aerospace manufacturing industry to bridge the recovery without providing even a tiny bit of information on what triggers this. Obviously, currently airlines could be looking to defer future deliveries (beyond the 12-month mark from now), and airlines could be looking to defer current-year deliveries... both of which have certain payment schemes associated. Boeing could also be facing cancellations which obliges it to refund pre-delivery payments recorded.

Above are three scenarios with three different timelines and intensities. I understand that Boeing and the supply chain could be facing significant pressure, but what grinds my gears is that the company provides no information. The company has detailed insight in what is driving the need for cash (deferral or cancellations, the timeline (this year or future years) as well as which programs are driving the headwind. Without putting out a single detail on that, the company now asks for $60B in aid. I think that is a questionable practice for a business that spent billions in dividend payments and buybacks. I say that as someone who benefited from these means to return value to shareholders. Boeing promised transparency, but it only provides it either after the fact or when it deems it fit. That has been a returning element throughout the entire Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

From what I could read, most of the liquidity that will be provided will be there to support the supply chain. That could either be indicating that Boeing has no money to make the payments to companies in the supply chain or that there is an immediate cut-off in demand that immediately affects production in the supply chain. Currently we don't know what is happening and that is frustrating as it gives nobody a sense of what sort of damage is done at the moment.

What should be considered, however, is that for years the company has pressured its supply chain eroding the margins and buffers via the Partnering for Success program that bolstered Boeing's margins. That the supply chain requires money today is because Boeing forced suppliers into a program in which it forced cost of goods down for itself and then spent that money on returning value to shareholders.

Boeing logic: Do not touch the dividend

One thing that became clear quite fast is that Boeing is still not changing its dividend policy. Earlier, I had a look at the dividend and concluded that fundamentally it is not a sustainable dividend, and the only reason to support the dividend is to support the share price, which in turn supports Boeing's pension fund. Share prices have gone down the drain since then, so I'd say keeping the dividend makes no sense. Maybe that is also why Boeing needs cash; the pension fund might be needing additional cash injections that Boeing had not anticipated.

Some investors have been pointing out the dividend history of Boeing and its growth, and that is a main reason for keeping the dividend. Fact is that a company can continue paying dividend until it becomes part of the history that is being pointed at by some investors to keep in place the dividend. Still, with $60B in aids, Boeing hasn't cut the annual dividend of nearly $5B. Boeing asked $60B in aid, but apparently does not bother to cut almost $5B in dividends, which is around 7 to 8 percent of what Boeing is looking for in aid. Probably Boeing does not want to cut the dividend because it plans on spending the cash on the supply chain, but again... we aren't given the insight on the cash deployment or how the COVID-19 has strained the cash flow from customers to Boeing into the supply chain.

Boeing should really make changes to its dividend policy and stop dividend payments effective immediately.

Boeing logic: Do not touch the executive payment

While airline CEOs have been standing together with their staff foregoing payment, no such thing is happening at Boeing it seems. Boeing's executives have been taking payment and are not skipping payment while asking the government for aid. I highly question such practice.

Boeing logic: State aid is now acceptable

For years Boeing has been fighting competitors Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) and Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) about state aid, and now the company is facing the same needs though under different circumstances and simply states:

We appreciate the support of the President and the Administration for the 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers that Boeing relies on to remain the number one US exporter, and we look forward to working with the Administration and Congress as they consider legislation and the appropriate policies.

Whether this aid package will become a problem at the WTO remains to be seen, but the stick Boeing used to beat Airbus with for years... it became a whole lot weaker on Tuesday. In fact, I believe it broke. The battle about WTO was about serious stuff, but wrapped in immature PR with both parties blind for the aid, subsidies and tax breaks rendered over the years. Maybe this will be an eye-opener for Boeing.

Borrowed cash is king

Boeing has enjoyed growing free cash flow for years, but the company also has become hungry for borrowed money over recent years while still increasing dividends and stock repurchases. Possibly the strong credit rating Boeing had in combination with low interest costs increased that lust for borrowing money. So, something about the way Boeing managed its cash was not healthy, and that would only show if the company would see its capability to borrow money diminish or the cash flow would be choked. With the Boeing 737 MAX, the cash flow from operations was significantly dented.

With the cash flow choked, Boeing relied on borrowing cash. With an A- rating, Boeing had an upper medium investment grade (Fitch dropped the rating from A to A- earlier this year). With the concerns about the Boeing 737 MAX recovery and the impact of the coronavirus, S&P lowered the credit rating two notches to BBB, which is two notches above junk status. The news came days after Boeing had fully drawn its $13.8B draw-down loan. Consuming that loan raised debt and caught the market by surprise, though it was never fully surprising. In my view, it was always likely the company would fully use the loan given the 2020 pressures to restart productions and associated cash flow profiles. The credit rating cut based on cash flow recovery expectations is what sent shares down the drain.

Boeing kept on borrowing cash pointing at its strong credit rating… until it borrowed so much without significant progress in recovery of the cash flow that it lost the strong credit rating and now relies on a bailout package.

Where does it become painful for Boeing? Share repurchases. I have report that I prepared on the 10th of February and I will likely make it available on the regular platform as well, but the title says enough "Boeing Left Cash Poor After Returning $60 Billion To Shareholders". I went through Boeing's shareholder appreciation for the past six years (I took the crisis year and the five years before that) and found that Boeing is requesting aid which equals what it returned to shareholders over the years. Basically, the American taxpayer now gets to fund Boeing's return of value to shareholders over the past years. That's bitter. Especially if you consider where share prices went over the six past years: -27%. Boeing basically wasted $60B in cash while taking the company from $136 per share to sub-$100 per share (and reaching $446 in between) without creating any true value for the long-term investor.

Conclusion

A year ago, I wouldn't have expected that I would be writing about a bailout package for Boeing, but what holds is that just like with aircraft crashes… if enough things go wrong, you end up with a disaster and that is what has happened with Boeing. From value returns to shareholders to increasing debt to management of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis to design, certification and recertification… it all brought Boeing to the point where it is today and it then was dealt another blow by COVID-19.

At this point, it is no given that Boeing will be receiving the bailout package, partially because the company hasn't made the necessary cuts such as cutting dividends and much of the pain it faces today has been inflicted by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis. I am critical of Boeing's business practice, but for the US economy and the jobs Boeing still supports, I believe bailing out the company is in the best interest, though it needs to recalibrate its ethical compass. You could also make a point there for Boeing's Defense spendings, having Boeing around is good, but also there it made big mistakes on for instance the Tanker contract, so a bailout package would be a huge support to the company, but it is not guaranteed it will be bailed out.

While the Boeing 737 MAX crisis is considered the future schoolbook example and case study of how things shouldn't be done, I think you can now say the same thing about the way the company managed its cash. Painful is that the American taxpayer is now paying for this directly and possibly via government backed loans with banks. Boeing hasn't altered the dividend or executive payment packages, while the company's performance is abysmal. People in the supply chain have already suffered over the past years via Boeing's Partnering for Success program and it has suffered during the MAX crisis as Boeing let the companies continue production as if the MAX would be back within months eventually forcing job cuts in the supply chain. If you thought Boeing, the American pride in commercial aircraft manufacturing, couldn't fall lower… it just did.

While the picture for Boeing remains ugly, share prices are now at a range where the company should be trading with the MAX crisis in mind. What should be kept in mind is that the airline and aerospace manufacturing industry (including Airbus) are all dependent on aids now. What is currently happening is unprecedented.

