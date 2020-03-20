Gap: Don't Catch A Falling Knife

An above-consensus 4Q19 result and yet another executive reshuffle do not change the narrative on Gap (GPS), in my view, as the company remains a severely challenged retailer in need of significant transformation. Though the stock has already de-rated significantly in recent weeks, I would remain cautious. With the FY20 guidance yet to contemplate any Coronavirus impact on the North America business, there is a meaningful downside risk to full-year guidance. Meanwhile, Gap's strained balance sheet (including leases, net debt/EBITDAR rose to ~4x in FY19) restricts its capacity for further share buybacks and leaves management with few options to support EPS amid a turbulent macro backdrop and yet another multi-year turnaround effort.

Dissecting the 4Q Results

GPS reported an above-consensus 4Q19 EPS of $0.58 on an adjusted basis, with the earnings strength primarily attributable to better top-line trends (particularly at Old Navy and Banana), as well as stronger gross margins. On a consolidated basis, comparable store sales remain in decline, declining by 1% for the quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted gross margins expanded ~70bps YoY to 36.3%, though this was offset by higher SG&A expenses (~30% of revenue).

Source: Form 8-K Filing

An interesting disclosure from the latest 10-K was that the company also took a $296mn impairment charge to its flagship stores in 4Q19, accounting for ~$0.59 in diluted EPS. Per management on the 4Q19 call, the majority of the charge is related to the Times Square flagship.

During the fourth quarter, we completed our impairment assessment and reported a $296 million or $0.59 non-cash impairment charge to reduce the carrying amount and the corresponding operating lease assets to their fair value. The majority of this charge is related to our Times Square location, agreements that were entered into in 2015 extend to 2032, and where rents have fallen dramatically.

At the segment level, Gap Global suffered a disappointing 5% decline YoY on its comparable sales, while Old Navy and Banana comps were flat YoY. On the bright side, this was the first non-negative comp for Old Navy this year as management continues to right-size Old Navy's inventory, driving higher segment margins this quarter.

Source: Form 8-K Filing

Interestingly, management cited the stronger performance within the Old Navy's women business as a key driver of the sequential improvement. Meanwhile, the continued weakness in the Gap brand was attributable to marketing and brand positioning headwinds, with Banana Republic's flat 4Q19 comp due to outperformance on the online channel, offset by suboptimal mix challenges. Here's CEO Sonya Syngal on Old Navy:

We're pleased with the signs of stabilization demonstrated in Q4 and confident with the sequential improvements we've seen quarter-to-date, really driven by our turnaround in our women's business and continuing to raise the game in our marketing efforts.

On Gap:

Unclear brand positioning, poorly executed marketing messages, and inconsistent product point of view continued to hinder overall performance leading to disappointing top-line results.

Though Athleta sales were up 2% for the quarter (+5% on a full-year basis), comps have notably slowed as the brand continues to experience mix challenges and inventory delays. There may be an opportunity for GPS to position Athleta as a key value driver within its portfolio, though I would point out that Athleta has some way to go to command a valuation similar to the likes of Lululemon (LULU) – in sharp contrast to Athleta's +2% comp in 4Q, LULU is posting comparables sales growth in the high-teens (and off a much higher base) over the same period.

Source: Lululemon Form 10-Q

FY20 Guidance Sets the Stage for a Negative Surprise

While headline guidance was encouraging at an FY20 EPS guide of $1.80-1.92 excluding charges (above consensus estimates of $1.68), on a low-single-digit comp decline, I would stress that the guidance does not embed a COVID-19 buffer for the North America business. This comes despite management's commentary that Gap is already experiencing weaker results in the Northwest and New York area stores. While management has reflected 1Q weakness in Asia and Europe in the guide, I would be wary of a pulled guide (a la Hilton) or a significant downward revision soon as the virus impact escalates in North America. Recent news flow out of North America has been decidedly bearish - Gap has announced the temporary closure of North American stores as of the time of writing.

Source: Form 8-K Filing

I also found management's forward-looking commentary interesting – not only did CEO Syngal express disappointment in the Gap brand's lack of progress, but she also suggested a need to "objectively evaluate the brand's fit in our portfolio." The timing of a pending review of the Gap brand's fit within the portfolio concerns me, given the discounted multiple paid by private equity for Victoria's Secret. Not only is the timing suspect, but I do not believe there are many options available to monetize a structurally challenged specialty apparel retailer.

The suspension of the share repurchase program (from a~$500m repurchase run-rate in FY19) also struck me as a particularly bearish signal for the FCF outlook. For context, GPS' decision comes on the heels of other retailers (e.g., Abercrombie & Fitch) showing a willingness to stabilize FY20 EPS through repurchases. While I do not think Gap will face a liquidity crunch anytime soon (it does have >$1.3b in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet), its adjusted net debt/EBITDAR (including leases) has risen considerably to ~4x, by my estimates.

Source: Company Filings

COVID-19 Impact Looms Large

As stated above, I do not think management has embedded sufficient conservatism into the guide. For instance, management is embedding a $100M revenue headwind in 1Q from reduced consumer traffic and demand in China, Japan, and Europe. Yet, the guidance does not embed any impact from North America traffic trends, despite management acknowledging traffic headwinds in Southern tourist stores and in "hotspots" in the Northwest and Northeast (particularly NYC).

Our outlook does not incorporate the potential unknown impacts from the evolving coronavirus outbreak, including a possible further spread in other regions, meaningful deterioration from current trends or potential disruption from any supply chain impacts.

Though GPS has made good progress on migrating its supply chain away from China, ~16% of its goods are still sourced from China (vs. ~21% in 2019), and thus, there could be an additional risk from supply chain disruptions. Thus far, the company has not cited any meaningful disruption from the closed factories in China, and thus, I see the bigger concern as consumer demand, particularly in the US. With the secular challenges across its brand portfolio also showing little signs of abating, the next few months will likely prove challenging.

A New CEO Brings New Hope, But Manage Your Expectations

The appointment of Sonia Syngal as CEO was not particularly surprising – she has been at the company for more than a decade and has driven much of the recent success at Old Navy. Going forward, her top priority will be strengthening the overall brand portfolio performance, as the latest turnaround strategy looks to be in the works. On the positive side, an in-house appointment significantly shortens the learning curve – a key consideration given the immediacy of the task at hand. On the flip side, her experience guiding the Old Navy spinoff process was cited as a key consideration, which, coupled with the lastest commentary regarding a reassessment of Gap brand's strategic fit, could indicate a potential trade sale or spinoff in the near future. Considering the sale of Victoria Secret for a bargain <0.2x EV/Sales, however, I would question if M&A is the right path going forward.

The Case for a Significant Valuation Discount

As I've mentioned in my prior coverage of the stock, Gap has been in turnaround mode too long for it to not be in secular decline. Despite the new CEO, I simply do not see a meaningfully positive path forward, and thus, I am penciling in continued declines into FY20 and beyond. Meanwhile, Old Navy - historically a source of strength – has also seen its growth momentum fade for the last year. Coupled with management's decision to issue a full-year guide without incorporating a buffer for the COVID-19 impact, I see the risk/reward firmly skewed to the downside from here. While GPS shares currently trade at a signficant forward earnings discount on consensus estimates relative to its historical P/E, I would caution investors against bottom-fishing here. In my view, not only is GPS set for a significant downward revision to consensus FY20 numbers, but its constrained balance sheet restricts management's options to support EPS (e.g., through buybacks) at a particularly challenging time.

