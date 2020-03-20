Comstock Resources: Consolidation Vehicle

Back in 2018, Comstock Resources (CRK) changed materially when entities controlled by Jerry Jones picked up 89 million shares in exchange for some oil and gas properties. Ever since then Comstock Resources has been on an acquisition binge that has few equals in terms of dollar amounts. Obviously, this company is a play on the recovery of natural gas.

Risks

However, the risks of such a vehicle are substantial.

There is a lack of operating activity as the company is currently structured. Therefore, once the acquisition and non-recurring charges subside, there could be substantial risks as to whether or not the company will operate as planned.

Rapid growth has its own risks and this company grew billions in the past few years.

The realization of the lowest operating costs for a natural gas producer for more than a short time is in question until sufficient operating history has been established.

Jerry Jones has excellent business experience. But that does not guarantee success in this venture.

Jerry Jones now controls a majority of the outstanding stock. He has the votes to determine key company decisions by himself.

The Upside

Comstock Resources has been consolidating operating entities in the Haynesville area. The last acquisition was Covey Park Energy for $2.2 billion. Mr. Jones invested enough money to bring his investment in the company to more than $1 billion. Mr. Jones at that point owned about 75% of the common shares outstanding. Denham Capital was the next largest shareholder at 16%. This does not leave a lot of float for the public for this size company. Shareholders should expect some liquidity challenges when investing in this company. Therefore, limit orders and patience are required when purchasing and selling common shares.

All of that acquisition and financial activity has made an absolute mess of the financial statements. Therefore, investors very much need to rely on the ability of management to produce the operating numbers claimed in the future when the non-recurring charges die down.

Those numbers appear to be very impressive.

Source: Comstock Resources January 2020 Investor Presentation

The estimated leverage ratio at the time of the merger with Covey Park was 2.9. The goal was to get that leverage down to 2.0 sometime in the next fiscal year at the time of the merger. As shown above, the debt is not due for a while. So any acquisition challenges should be worked out long before any debt is due.

The current value of the equity is around $1 billion. Therefore, this natural gas producer trades at an enterprise value of roughly 4 times predicted cash flow. For those who want to "bet" on the business management talents of Jerry Jones, this could be a very interesting investment.

Source: Comstock Resources January 2020 Investor Presentation

Maintaining the lean cost structure as noted above will be a challenge as this company gets larger. Even though managements often talk about the ability to lower costs as "scale increases," many shareholders would beg to differ. It seems that at a certain point, costs just do not go down enough to benefit common shareholders.

This management currently has some of the lowest operating costs in the industry. It should be noted that the company has no operating history at the levels shown above and not many companies have any operating levels with the cost goals above. Therefore, caution should be noted. However, should this management succeed with the goals noted above, this could be a very profitable natural gas producer.

Source: Comstock Resources January 2020 Investor Presentation

The guidance shows that management will attempt to "hang on" to the extremely low costs that are currently a goal once the acquisition costs and operation optimization non-recurring costs subside.

Should management succeed, then the market could well price this stock at a premium level. The figures above represent an unusually profitable natural gas producer. Any lengthy success of the above costs could well spawn copycat operations.

Other leases may not be as good as these leases. However, controllable costs like administrative can be kept this low elsewhere once a model is established. In a commodity industry like natural gas, every last penny spent (or unspent) matters. Therefore, if someone can save a penny per MCF, then others will try to emulate that savings. At least Mr. Jones will have the satisfaction of doing the savings first.

Source: Comstock Resources January 2020 Investor Presentation

Some of the wells appear to have a break-even below $2 MCF. Therefore, the current pricing weakness is not a real threat to this company. Much of the industry needs at least $2 MCF to break-even. This company can "hunker down" with reduced cash flow to wait out periods of pricing weakness without severe balance sheet damage.

The leverage does add interest and financing costs to the total costs. However, the low costs and low break-even points of the wells appear to more than offset the financing costs. Therefore, this company remains a low-cost producer even with a fair amount of financial leverage.

The Future

This company is clearly not done growing yet.

Source: Comstock Resources January 2020 Investor Presentation

This small acquisition demonstrates that management will issue stock if the deal is good enough. Bolt-on acquisitions are often accretive. Tremendous savings can be had by "filling in" company acreage through this acquisition strategy.

More importantly, this management is not done growing. To the extent that the company can continue to issue stock, the financial leverage will come down without a lot of tough operating goals.

The key is to continue the acquisition strategy without losing control of the cost structure. Maintaining quality and dependability is another challenge when a company grows rapidly.

The market may not be giving the company much credit for the accomplishments of Mr. Jones so far. But a track record of profitability should result in considerable appreciation. Mr. Jones has enough business experience to lessen some of the risk of the rapid growth of this company that involves some large assimilations.

It also means that a sizable investor like Mr. Jones believes that natural gas assets are cheap enough for him to establish a meaningful position in the industry. If he is buying, then investors should consider an investment in a basket of well-run natural gas companies. This one is somewhat risky due to a lack of operating history. But management has the experience to overcome some of that risk.

The coronavirus and oil price war challenges are likely to be transitory. The oil price war is actually very beneficial to dry gas producers. Currently, the market is dumping any and all equities. That means that new investors can invest alongside Jerry Jones at less than 3/4 of his original cost.

