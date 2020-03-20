Italy Is Too Big To Fail

However, economies are so rapidly deteriorating that we can't take anything for granted still.

Events on the ground have moved so fast that they did an 180-degree U-turn this week, taking out the proverbial bazooka.

The ECB shocked the markets last week by arguing it wasn't in the business of "reducing spreads," sending shockwaves through the eurozone.

We previously urged investors to remain largely in cash, as the investment landscape is a minefield with nobody having a map of the terrain. Cash is king at the moment, as investors will have to ponder what things can go badly wrong.

We think there are numerous things that can go wrong:

The virus might not go away anytime soon, making lockdown and social distancing a feature, rather than a bug depressing economies for a prolonged period of time. The virus might mutate, effective medicine and/or vaccines are unlikely to be available anytime soon, etc.

The financial system, which is riddled with leverage, complexity, negative feedback loops and perverse incentives, has many weak spots, any one of which can trigger a chain reaction.

Healthcare systems and even whole economies and societies might break down under the weight of a rampant virus spreading uncontrollably.

While the risk of each of these disaster scenarios might be small (we have no idea), there are quite a few off these (the list is by no means complete). This has made us very reluctant to go out and point to bargains in the market. We think that cash is king, and hedges are very useful in this climate, if only to sleep better at night.

You already have enough to worry about, you don't want to be too adventurous in this market unless you are a very seasoned trader who thrives on risk and has a few bucks to spare.

Italy

There is one risk we are rather familiar with, and now is about the as good a time as any to remind people of this particular one. We pose the following question:

How do you backstop the debt of a country whose GDP is in free fall, which has a debt/GDP ratio of 135% already and which can't print its own money?

These are questions investors will be forced to ponder over, as Italy is the main European victim of the coronavirus outbreak. The country had to put its whole economy in lockdown, with catastrophic effect on the economy and public finances.

Italy's tax receipts, as well as its GDP, are in free fall (we could have a -15% to -20% GDP quarter), while public expenditures are ramping up. The mathematical outcome of that is that the debt-to-GDP ratio will ratcheted up even much faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Here is how that went:

Basically, it went from 100% of GDP to 135% of GDP with a 10 percentage point increase in 2009 alone. What's more, the good years (2015-2019) with a decent world economy, very low interest rates and ECB bond buying haven't resulted in any dent in the figures.

This is what we warned about six years ago - this problem would revisit us when the good times disappear, and there are few places like Italy for which that really applies at the moment.

If the present coronavirus crisis isn't solved fairly quickly, we are likely to look at a big ratcheting up of the Italian debt/GDP ratio with the dreaded denominator effect coming back with a vengeance. The ratio could be approaching 150% by next year, or even worse.

Forget a bailout of sums like that, or anything beyond a cosmetic restructuring (extending some maturities, stuff like that) as the Italian banking system - the main holder of Italian debt - doesn't have much margin, as it's already saddled with one of the highest proportion of non-performing loans in the eurozone.

Normally, a country's central bank would buy its bonds, like many central banks are doing right now, but as a member of the eurozone, Italy has to rely on the ECB for doing that.

ECB U-Turn

And they are not keen. Monetary authorities in countries like Germany, the Netherlands and Austria see it as a reward for profligacy, creating a moral hazard problem where spendthrift countries postpone necessary reforms and take the ECB money instead.

Buying government bonds also amounts to monetary finance of governments (albeit in an indirect way), and that's not something the Germans have signed up to do.

But it has happened before, so markets were befuddled (to put it mildly) when the new ECB president Christine Lagarde argued last week that the ECB wasn't in the business of reducing spreads.

The spreads refer to the yield difference between the bonds from countries in the periphery, like Italy, and those of Germany:

As you can see, the market didn't take kindly to that press conference from Lagarde, and the spread spiked ominously. The margins for error are even much smaller than the last time this happened, in 2012, which had to be short-circuited by then ECB President Mario Draghi with his famous "whatever it takes."

Not only are Italy's economic condition and public finances in much worse shape now, but so are those of the rest of the eurozone (or in any case, they soon will be).

But events on the ground moved with such dazzling speed that it forced the ECB into a rather spectacular U-turn only a week later, announcing a 750 billion euro bond and corporate debt buying program until the end of the year, but it can be prolonged.

This is on top of the existing 20 billion euro asset buying and the 120 billion euro plan unveiled just last week. And there is an important distinction. The new 750 billion euro plan can concentrate purchases on countries most in need (under previous plans, buying was according to economic weight) and allows the ECB to buy Greek debt.

What happens if the ECB does too little?

There are number of doom loops which would likely be activated in the absence of sufficient action:

Italian public finances become untenable.

Money runs out to the north, sucking a country dry.

Contagion to other peripheral sovereign bonds.

Italian banking crash.

Contagion to other eurozone banks.

The first is simple - rising bond yields and a collapsing economy and tax receipt all put the debt-to-GDP ratio, already too high, on an explosive path that will feed on itself, as Italy has to refinance existing debt at ever-higher interest rates. As you can see below, lots of debt is maturing in the coming years.

Italian banks, as the largest holders of Italian sovereign debt, would suffer catastrophic losses, leading to forced liquidations (and further rising yields), bailouts (further worsening public finances) and a credit crunch.

Capital would flee to northern Europe, producing a giant monetary crunch in Italy without any compensating devaluation (as would be the case if Italy had its own currency).

Add that to what's already happening on the ground in Italy and you'll get the picture. But the rot wouldn't stop there.

As the coronavirus is raging in the entire eurozone, other countries also suffer from slumping economies and public finances that are spiraling down. An Italian implosion would spread through ratcheting up bond yields in other peripheral countries, like Spain, Portugal and Greece.

As you can see, public finances are not in great shape in many eurozone countries:

Then, the Italian banking crisis would infect French and German banks, which also hold Italian paper. From Bloomberg:

European banks outside of Italy are holding more than 446 billion euros of sovereign and private Italian debt, based on a Bloomberg analysis of European Banking Authority data. As the coronavirus outbreak spreads to other countries, the Italian debt will be a double burden to financial systems dealing with economic pressure at home.

Take on board that with economies rapidly deteriorating everywhere in the eurozone, and the strains on banks is already increasing rapidly.

We'll give you the upshot - basically, the whole thing would implode. Policy know this, so we wondered with many other observators what on earth could have motivated Lagarde to say the things she said last week.

It was either a curious slip of the tongue or a calculated remark in order to placate the Germans and some of the other hard money men in the eurozone core, most notably in the Netherlands and Austria.

Their hard money view is receding fast behind the horizon now that the ECB has once again assumed its lender of last resort function and is backstopping basically everything.

Since Greece is now explicitly included in the ECB program, it looks like the reliance of support on a certain credit ratings as a precondition for support is loosened, or perhaps even suspended altogether (it could always do so through the Emergency Liquidity Assistance, or ELA, mechanism, but that can be vetoed by a two-thirds majority of the ECB's governing council).

By that rule, the ECB had the Greek central bank and, by extension, its entire banking system by the throat - which it used (to great effectiveness) to force the then freshly elected left-wing government to renege on the outcome of a referendum and do one of the most spectacular 180 degree policy U-turns we have witnessed in our lifetime.

What also looks like being relaxed is the obligation for the ECB to purchase sovereign bonds of member countries in proportion to the countries' capital allocation in the ECB (which mostly reflects economic size), which forced the ECB to waste much of previous programs buying up German debt.

Conclusion

We previously described the investment landscape that has been opened up by the coronavirus pandemic as a minefield - one for which nobody has the map, but some sketches of unknown accuracy exist.

One of the mines that was perhaps the easiest to identify was the Italian debt situation, which made Lagarde's gaffe last week all the more curious. Any ECB inaction (or insufficient action) runs the distinct risk of things blowing up in their (and our) face.

Luckily, this has been remedied this week, but with things on the ground rapidly deteriorating on the ground, it will be an interesting question whether it will be enough and how sustainable this whole edifice of cards really is even with a determined ECB.

We still urge you to remain mostly in cash, unless you're properly hedged and/or are a very accomplished trader thriving on risk and in the possession of outsized risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.