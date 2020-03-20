HCA Healthcare: In The Face Of A Pandemic, Provide Healthcare

The fear of a global recession caused by the coronavirus has led investors and traders to sell everything in sight. This even includes companies that would stand to benefit from such a situation. While there are admittedly not many such companies, there are a few such as those in the healthcare industry. For example, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies could benefit by developing innovative new treatments and hospitals will almost certainly see more business by treating patients that have contracted the virus. One such company that could potentially benefit from this disease, yet has been beaten down significantly from its highs is HCA Healthcare (HCA).

About The Company

HCA Healthcare is one of the largest providers of healthcare services in the United States. The company operates 184 hospitals, 123 ambulance services, 170 urgent care centers, and 1,360 physician clinics.

Source: HCA Healthcare

This gives the company a 25.9% share of the healthcare services market in the country; ranking first or second in each of the markets that it operates in:

Source: HCA Healthcare

This is a good position for the company to be in as it means that whenever someone requires either preventative or emergency care in the most populated areas of the country, there is a high probability that they will be treated at one of the company's facilities and thus generate revenue for it. This is a good position for the company to be in if the coronavirus does indeed continue to spread and becomes much more of a pandemic than it already is.

The coronavirus outbreak is likely to be a short-term issue though, particularly if President Trump's recent statement about chloroquine being an effective treatment for the novel coronavirus proves to be correct. Fortunately, HCA will likely prosper even in such an environment. One thing that we note above is that the company has extensive operations in the sunbelt including Florida, Georgia, both Carolinas, and Texas. It is somewhat popular for retirees to move to these areas to both get away from the sometimes harsh winters found in the northern states and reduce their tax burdens. After all, both Florida and Texas have no state income tax. Most of you that are nearing or past retirement age can likely attest to this. It is fairly well-known in the medical community that an individual's health deteriorates as they age, so if the population of older people in these states is indeed growing, then HCA is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for medical care in the areas where it is needed most.

In fact, there is more than just anecdotal evidence to support this conclusion. According to U.S. News and World Report, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas are all among the top-ten fastest-growing states in the country. The company also has facilities in Utah, Colorado, Nevada, and Idaho, which also made the list, although these states may not be attracting Baby Boomers and may instead be attracting young families fleeing the high tax rates along the West Coast. We can clearly see though that the company is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for healthcare in the areas where it is needed most.

HCA is already moving to take advantage of this impending demand growth. The company will be adding 961 beds to its hospitals plus an additional 363 beds for Emergency Room patients in 2020:

Source: HCA Healthcare

The addition of these new in-patient beds and especially the emergency room beds will increase the number of patients that it can treat and naturally earn revenue off of. This will be important as the population continues to age and a growing number of people require healthcare services in the coming years. The extra beds could also be helpful should the number of coronavirus patients continue to grow, but, admittedly, if that reaches pandemic levels, then an extra thousand beds will not make a huge difference. The company's continued dedication to growth should certainly appeal to long-term oriented investors and, admittedly, the case for HCA at these levels is certainly a long-term story.

The incremental revenues that HCA can derive from the patients that these new beds will allow it to treat will be a continuation of the company's historical growth. Over the past three years, HCA has grown its adjusted EBITDA at a 6.3% compound annual growth rate and its diluted EPS at a 15.2% compound annual growth rate:

Source: HCA Healthcare

Admittedly, this is not the absolute best growth rate that you will find across the whole market, but it is reasonably good for a healthcare company. The big reason to be invested in healthcare companies during turbulent times such as these is the stability of the industry. The industry is the very definition of an inelastic industry as people requiring healthcare treatment will seek it out regardless of the conditions in the economy. In the case of a pandemic, it can get a sudden influx of new business, despite the reaction of the stock market to it lately.

There has been some concern over healthcare companies as a result of the current election cycle. In particular, Bernie Sanders and a few others spoke in favor of implementing some sort of single-payment system in the United States. It would be a very real concern for a company like this if the government takeover of the system would also include nationalizing medical providers although I do believe that the health insurance companies like UnitedHealth Group (UNH) are more at risk from such a development. However, following the results of Super Tuesday, it now looks very likely that Joe Biden will be the candidate running against President Trump in the fall and he has not expressed much in the way of making any changes to the healthcare system beyond what the Affordable Care Act already did so, for the time being, HCA's business model appears likely to remain intact regardless of the outcome of the election this fall. Thus, it appears that investors no longer need to worry about this risk.

Valuation

The stock market fall out that has accompanied the coronavirus and recession fears have been brutal to all companies, and HCA has been no exception to this. As of the time of writing, the stock is approximately 45.05% off of its 52-week high of $151.97:

Baron Nathaniel Rothschild is once quoted as saying that the time to buy is when there is blood in the street. This has become the modus operandi of contrarian investing, especially due to the success that Baron Rothschild had with this strategy. A 45% decline certainly looks pretty bloody to me! It is still critical that we do not overpay for the stock as the market was quite frothy prior to the current crisis. Fortunately though, this company does appear to be offering a very good value at the present time. According to Zacks Investment Research, the company will grow its earnings per share at an 11.29% growth rate over the next three to five years. As we have already discussed too, there is little reason to think that either a pandemic or a recession will have a significant impact on this company's growth. This gives it a forward price-to-earnings of 5.82, which is incredibly cheap. I would put the fair value between 11 and 14, which is in-line with its historical average. That would give the stock around a 40-50% upside from its present levels. When we consider that this company is likely well-positioned to weather the current conditions (certainly better than many others), that upside seems a bet worth making.

Dividend

One of the nice things about market downturns is that they push dividend yields up. This is appealing to many, including myself, in this way, we can get paid while we wait for the story to play out. HCA is included among those companies that offer a dividend and while it is not as high as I would really like to see, it is still much higher than it used to be and should still be appealing given the extremely low interest rates available from Treasuries lately. As of the time of writing, the stock yields 2.06%. This seems a reasonably yield to collect and reinvest while waiting for the story to play out.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the panic over a coronavirus-triggered recession has caused investors to throw the baby out with the bathwater and even safe companies positioned to profit off of it have been sold off. That presents an opportunity for those willing to take advantage of it. HCA Healthcare is one such company as it is unlikely to be affected much by the current macroeconomic problems and still maintains significant growth prospects and upside stock potential. The fact that it boasts a reasonably attractive dividend is a bonus.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HCA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.