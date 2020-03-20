Optimized CEF Portfolios Outperform In The Drawdown

We highlight a number of funds in one of the portfolios offering attractive risk-reward on a standalone basis such as JPT, JLS, and GBAB.

As expected, because these portfolios tend to tilt towards higher quality and less correlated funds, the portfolios have strongly outperformed the broader CEF market.

We revisit our yield-target optimized portfolios to see how they have performed during this drawdown.

Several months ago, we introduced our yield-target CEF portfolios. These portfolios are somewhat unusual from what CEF investors may be used to in the sense that they are not discretionary. In other words, they are quantitatively constructed according to a few simple goals. These goals are two-fold - firstly, to hit a certain target yield, and secondly, to minimize historic volatility.

In this article, we take a look at how these portfolios have fared. All in all, these portfolios have strongly outperformed the broader CEF benchmarks - not at all surprising, given their explicit goal of delivering risk-adjusted income. These portfolios are not going to outperform in all market environments - in particular, because of their defensive stance, they will tend to underperform during strong bull markets. That said, judging by the last two drawdowns, the amount of underperformance during bull markets has been a fraction of the outperformance during drawdowns. These portfolios don't have to be used wholesale, which is why we also highlight a number of funds with attractive risk-reward:

Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF)

Systematic Income CEF Yield-Target Optimized Portfolios

That's quite a mouthful! Let's break it down. "CEF" because they allocate to CEFs. "Yield-target" because they target an overall level of income. "Optimized" because they are optimized for the lowest historic level of price return volatility for the given yield target. This optimization takes advantage not only of the individual volatilities of funds but also of their correlation structure.

These portfolios are clearly not for everyone. They are intended for investors who are focused on principal protection and a certain level of current income. There is also nothing magic about the optimizer. It will be biased in the direction of funds that hold less risky assets as well as funds that hold assets that tend to be less correlated to the rest of the CEF market. Because of the quality and diversification bias, the optimizer is more likely to select funds that overdistribute. This is a dealbreaker for some CEF investors who are focused on holding funds that cover their distribution. However, this is far from all CEF investors.

The portfolios are rebalanced on a quarterly basis using current yield as the target. Because we don't have a history of current yield, we use trailing-twelve-month yield in the backtests below. The two are typically in line as most CEFs keep their distributions steady with only occasional changes or special dividends.

Performance During This Drawdown

Let's take a look at the performance of the portfolios during the current drawdown. In order to gauge the relative performance of the portfolios, we use two benchmarks: 1) an equally-weighted CEF portfolio where all CEF funds are equally weighted and 2) an equally-weighted CEF sector portfolio where all CEF sectors are equally weighted. This second portfolio helps to ensure that the municipal bond sector, which has many more funds than any other sector, does not skew the results.

The chart below shows total returns since the last quarterly rebalancing at the end of 2019. All of the portfolios outperformed the two benchmarks by a substantial margin. What is also interesting is that the order of performance is exactly in line with the yield-target; the higher the yield-target, the lower the total return. This makes sense as higher yield-target portfolios will tend to have a more aggressive orientation.

Source: Systematic Income Yield-Target Optimized Portfolios

Plotting total returns shows the substantial difference between even the highest yield-target portfolios and the two benchmarks.

Source: Systematic Income Yield-Target Optimized Portfolios

Summarizing the results shows not only stronger absolute returns but also stronger risk-adjusted returns. What is also very interesting is that the yields of the two benchmark portfolios are around 7%. The higher yield-target portfolios not only delivered a substantially higher yield but also ended up strongly outperforming the two benchmarks.

Source: Systematic Income Yield-Target Optimized Portfolios

Performance During The Last Two Drawdowns

To see if the outperformance of the optimized portfolios during this last drawdown is a fluke, let's go back to the previous drawdown at the end of 2018.

Plotting the total returns from the quarterly rebalancing date prior to the December sell-off shows a similar trend - optimized portfolios outperformed during both drawdowns. It's also interesting that the greater total return cushion that the benchmark portfolios built up since the end of the 2018 drawdown due to their greater risk taking was sorely insufficient in this past drawdown.

Source: Systematic Income Yield-Target Optimized Portfolios

The total return picture shows a similar divergence between the optimized portfolios and the two benchmarks, even more so in this longer period.

Source: Systematic Income Yield-Target Optimized Portfolios

Just to do a sense check, let's also compare the performance of the portfolios against the popular funds of CEFs:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF)

As above, the total return legend is sorted in the order of performance. These fund benchmarks have performed on par with our own benchmarks and significantly worse than the optimized portfolios.

Source: Systematic Income Yield-Target Optimized Portfolios

A Look At One Of The Portfolios

Let's take a look at a subset of the 7% yield-target portfolio that was formed at the end of 2019. A couple of things stand out to us.

Source: Systematic Income Yield-Target Optimized CEF Portfolios

First, the portfolio tends to focus on lower-volatility sectors such as munis, agencies, and limited duration. These sectors also tend to see relative NAV strength during drawdowns due to their longer than average duration. Secondly, it tends to overweight term funds, which makes sense as the term structure tends to lower the volatility of the discount as it provides a likely anchor of zero on the term date.

Even those investors who like to pick and choose funds from the broader market can generate ideas from the current portfolio composition. In the 7% portfolios, we like the following funds on a stand-alone basis:

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT). The proximity of the term date, the fund's relatively low leverage, and the depressed pricing on preferred stocks make this one of our favorite picks. The discount of the fund has dipped occasionally during this drawdown into double-digit figures - a very attractive entry point.

(NYSE:JPT). The proximity of the term date, the fund's relatively low leverage, and the depressed pricing on preferred stocks make this one of our favorite picks. The discount of the fund has dipped occasionally during this drawdown into double-digit figures - a very attractive entry point. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS). This mortgage and ABS fund has a barbell profile with a combination of very high quality and high-yield assets which results in a resilient risk profile. This has, however, also caused the fund to recently cut its distribution.

(NYSE:JLS). This mortgage and ABS fund has a barbell profile with a combination of very high quality and high-yield assets which results in a resilient risk profile. This has, however, also caused the fund to recently cut its distribution. Guggenheim Taxable Muni Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB). This taxable muni fund has a relatively long duration in comparison to the broader CEF market, though not as long as the taxable muni sector. This has capped its long-term returns in light of falling interest rates, however, it has also reduced its volatility versus the sector.

Again, we should be clear that these portfolios are not for everyone. They are not for tactical traders - those who like to move in and out of CEF funds according to their own preference or fast-moving price action. They are also not for investors who have a long-term bullish view on the CEF market and want to own high-beta and more aggressive funds to potentially take advantage of this trend.

A key feature of these optimized portfolios is that they do a better job of keeping behavioral monsters at bay. Holding on to the portfolio through drawdowns has worked in the past as markets tend to recover. However, it is that much more difficult to do that when going through a 40% drawdown than one half the size.

Conclusion

The last five years have seen three large drawdowns in the CEF market which has punished more aggressively oriented funds. This could very well be a coincidence. However, if the future market environment looks like anything, this repeated pattern of drawdowns, then an orientation towards quality and diversification via an optimized portfolio may be the right move for some investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JLS, JPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.