This Time It Is "Too Many To Fail" Rather Than "Too Big To Fail"

The uncertainty in the markets is underlined by the fact that the situation could quickly get much worse or rapidly improve once a highly effective treatment is confirmed.

"Too Big to fail" turned into "Too Many To Fail" blatantly showing that many companies don't have reserves for a rainy day, let alone for a tsunami.

Stock markets tanked given the almost unlimited uncertainty regarding the impact on the economy and more and more companies are facing a liquidity crisis.

What we are seeing in the markets around the world and government reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of economic stimulus, containment measures and the struggle of the healthcare systems is completely unprecedented.

Make no mistake, what we are seeing in the markets around the world and government reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of economic stimulus, containment measures and the struggle of the healthcare systems is completely unprecedented.

Source: CityNews Toronto

We got hit by a Black Swan and while the President is still lamenting that he wished he had known about this for months in reality it was all there. While the information about cases and deaths coming out of China may not be accurate whatsoever, it was evident that this virus was spreading around the world and due to its often asymptomatic nature, impossible to detect without testing everybody for COVID-19.

Almost all countries around the world reacted too late to it and are now facing a situation which may prove to be economically even worse than the Financial Crisis with the impact on human lives being anybody's guess.

Reacting to this pandemic was very late but once it came it was swift and it is getting stronger day after day with businesses around the world shutting down and civilians being ordered to stay home, work from home and practice social distancing.

As a result stock markets tanked given the almost unlimited uncertainty regarding the impact on the economy since how do you value a business if it suddenly is forced to close for weeks and possible months. The damage is catastrophic ranging from airlines to hotels, from small businesses to the biggest corporations, from small economies to the world's largest economy.

In the Great Financial Crisis from 2008/09 the banks were the undeniable culprit that caused the economy to nosedive due to reckless gambling in shady securities. Lehman Brothers was allowed to collapse sending shock waves to the financial markets and systems around the world. The world economies had to inject billions and trillions of liquidity and economic stimulus into the markets to prevent a liquidity crisis from melting down the financial system and were forced to bail out several financial institutions as they were deemed "too big to fail".

With this pandemic still in the very early ages, the impact on the economy is likely to be much worse as it almost impacts every sector. Hence, the narrative is now "too many to fail" and while lawmakers are scrambling to get out one large stimulus package after another worth trillions of dollars, it also shows that many stock-listed companies do not have sufficient liquidity to cover expenses in case of a crisis as they rather spend enormous amounts of free cash flow on mostly expensive buybacks.

The Unthinkable happens

Every investor knows that every investment entails risk. In good and also in bad times, it is generally possible to get a good handle on the extent of that risk (measured in terms of standard deviations using a normal distribution of returns) but when a Black Swan strikes, the unthinkable happens and tail risk with its extremely low probability suddenly occurs.

Source: Dancing With The Swans - Tail Risks

In December 2018 SA author Eng Guan Lim wrote an excellent article on Black Swan events (I consider this a must read) and one of the key takeaways for me is this:

Black swan or tail loss events are often overlooked, as they cannot be predicted and are thought to be low-probability events. These are events that can wipe out entire accounts and send people into a state of utter despair. They happen often without warning and are capable of inflicting terrible damage in a very short span of time.

Source: Dancing With The Swans - Tail Risks

And this seeming low-probability event has now suddenly occurred. In January 2020 it was still business as usual for U.S. corporations even though some were impacted by the virus raging in China such as Apple (AAPL) or Starbucks (SBUX) which closed all stores in China for a temporary period but in late February things suddenly changed with markets dropping into bear market within 2 weeks, the fastest ever by the way and maybe a fitting way to end the longest bull market ever.

During this 11-year bull market, corporations have amassed enormous profits but so many businesses have not used these profits to shore up their balance sheets but rather spend it on buybacks at ever higher prices to keep the earnings rising and rewarding shareholders. And 99% of the time all is well in an environment where debt is cheap and it is more profitable to use this money to buy back your own shares or engage in M&A than avoiding debt and instead improve your balance sheet.

Companies like Apple or Microsoft (MSFT) have enormous cash balances but for the vast majority there is obviously not such assuring liquidity cushion. With economies and businesses shutting down around the world and in the U.S. a number of sectors (I am not even talking about individual companies) is suddenly in trouble. While they couldn't have known that a pandemic will hit us in 2020 leading to unprecedented government actions, they certainly could have balance sheets and liquidity positions that are in much better shape than they are today.

On top of that, Trump's famous 2017 tax bill which slashed corporate tax rates in the US seemingly did not lead to companies paying higher wages or creating significantly more jobs but it rather led to ever more buybacks and bumped up dividend growth.

Now many of those businesses (airlines, casinos, hotels, cruise lines) are requesting a federal bailout or federal aid with Boeing (BA) so far being the most prominent example of corporate financial engineering failure. Boeing, which has already been in deep trouble due to the 737 Max debacle, suddenly faces a situation where airlines are grounded and have to cut expenses to the bone, meaning less demand for Boeing's planes. The stock lost over 3/4 of its value already and because of very poor decision-making, Boeing is now facing a liquidity crisis. Boeing has spent $43.4B on share buybacks over the last six years and aggressively hiked its dividend with a 5-year growth rate of 23% while at the same time generating whopping free cash flow over the last decade of $58.4B.

Ironically, Boeing only started buying back its stock in Q2/2013 at the $100-level and then all the way up to $440, and now the stock is just where it was 7 years ago at around $100.

While Boeing couldn't have known that it will be facing a self-inflicted 737 MAX crisis and a Black Swan, this crisis brings the spotlight to the enormous amounts of stock buybacks in corporate America when these corporations are now suddenly facing a liquidity crisis and requesting federal aid since they only have weeks or a few months of expenses on hand in cash.

Source: visualcapitalist.com

The picture is the same for airlines. While airlines are not to blame that governments are banning, shutting down or advising against travel, they have recklessly spent their free cash flow on buybacks since the Great Recession.

Source: bloomberg.com

As a result I believe there should be no plain-vanilla bailouts for these and similar businesses seeking federal aid. Companies deliberately opted not to save some cash for rainy days, or in this case a tsunami, which may now allow them to ride this out with minimal damage, assuming it only lasts for weeks or a few months. That does not mean that I am advocating for companies to always expect a Black Swan event where they may have to cover expenses for a year or more but rather introduce more prudent capital allocation. In good times, the balance sheet hardly matters and there is ample amount of cash available for buybacks, given that in case you want to improve your balance sheet, you could just defer it to the next year as you expect to generate similar or even more free cash flow.

I don't know what a reasonable amount of cash would be that companies should hold for such a tsunami but let's take a look at what airlines have deemed acceptable:

United Airlines Holdings (UAL) ended 2019 with $4.94B in cash which is roughly a month's worth of expenses

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed 2019 with $2.89B in cash which is around 1.38x one month's worth of expenses

Southwest Airlines (LUV) had $4.07B in cash at the end of 2019 which is sufficient to cover a whole quarter of operating expenses

One could argue that unless there is a global war or a massive terrorist attack, there is no scenario where airlines could be grounded for weeks or months and thus why even expect this.

In just the last few days, the impact of the coronavirus has really hit home and disrupted the daily routines of hundreds of millions of people in the United States and around the world

Source: United Airlines CEO Letter

On the other hand, apart from a pandemic which is currently grounding travel, there is a whole slew of natural catastrophes that could happen which may force to stop airlines from operating in many parts of the world at the same time similar to the air travel disruption after the outbreak of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in 2010.

The buyback bonanza which has pushed stock prices to record heights from the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election to late February 2020 is broad-based in corporate America and something, I believe, which will come under increasing scrutiny once this crisis is over. In fact it is already coming under scrutiny for those companies seeking a bailout. Trump said he's "okay" that as a condition of corporate bailouts buybacks should be forbidden.

This crisis shows that even business models which were always considered recession-resistant like the ones from McDonald's (MCD) or Starbucks can be severely disrupted despite people obviously still needing food and drinking coffee. While these two companies are currently not in trouble anywhere near what the airlines, hotels or cruise lines are facing, they also are feeling the impact with more and more states only allowing take-out.

Interestingly, both of these businesses have been buying back stock aggressively during the bull market and have relatively little cash on their balance sheet. McDonald's cash position amounts to less than $1B or roughly 2 weeks' worth of sales or around 1 month's worth of operating expenses despite generating almost $6B in free cash flow in FY2019. Instead of retaining more liquidity or shoring up its balance sheet, what they did with that FCF instead was spending $5B on stock buybacks, $3.6B on dividends, issuing long-term debt of $4.5B and paying back long-term debt of $2B.

To add even more perspective on it, let's consider how capital was allocated over the last 10 years:

FCF of $43.6B

Stock buybacks of 45.8B

Net long-term debt increase of $27.9B

Dividends of $30.5B

What is striking is that McDonald's spent more on buybacks alone over that period than what it generated in free cash flow and just had to issue a lot of long-term debt in order to fund both the dividend (which is easily covered by FCF) and the buybacks.

Investor Takeaway

As a long-term dividend investor, I totally understand why it is so tempting and attractive for corporations, especially the mega-caps like McDonald's, to engage in this heavy buy-back activity and largely fund it with cheap debt. It boosts EPS, gives executives glory paydays and ultimately boosts the stock price. But nothing in life is for free and the cost is that balance sheets get bloated up and liquidity is stretched to the bare minimum since companies can always tap into the bond markets to raise cash if needed.

When suddenly the seemingly unthinkable happens though, markets dry up, yields are soaring and money is suddenly not cheap anymore. While I don't think that a company like McDonald's is in trouble, this unprecedented crisis will give a lot food for thought how corporations should handle personal finance rule no 1, namely to have not weeks' worth of expenses on hand in cash but rather plan for months.

Markets have been in free fall and while one may think that Thursday's price action could hint at a bottom driven by optimism that Gilead's (GILD) drug remdesivir will actually be highly effective and a game changer, the epidemic is only getting started in the U.S. with cases soaring to almost 14,000.

Source: worldometer

Given that it took months of lock-down in China to combat this crisis with much stricter measures and a massive utilization of technology where contacts are not only traced but everybody is tracked, where robocop-style police officers are tracking people's health and where robots are serving food to avoid any personal contact, it could well take many months for the U.S. to reach a similar stage.

By then many more companies could get into financial trouble and seek federal aid and while the federal government is already responding with trillions of economic relief and Fed-powered liquidity provisions, much more may be needed as there could simply be "too many to fail".

Naturally, everything could also turn out much differently in either direction. Once there is a highly effective drug in combination with fast and accurate testing, possibly even test kits for people at home, the whole situation and uncertainty could change quickly and stocks could form a vicious V-shape recovery but it could also be that this promising drug will prove ineffective resulting in even more companies hungry and desperate for cash with the crisis lasting longer.

If you like this content or want to read more about this and/or dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.