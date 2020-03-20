Omeros' Tumultuous March

Omeros's finances are tight as always; however, they are adequate for the near term.

For all its attractions and successes, Omeros is of no match to the widespread share price ructions inherent in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's Q4 earnings report showed its lead therapy, Narsoplimab, cruising to a near landing on the FDA's docket for stem cell TMA, while its OMIDRIA sales continued their upward trajectory.

Omeros' (OMER) business plan envisions that it use revenues from OMIDRIA, its FDA-approved therapy, to finance its exciting development pipeline. The company's plan has struggled over reimbursement issues in the past, which are likely to raise their head again.

This article discusses how Omeros is faring under the twin challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic and possible disruption of its business plan.

After a tumultuous 2019, Omeros enjoyed a stellar run following its Q4 2019 earnings report

Time waits for no one. Take, for example, the following fragment of an article I was working on earlier this month:

"Omeros has had a turbulent 2019; as reflected by its share price chart below. It climbed laboriously from a low of <$11.00 during the first half of the year, to a high of nearly $21.00 in August. Exhausted by the effort, it then fell back to a low <$14.00 as the year 2019 closed; continuing its fall into 2020 it dropped to a low of $11.10 on 2/28/2019.Then powered by a strong Q4, 2019 earnings release on 3/2/2020, March roared in like a lion. Data by YCharts

In my wisdom, when Omeros charged up past $20.00 on March 5, 2020, I elected to sell some covered calls with a strike price at $22.00. To my discredit, no such sale ever took place; I reached for premium just a bit too far. Unconcerned at the time, I figured the stock had more to run. Omeros was white hot following its post-market 3/2/2020 Q4 2019 earnings report. It was shooting up to its high point for the year on heavy volume.

Omeros' two pillars of support, Narsoplimab and OMIDRIA, met optimistic expectations in its Q4 2019 report

And why should it not have kept on its upward trajectory? The company's Q4 2019 earnings scored two critical triumphs. First, and most importantly, Omeros reported excellent data on the long-awaited pivotal trial of Narsoplimab in treatment of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant-Associated Thrombotic Microangiopathy ("Stem Cell TMA"). Second, its OMIDRIA pulled in a record $33.4 million, a Q/Q increase of 12%.

Narsoplimab and OMIDRIA make an odd pairing. Narsoplimab represents one of the highest achievements of biological science; Omeros' website describes Narsoplimab as:

... a human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), the effector enzyme of the lectin pathway of the complement system. The lectin pathway is one of the principal pathways of complement and is activated primarily by tissue damage and microbial infection. Importantly, inhibition of MASP-2 does not appear to interfere with the classical complement pathway, a critical component of the acquired immune response to infection. This novel, proprietary drug is designed to prevent complement-mediated inflammation and endothelial damage while leaving intact the respective functions of the other pathways of innate immunity.

Omeros' as-yet sole FDA-approved product, OMIDRIA, on the other hand, is far more prosaic. It is a solution of phenylephrine (a dilating agent) and ketorolac (an NSAID). These molecules are among a group of medications available from compounding pharmacies that have long been used during certain eye surgeries in various combinations as dilation and numbing drops.

The company has an extensive patent (p.16-17) estate surrounding OMIDRIA extending until 2033. It has faced down at least three challenges which it settled on favorable terms - in 2017 with Par, and in 2018 with Lupin (OTC:LUPNY) and Novartis (NVS) subsidiary Sandoz.

Omeros bulls, such as myself, have been keeping their fingers crossed that OMIDRIA sales hold up until Narsoplimab gets approved in treatment of Stem Cell TMA and starts generating revenue. There would be no reason to expect otherwise, but for the nettlesome sunsetting of OMIDRIA's pass-through status at the end of Q3 2020.

Whether this happens, and the resultant loss of revenue should it do so, are lurking unknowns which bedevil the company. The issues involved defy easy summarization. Suffice it to say that, if Omeros loses pass-through, its OMIDRIA revenues are likely to take a large hit.

Whether it does so or not likely depends on timely government action. Given current priorities surrounding COVID-19, it seems rash to assume a timely response on legislation action elsewhere. Accordingly, I am not optimistic about renewal of pass-through without any interruption.

Such a lurking risk focuses more attention on Omeros' BLA and the ultimate prospects of FDA approval for Narsoplimab in treatment of Stem Cell TMA. After the data released during the Q4 2020 earnings call, I am highly optimistic that the FDA will ultimately approve Narsoplimab in treatment of Stem Cell TMA once the BLA gets filed; it is such an important unmet need, as CEO Demopulos explained during its Q4 2019 earnings call:

Enrollment in the pivotal trial was stopped with the agreement of FDA. FDA is satisfied that the number of patients enrolled and that the data generated are sufficient to submit our rolling Biologics License Application or BLA for this breakthrough therapy designated product and the first sections were submitted to FDA last quarter. There is no approved treatment for stem cell TMA and our first objective for narsoplimab is to obtain approval for this often lethal disorder as quickly as possible. The data from our pivotal trial, which were summarized in today's press release, speak strongly to the approval question.

Omeros is temporarily fixed with 1/3rd of its rolling submission for Narsoplimab filed with the FDA. FDA guidance for rolling submission (see APPENDIX 2: PROCESSES FOR ROLLING REVIEW) envisions three components: CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls) section, toxicology section, or clinical section. Such components can be submitted in any order, but as a general rule, no component can itself be submitted other than in its entirety.

Two sections remain: CMC and clinical. Omeros' Q3 2019 earnings call pegged full submission by Q2 2020. The company's Q4 2019 earnings call alerted to a snafu relating to assembling historical patient data, having caused a potential delay on this until early Q3 2020.

Omeros has succumbed to COVID-19 despite lacking typical indicia of susceptibility

The market is tattooing every little biotech I follow. There are lots of reasons, most of them are financially fragile - this coronavirus situation has potential to do nothing but cause widespread delays, which most of them can ill afford. I have cut way back on my exposure, and I am surely not alone in doing so. How long will it last? Nobody knows, but guessing wrong is risky. We live in interesting times. Alas.

In any case, I wrote the above paragraph under the grim spectre of Wednesday's (3/18/20) market rout. Today (3/19/20), the seesaw effect is in full gear, with Omeros trading at $11.60 as I write, up >20% so far on the session.

The chart below shows its terrible decline; where it goes from here over the near term is anybody's guess.

Data by YCharts

Omeros is likely to face liquidity issues before its FDA decision on Stem Cell TMA

Given the risk that Omeros lose pass-through status for OMIDRIA with attendant reduction in product revenues during Q3 2020, its liquidity is a concern. Its finances are tight as a drum, but that is nothing new. Assuming the company gets its BLA filed in early Q3 2020 as I do, its current liquidity of $61 million as of year-end 2019 should take it through the Stem Cell TMA filing, but not to approval.

If OMIDRIA revenues tail off in Q3 because of imminent pass-through expiration, it will surely require some type of cash infusion before an FDA decision on the BLA. If such is indeed the case, Omeros has a an ample pipeline of attractive therapies upon which to base a non-dilutive collaboration.

However, truth be told, I don't think any such deal is part of the company's game plan. Neither its latest 10-K (pp. 54-55) nor it latest earnings call give any suggestion that such would be its preferred choice.

The company's 10-K reviews its primary options as follows:

Should it be necessary or determined to be strategically advantageous, we... could pursue debt financings, public and private offerings of our equity securities similar to those we have completed previously, and/or other strategic transactions, which may include licensing a portion of our existing technology.

Conclusion

I am excited about Omeros' prospects for favorable FDA action on Narsoplimab in treatment of Stem Cell TMA. Regardless of the company's specific prospects, I am steeling myself for more heart-stopping losses in share price. Such seems to be the age we live in so long as the COVID-19 pandemic remains unresolved.

In this regard, I am particularly mindful that Omeros leases (p. 45) >100,000 square feet In its HQ building in Seattle, including 5,436 square feet of laboratory space. This implies that its current employees are under significant stress from COVID-19.

I cannot, nor would I try to, gainsay that Omeros sits in a tenuous financial position; nonetheless, I am counting on the company navigating stormy seas and ultimately sailing into a comfortable berth following a successful 2021 launch of its Narsoplimab for Stem Cell TMA.

Omeros has been trading in a market cap range of ~$1 billion to ~$0.6 billion. We have no firm guidance on what the company will charge for Narsoplimab in treatment of Stem Cell TMA. Given its critical application and the costs it will save the medical system, I am bullishly anticipating Omeros to price it at a figure that will eventually qualify it as a potential blockbuster in Stem Cell TMA alone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMER, NVS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in Omeros and Novartis over next 72 hours.