Aston Martin: Rescue Plan Was In Place, But Then Coronavirus Emerged

As the share price has more than halved since January, the terms of the rescue deal with Mr. Stroll and his consortium partners have been revised.

While liquidity dwindled, the company had to turn to new investors who could help to ward off a cash crunch.

Since my previous coverage in mid-January, shares of the iconic luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCPK:AMGDF; OTCPK:ARGGY) have been in free fall. The trading statement that revealed the 107-year-old company had been testing rough waters running out of cash conflated with reports in the media that Aston Martin has been in talks with a few potential investors who could save the firm from almost inevitable insolvency and abysmal fate and pushed the stock price lower. But when investors, ultimately, arrived to help the cash-strapped company to recuperate (Canadian billionaire Mr. Stroll even called it a "gem that needs love"), another issue emerged: the coronavirus and its incessant spread across the globe. As supply chains are being disrupted and the entire countries are under lockdown now, it is tough to calculate how Aston Martin's sales will fare in at least the first half of 2020.

As the coronavirus is taking its toll and difficulties are quickly mounting, the company asked its investor Mr. Stroll who had previously agreed to save the ailing company to inject additional £20 million in the business to prevent a cash crunch; reportedly, he agreed to provide additional emergency funding. What is more, the share price dived from 498 pence in the end-January to just 168 pence on March 19, and as a result, Aston Martin had to adjust the terms of the rights issue and sign a new rescue deal. Commenting on the current market environment, the carmaker mentioned "risks to the financial performance of the company" and clarified the demand in China and Asia/Pacific had already been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and there is a risk the pandemic would cause the same issues in other regions. For a broader context, for Ferrari (RACE), Italy's coronavirus crisis resulted in a two-week-long halt of production at the Maranello and Modena plants.

Now, let's take a deeper look at the 2019 financials and consider what might lie ahead for the embattled company.

A more in-depth look at the 2019 results

I have already analyzed the essential metrics that encapsulated 2019 performance in the previous article using the trading statement and the clarification, but since then, Aston Martin has published the 2019 annual report, so, now we have much more data to harness in the research (e.g., net and gross cash flow).

There is no doubt 2019 was a tumultuous year for the company. Total sales sank 9% and put pressure on margins. Increased expenses added to difficulties and adjusted EBITDA fell 46%. Operating income turned negative and dipped to £(36.7) million. To bring a bit more color, I should say that one of the culprits of negative EBIT was the Amortization and impairment of intangible assets that amounted to £112.4 million. These expenses, in turn, were partly the consequence of a thorough overhaul the company has been facing amid mounting issues. Aston Martin had to shelve its previous projects in order to cut capital investments and survive the downturn. As it was clarified in the annual report (see page 148):

The Lagonda brand is now expected to be relaunched no earlier than 2025 (previously 2022) and while development of Rapide E is substantially complete, the programme has been paused pending further review.

Though a 9% revenue decline is a disappointing matter, something much more important happened. In 2019, Aston Martin's liquidity dwindled. Its operating cash flow plunged to just £19.4 million (even considering non-cash amortization & impairment did no harm to it). Compared to the zenith reached in 2017, it contracted 17.7x.

Next, 2019 capital expenditures changed only marginally; the capital intensity of 31% was also generally in-line with 2018. An essential remark worth making is that Aston Martin spent the bulk of funds allocated to capital expenditures on intangibles; the corollary here is that it invested primarily in technologies (for instance, in development of Valkyrie, a limited production sports car), not physical assets necessary to expand manufacturing capacity and critical infrastructure.

But as operating cash flow contracted drastically, the company failed to fully cover investing activities. Though its free cash flow (including net interest paid and capex) had already been negative in 2018, in 2019, it plummeted to £(338) million.

To gain an understanding of how profound issues really were, we need to do a bit more research and assess Aston Martin's capital efficiency. Widely used return on equity is of no use here. First, the metric is negative, as both IFRS and adjusted net income were sub-zero; second, cyclopean debt on the balance sheet is a variable not to be easily ignored. The company has a debt/equity ratio of 266% with adjusted leverage of 7.3x. It means its prevailing source of funds is debt, not equity. Hence, we need to put its operating metrics from the income or/and cash flow statements into a more reliable context to make conclusions and factor total capital into the equation. As of my calculations, in 2019, the average total capital of Aston Martin surpassed £1.23 billion; the bulk of this amount was provided by debt investors who purchased Senior Secured Notes (as of December 31, £829.9 million).

A critical remark worth making here is that Aston Martin prepares its reports using International Financial Reporting Standards. Under IFRS, it is allowed to include interest paid in the financing section of the cash flow statement. So, we need to adjust net cash from operations and include interest paid and interest received (classified as investing activity). With all these items factored in, Aston Martin's 2019 adjusted cash flow was £(27.6) million compared to £184.6 million in 2018. So, CROTC was also sub-zero.

However, CROTC can be also calculated using cash flow before interest paid. This formula makes sense, as it demonstrates how much cash flow attributable to both debt and equity investors a firm delivered using its total capital. So, as of my calculations, adjusted CROTC hit only 1.6% for the year, compared to 21% in 2018 (an excellent result, by the way).

It is also worth mentioning that the company uses a metric akin to what I touched upon above called "adjusted ROIC." The principal difference between my methodology and the company's approach is that CROTC is cash-based, while Aston Martin uses adjusted operating profit (or loss) in the nominator. So, in 2019, it had adjusted ROIC of (0.3)% while in 2018, the metric stood at 12.8%. This figure was also materially below the weighted average cost of capital (see page 7 of the report).

Final thoughts

In 2019 and 2020, mounting difficulties have been depressing Aston Martin's financial performance and share price, pushing it to extreme lows. It became abundantly clear that the attempt to achieve the milestones of the Second Century Plan ended up in failure and the growth story was shattered. Now, the argument that Aston Martin deserves a premium valuation akin to Ferrari's is completely irrelevant. The stock is valued at Enterprise Value/Adjusted EBITDA of ~9.4x, while Ferrari has a much higher multiple of ~20.4x. So, the premium valuation the firm received in October 2018 during the initial public offering (above £4 billion) evaporated.

Though cash inflows from the deal with Mr. Stroll and his consortium partners will save it from looming cash crunch, my outlook regarding the short-term prospects of the company is still somber. The pandemic and the oil price war are rattling markets, and urgent measures regulators are undertaking (e.g., recently announced emergency rate cut to zero by the Fed) do little to calm unnerved investors. Unfortunately, it is unknown how long the pandemic will last and how deep ramifications will be.

Even at this level, when shares test an all-time low on the London Stock Exchange, I would not give it a "Buy" rating, as not all the risks have been priced in yet. I am neutral on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.