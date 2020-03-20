Amarin: Debating The Risk/Reward At These Prices

I discuss some of the leading downside risks and how I intend to manage my position during this unprecedented volatility.

Amarin reported record commercial numbers and progress with payers, but they weren't enough to thwart the mass selling in the overall market.

I believe the upside outweighs the downside risk, and I am looking to add at these prices.

Amarin Corp. (AMRN) recently reported their Q4 2019 earnings with a strong beat on EPS and revenue. The company's flagship product, Vascepa, continues to establish a market by becoming an important tool in the battle against cardiovascular disease. Unfortunately, Amarin released its earnings in the middle of the Coronavirus Crash and the stock has nosedived to 52-week lows.

In my previous article, I discussed how I "sold a large portion of my position upon approval and quickly employed some put options for insurance just in case the sellers really want to chop it down." Still, I was looking to add to my position once the share price was able to break its downtrend. I was expecting the positive earnings to be the potent catalyst that would help the stock breakout and trigger a reversal into the second half of 2020. Sadly, the positive earnings were not enough to overcome the mass-selling and the share price continued its downward trajectory (Figure 1).

Figure 1: AMRN Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Typically, I manage my investments using technical analysis but I am starting to consider adding to my AMRN at these prices despite the abysmal technical set-up. I believe AMRN might be worthy of "catching the falling knife" due to an amazing risk/reward profile and long-term prospects.

I intend to discuss my reasons for attempting to catch the knife and why I think the upside potential outweighs the downside. In addition, I reveal my post-Coronavirus strategy for developing a larger position in AMRN.

Upside: Premium Product

My primary reason for starting an investment in AMRN was due to its flagship product, Vascepa; which is a highly filtered compound created from the Omega-3 fatty - eicosapentaenoic acid "EPA." The fact that Vascepa's EPA has an ethyl group attached it which makes it a New Chemical Entity, which helps support a strong IP portfolio with more than 50 patents.

Vascepa's REDUCE-IT Phase III trial produced amazing data from its which supported a strong sNDA and FDA approval for a label expansion. Vascepa's new label includes both patients who are statin-treated and have a suggestion of cardiovascular risk, which is around 12M patients in the United States. Vascepa intends to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, cardiovascular revascularization, elevated triglycerides and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes mellitus with two more supplementary risk factors for cardiovascular disease. This is indication is on top of Vascepa's original indication of triglycerides of 500 and higher.

In terms of competition, Acasti Pharma (ACST) bombed its Phase III trial for their omega-3 candidate and AstraZeneca (AZN) STRENGTH trial came up short. So, I don't see any other novel omega-3 product rushing in to take Vascepa's market in the near future.

Upside: Welcoming Market

Vascepa's expanded commercial launch has been focused on the education of healthcare professionals and securing affordable access for all patients who can benefit from VASCEPA. The company claims that they are hearing positive feedback from healthcare professionals while seeing further improvements to managed care coverage.

Prior to Vascepa, statins were essentially the only show in town, and they were only able to lower cardiovascular risk by approximately 25%-35%. Meanwhile, Vascepa can lower cardiovascular risk by an additional 25% on top of statins. Vascepa is attempting to address the unmet medical need and is being welcomed into the treatment paradigm.

According to the company, managed care coverage for VASCEPA is good and their managed care team continues to network with payers to make sure that they understand how Vascepa's clinical benefits will improve their customers' lives and that pharmacoeconomic analysis reveals there is no substitute for Vascepa. Thankfully, the company reported that they are seeing payers removing prior restrictions, including some Blue Cross Blue Shield plans.

Upside: Growth

When looking at 2019's numbers, we can see the company reported $400M in revenue, which would be 87% growth from 2018 (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Amarin Quarterly Revenue (Source: AMRN)

The company also reported their 2019 full year normalized scripts increased by 78% (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Vascepa Script Growth (Source: AMRN)

Considering the figures above, one must concede the company has experienced significant growth over the past couple of years and we should only expect those numbers to improve in the coming quarters and years as the company starts to promote their expanded label.

Figure 4: Amarin Capitalization (Source: AMRN)

Can They Do It? Amarin not only has a superior product, but they have a strong cash position of ~$646M and is in the process of doubling their sales force to 800 reps to cover 75k providers. Furthermore, the company is going to employ their cash in direct-to-consumer promotions and expects to increase their inventory purchases to ~$250M. As a result, Amarin believes these efforts will lead to $650M-$700M in total net revenue for 2020.

Figure 5: AMRN Annual Revenue Estimate (Source: Seeking Alpha)

So, it looks as if Amarin has all the ingredients needed to record year-over-year growth. How much? The Street expects Amarin to report steady growth in the coming years and will cross the $1B mark in the next year.

It is hard to see it in this current market, but this expected earnings growth should demand an increase in the share price. Using the industry's average price-to-sales of 5x, we could say AMRN should be at least priced $14 per share.

Upside: Going Positive

Another notable upside for AMRN is the potential for the company to report a positive EPS at some point in 2020 or 2021. Amarin is attempting to limit their expenses to ~$200M-$250M over 2019, so the company should move a bit closer to breakeven line this year. Looking at figure 6, we can see the Street is predicting Amarin to report a positive EPS in 2021 and will continue to show year-over-year growth into 2029.

Figure 6: Amarin EPS Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Thankfully, the company believes it has enough cash to make it to cash-flow positive, so it is possible the company won't need to perform a large offering in the near future.

Downside: Pending Legal Decision

In terms of downside, the biggest cloud remaining overhead is the threat of generics. Amarin has been fighting off the generic drug makers and has an ongoing battle with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY). Avisol Capital Partners did a great job covering this topic in their recent article, which put most of my fears to rest. However, if the court finds Amarin's patents to be invalid, we should expect the share price to be decimated.

Downside: Coronavirus and Market Volatility

Amarin was not immune to the Coronavirus Crash and it is possible that this market really starts to roll-over with AMRN tumbling down into the single digits for an extended period of time. The Coronavirus pandemic is disrupting supply chains and has changed the world's behaviors, so, it is possible that Amarin reports some impact in the coming quarters.

Upside Wins

I believe AMRN's upside far outweighs its downside at these prices. The company has a premium product being launched into a market that is hungry for another option. In addition, the company has all the ingredients to take advantage of that market and could report a positive EPS in the coming years. Indeed, the downside risks should make investors a bit cautious at the moment, but these issues should be resolved in the near future.

My Plan

As I mentioned in my introduction, I typically stick to technical analysis when determining how I will manage my position, however, I am deciding to go with an "its too good of a deal" approach for AMRN. I haven't touched my position since approval and still have my put options for insurance. Now, I am looking to add to AMRN around $10 a share. I am not going to look at the RSI, VWAP, trendlines, or any other technical indicator this time.

I believe these current prices are a steal and I am willing to take the risk during this period of elevated volatility. I intend to add to my position in the second half of 2020 following the company's second-quarter earnings to see if the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted the company's operations. If all goes well, I still plan to add and hold AMRN for at least five years in anticipation of a potential acquisition or a large return on my investment. If the company loses their court battle with Dr. Reddy, I will hold off on adding shares and will use my put options to scale out of my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.