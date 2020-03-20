58.Com: Kitchen-Sink Quarter Clears The Way For A Second Half Of 2020 Rebound

However, the worst of COVID-19 looks to be behind China and management is seeing green shoots of a recovery heading into 2Q20.

As the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak looks to have passed in China, 58.com (WUBA) appears to be on track to re-emerge as a secular growth story. Assuming the core business (excluding new initiatives) regains a normalized mid-teens growth and executes on its margin expansion plans, 58.com's share price looks to be a bargain at the current lows. Looking beyond the 1Q20 guide, I think 2H20 could mark a rebound, with a mid-teens top-line growth and a mid-20% non-GAAP operating margin on the cards. Furthermore, WUBA's support for merchants during the outbreak should begin to pay off, allowing it to strengthen its industry-leading position within the Chinese online classified marketplace space. WUBA appears to be attractively valued at current levels relative to the sum of its parts, offering investors a potential upside of ~57% in a recovery scenario.

A Relatively Solid Set of FY19 Results

On balance, 58.com reported an in-line set of FY19 results, featuring an 18.6% YoY increase in revenue to RMB15.6b and a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB3.6b (+18% YoY).

Though membership revenue (the largest revenue contributor) was sluggish in 4Q19, declining 1% YoY to Rmb1.1b, online marketing services (OMS) revenue grew to Rmb2.7b (+19% YoY), driven by ARPU growth. Meanwhile, e-commerce revenue also rose strongly at a 107% YoY pace, reaching Rmb54mn, with other revenue similarly up 48% YoY, to Rmb276mn.

While overall sales and marketing expenses decreased sequentially to 48.7% of total revs (vs. 51.1% in the prior quarter), advertising expenses nonetheless rose on an absolute basis to RMB865.1mn (+8.6% YoY), on increased mobile traffic acquisition costs, particularly for mobile apps such as 58.com and Anjuke. Non-advertising sales and marketing spend also rose to RMB1.2b (+25.4% YoY) on higher marketing and promotional expenses for 58.com and the newer platforms (Zhuan Zhuan and 58 Town). The focus on marketing is necessary at this stage in WUBA's growth curve, as the total number of paying business users rose 4% YoY despite the challenging 4Q19 backdrop in China.

On a non-GAAP basis, net profit came in at ~RMB8.0b, though I would note that about two-thirds of the result was attributable to a one-off gain from the sale of its equity stake. Adjusted for the post-tax gain from the sale of a portion of its equity stake in Che Hao Duo, the disclosed 43% YoY growth would imply WUBA's recurring non-GAAP net profit stood at Rmb1.1b.

RMB' mn 4Q18 4Q19 Net income, non-GAAP 756 4,878 % YoY change (Disclosed) 43% Net income excl. Che Hao Duo (Implied) 1,081 Realized Gain (Implied) 3,796

Look Past 1Q20 to the Underlying Recovery in Progress

1Q20 is shaping to be a write-off quarter - the quarantines imposed during the quarter have hurt both 58.com's main businesses, i.e., its online job postings and real-estate marketing. However, management has appropriately factored this into guidance with a 25-29% YoY decline set for 1Q20 revenue, implying an RMB 2.16 to 2.26bn range.

Given WUBA operates a classified ad platform that connects online and offline, the 1Q20 decline is relatively unsurprising, in my view. However, I would point to WUBA's growing membership revenue, which provides the company with a relatively less volatile revenue stream compared to online marketing. Further, Zhuan Zhuan has shown resilience through the outbreak and, according to the latest guidance, is on track for a narrowing in its net loss position in FY20:

So we do expect for Zhuan Zhuan, it'll continue the momentum from last year. We'll still see revenue growth this year, even with the outbreak impact. And the net loss from Zhuan Zhuan should narrow down this year.

Within the property end-market, secondary and rentals should bear the brunt relative to new homes, given home developers are backed by stronger balance sheets compared to agencies. Recruitment also looks to be affected by the slowdown, though solid cost control measures can lift non-GAAP op income close to breakeven in 1Q20, with the green shoots of a recovery heading into 2Q20. Going into the second half of the year, however, all signs point toward business as usual in China, with revenue likely to return to ~15% YoY growth rates:

So we talk about the second quarter, we have limited visibility, but we're hoping everything will be over soon. And once the business recovers, I think from 70% to 80%, you probably will see everybody returning back to work.

I would not be surprised, however, to see growth move higher as pent-up demand drives a V-shaped recovery post-virus. On the heels of a February shutdown (per WUBA, most customers were "basically on pause for the whole month"), people will need to look for essentials such as jobs, housing, and local services to compensate.

Encouragingly, management highlighted that hiring demand remains on track for the larger corporates, though SME hiring has been negatively impacted. Nonetheless, traffic recovery in the jobs segment is already materializing, which gives me confidence in a base case 2H20 recovery scenario:

But as it gets into March, definitely, on the engagement side, we start to see much strong rebound in terms of recovery. Actually, if you -- if we look at -- especially with the traffic on the job segment is already getting close to the same level of last year, okay? So a lot of the demand for the yellow page has also started getting back to a normal level.

Also worth highlighting is WUBA's strong balance sheet (~RMB5.3b in cash), which has allowed it to not only weather the downcycle but also beef up its services in the interim. For instance, WUBA has developed more innovative product services for its merchants (e.g., VR showrooms for the property segment) to increase the stickiness of its ecosystem.

Narrowing Losses on New Initiatives

WUBA's investment portfolio (worth ~$3bn in total) consists of major stakes in Zhuan Zhuan (used goods transaction platform) and 58 Home (home and freight service platform). The rest of the portfolio consists of minority stakes in Guazi (used car transaction platform), Uxin (UXIN) (used car transaction platform), and 5I5J (secondary housing agency).

For 4Q19, absolute losses have narrowed, with losses on Zhuan Zhuan guided to narrow further in FY20, offsetting ongoing investments in 58 Town. I am particularly bullish on Zhuan Zhuan's prospects, given the massive addressable market potential of the Chinese second-hand transactions market across verticals. For now, however, users and GMV penetration remain low, though the platform is demonstrating strong growth momentum, with smartphones as its key category. Backed by a healthy cash position (supported by its recent Series B financing in Sep 2019), Zhuan Zhuan is well-positioned to continue its focus on innovation and user experience improvements while also looking to explore new monetization opportunities in the near-term.

Meanwhile, 58 Town's business strategy also remains intact as the business continues to leverage WeChat for traffic to drive user base growth within its native app. The focus here is on driving monetization opportunities across core segments such as housing, recruitment, as well as the used car space within China's lower-tier cities. The overall plan in stepping up monetization remains unchanged this year.

Attractively Valued on a Sum-of-Parts Basis

My base case scenario assumes WUBA maintains its leading positions in online blue-collar recruitment and real estate listings, driving growth in the mid-teens range. In line with top-line growth, I am also assuming margin improvement toward the latter half of FY20 as the company scales back on marketing expenses in line with the steady growth in paying business users. In-line with management commentary, I think recovery should begin to materialize by 2Q20, followed by a strong rebound in 2H20, driven by pent-up demand in the recruitment space.

With the core business valued at ~15x core profit in a normalized FY21 scenario, and accounting for the value of WUBA's equity stakes based on prior financing rounds and disclosed terms, I arrive at a target of ~$70, implying ~57% upside in a base case recovery scenario. Potential downside risks to my valuation scenario span a "lower-for-longer" economic slowdown in China, increased competition driving higher marketing spend, and increased investments at Zhuan Zhuan and 58 Home.

Valuation ($ 'mn) Stake (%) Attributable Valuation ($) Core 58.com 8,565 100% 8,565 Zhuan Zhuan (Per investor presentation) 72% ~900 58 Home (Per investor presentation) 58% ~1,000 Guazi (Based on the prior financing round) 8,500 8% 680 Uxin ($100m convertible notes @ $1.03 per share) 10% ~100 5I5J (Per investor presentation) 8% ~100 Total Equity Investee Valuation 2,780 Holdco Discount 30% Total Equity Investee Valuation (Post-Holdco Discount) 1,946 Total 58.com Value 10,511 ADS outstanding (mn) 151 Target Price ($) 69.61

