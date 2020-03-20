Axon Enterprise: A Potential Haven From The Covid-19 Threat

For the new decade, the company has its sights set on delivering a TASER weapon that will outperform a semiautomatic pistol as well as revenue growth of over 20% annually.

In 2020, Axon expects to focus on building for scale as it ramps product and solutions deliveries, implementing its cloud-based SaaS dispatch solution and progressing further into the Federal channel.

An investment thesis in Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) can be based on the premise that the business shouldn't be impacted by the Covid-19 crisis as the industries served by Axon's products and solutions continue operations despite the virus. The company provides products and solutions to law enforcement and public safety industries. Axon strives to increase the efficiency of the professionals in those industries. In theory, employing Axon products and solutions should keep those professionals safer while also making them more accessible in their fields.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

On February 27, 2020, Axon Enterprise reported 2019 fourth quarter and full year results. Sales in the quarter set yet another record, improving 49.7% from $114.8 million in 2018 to $171.9 million. Product revenue improved 51% year over year, while services revenue improved 44.9%. Though Axon's history is rooted in tasers or conducted electrical weapons (CEW), shipments of body cameras in the quarter set a new record. As well, 75% of body cameras shipped were the company's most recent Axon Body 3 which features an LTE connection to enable live streaming. This LTE connection is a key link in enabling field professionals' usage of the company's SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions.

With Axon's third quarter reporting, the company updated full-year revenue guidance to a range of $500 million to $510 million. For the year, sales grew 26.4% from $420 million in 2018 to $530.9 million. The mark beat the updated guidance by over 5% at the midpoint. Product revenue increased 21.9% year over year to $399.5 million, while services revenue increased 42% to $131.4 million. Axon's recurring SaaS revenue of $161 million increased 49% compared to 2018 at $108 million. In 2019, 71% of Axon's revenue was derived from recurring contracts, a significant improvement compared to 55% in 2018 and 46% in 2017. Axon projected a 16% to 18% improvement in revenue for 2020 in a range of $615 million to $625 million. As experienced in 2019, the company expects revenue growth will be weighted toward the last half of the year.

In addition to revenue, the second key metric in Axon's CEO Performance Award and eXponential Stock Performance Plan is adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA tallied $87.8 million in 2019, a 43% improvement compared to $61.5 million in 2018. In 2020, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to improve 14% to 20% to a range of $100 million to $105 million.

The company has determined nine of its sixteen performance goals are now statistically probable.

On the bottom line, Axon reported a GAAP loss of $0.21 per share in the fourth quarter as a result of $33 million in catch-up stock compensation expense. Excluding $47.5 million of stock-based compensation, operating expenses were actually less in the fourth quarter at $59.5 million than the third quarter at $69.2 million. For the year, Axon reported GAAP earnings of only $0.01 per diluted share compared to $0.50 in 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted earnings per diluted share for the full year improved 40.5% from $0.74 in 2018 to $1.04 in 2019. This reflects both the healthy increase in revenue as well as the company's focus on controlling costs.

At year-end, the debt-free company had over $396 million in cash and investments. Axon expects to invest at least $100 million in 2020 in its research and development projects and to support growth in new channels.

2020 Plans and Projections

In the fourth quarter earnings call, Axon succinctly stated its primary focus in 2020 will be to "build for scale".

More users means more data, which means better products leading to better societal outcomes, which means more users completing the virtuous cycle.

In addition to the connectivity it is building into its products, Axon's integrated bundle subscription model encourages the adoption of software solutions with product purchase. The pricing of its OSP (officer safety plan) model is based on monthly recurring payments. The bundling option assumes payment over a five-year period. In the first year, the revenue allocation includes the product sale plus one year of monthly payments for software, training, warranty and the like. Revenue in the second through fifth years covers the remaining monthly payments.

By the end of 2019, 80% of the more than 550 agencies using cloud-connected Tasers had adopted the high-end plan. As well, more than 70% of the 100 agencies on OSPs had adopted the top tier plan.

We've made it attractive for agencies to start using Records by including it as a built-in benefit to our highest tier Officer Safety Plan - and some agencies will be able to fund the majority of their upgrade to that tier with savings from transitioning their legacy records management system to Axon Records.

As mentioned above, annual recurring revenue at year-end 2019 was $161 million. Future contracted revenue increased to $1.23 billion.

We are heading into 2020 with strong tailwinds on profitability that we intend to use to slingshot our way to the next phase of growth. We have built a high-growth, high-margin, high-retention $161 million ARR enterprise software business. And, we haven't even begun recognizing revenue for Axon Records.

Axon expects the momentum in the adoption of its TASER 7 to continue into 2020. In its earnings call, the company reported its body camera business is now profitable. The LTE connection in the Axon Body 3 is a key communication link to Axon's CAD (Computer-Aided Dispatch) solution currently under development. Axon stated it will be accelerating its R&D on this real-time command-and-control cloud-based solution to enable live production in the first half of 2020.

In addition to the investment in the dispatch solution and other product development, Axon plans to invest in growing its channel options, specifically the Federal channel.

There's some work we need to do to get the product ready for the Federal market. But, then, there's also a channel investment as we build out the channel.

In 2019, Axon purposely diversified its supply chain and manufacturing footprint.

As a result of these actions we are in a better place to handle COVID-19, as we are able to produce and ship our critical core products with little to no interruption.

Beyond 2020

Axon plotted a three-year strategy in November 2017 based on three goals - shifting to recurring cash flows, expanding its total addressable market, and executing with discipline to achieve profitability.

Source

Since 2017, our revenues have grown at an annual CAGR of 26% and our EBITDA margins have expanded to 16.5% on an adjusted basis.

Because its progress is tracking ahead on the schedule, the company set new goals for the new decade.

Before this decade is out, we will deliver a TASER weapon that will outperform a semiautomatic pistol in the effective and reliable incapacitation of a human subject. We'll also have built a business that we're targeting to deliver revenue growth of over 20% per year.

Risks to Consider

On one hand, it's reasonable to determine the industries served by Axon's products and services should see little negative impact in operations because of Covid-19. Though there is certainly the risk of contraction by its personnel, police, fire, EMS and military operations are not at all likely to shut down.

On the other hand, it could be argued investments by municipalities could slow in the near term as the threat of the spread of Covid-19 shuts down businesses and the revenue derived from sales taxes. But, as detailed above, Axon has readied itself to aid its consumers with a costs/benefits analysis.

Valuation and Takeaway

As a growth company, the market has valued Axon more richly in the past few years than the market's average multiple. Its share price peaked at $90.10 on February 19th. The current estimate for adjusted earnings in 2020 is at least $1.20 per share. Even at this juncture of the market demise, its non-GAAP forward P/E ratio continues to tally over 40. Plus, its share price has managed not to drop to its 52-week low of $49.80, though it came close at $50.05 on March 18th.

Considering market metrics of late, Axon would certainly not qualify as a bargain. But, for investors looking for companies likely to withstand this crisis, Axon should be considered a viable option. The company has a healthy cash balance and no debt. There is some risk to the revenue flow in its end markets, which could impact their near-term purchasing power. But the threat of Covid-19 shutting down operations in Axon's end markets is negligible. Additionally, Axon's growth trajectory has hardly peaked as there is still a long runway for adoption of its products and SaaS solutions.

