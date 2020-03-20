Don't Buy That: High-Yield Corporate Bond ETFs

High-yield corporate bond ETFs have fallen sharply in recent weeks, but the yield is still too low to justify the risk.

I'm launching a new series: "Don't Buy That" where I give the reasons to avoid something that is currently declining sharply.

Given the sudden plunge in asset prices, people are understandably interested in trying to buy the bottom of a number of beaten-up stocks and ETFs. However, some of these efforts to buy-the-dip will go much better than others. In my new Don't Buy That series, I'll explain the rationale for avoiding particular falling knives, along with offering a potential alternative to the stock or ETF in question.

Now to be clear, not all these "don't buy that" picks are going to keep going down. I'm quite optimistic on the economy and stock market; I think we'll bounce back from the virus surprisingly quickly. As such, some questionable assets will recover in value promptly. I'm not necessarily saying these are all things you should short sell. It's merely a call for prudence before buying these vehicles. In a time like this, there's so much volatility. You can gain a lot by avoiding low-quality bets and sticking to better alternatives.

To kick off this series, we're going to take a look at high-yield debt, with a particular focus on the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). To be clear, I view the whole asset class as an avoid in general at this point, and I have no particular complaint against HYG in particular. But it's a popular sector ETF, so I'm using it for this article. Also, there are certainly deals in individual high-yield bonds at the moment, and all the more power to you if you are a sophisticated investor and want to buy those. As a broad sector, however, I'm not a fan of junk bonds at this time. Here's why.

Junk Bonds: Taking Equity Risk For Decidedly Less Return

At first glance, junk bonds may seem like an attractive proposition. They pay much higher yields than savings accounts, money markets, treasuries, or even investment-grade corporate bonds.

With the recent 20% decline in the price of HYG, the dividend yield is now up from less than 5% recently to 6.1%. That is nearly the highest that it has offered over the past five years, in fact. And, if you bought in early 2016, you made out very well indeed:

Data by YCharts

So what's not to like? For one thing, 6% still isn't that much of a yield from junk bonds. Let's zoom that chart back out a little bit farther:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, junk bonds yielded above 10% through the worst of the Great Financial Crisis, and hit 12.5% at one point. And they didn't spring back to low yields either - it took them years to recover to a more favorable price. The recent bump in the yield on junk bonds is still essentially nothing compared to what happened in the financial crisis.

Do I think we're going into another 2008 type economic wreck? No, not at all. But is the possibility there? Sure - the tail risks on the corona virus are large because uncertainty is exceptionally high. If you think there's any sort of chance we're heading into a steep prolonged recession, it's really hard to make the case for accepting just a 6% yield from lower-quality bonds.

Here's a chart showing cumulative default rates by bond issuance at the year 2000. Why the year 2000? It's the data set we have from the last prolonged economic upturn/bull market and makes for an interesting data point for today:

Source

As you can see, B-grade (low quality) bonds fared poorly. For bonds issued back in 1988 and 1989, more than half ended up defaulting within a decade. The tranches issued in 1990 and 1991 were off to similarly bad trajectories. Underwriting got better subsequently, as the economy was coming out of a recession, so investors were more cautious. Still, though, you can see that low-grade bonds end up defaulting in relatively high quantities over the course of their lives.

And we should expect as much for the current crop of junk debt. The economy has been booming for the past few years, meaning that lending standards have gone down. There's a lot of questionable paper out there that hasn't been stress-tested yet. What will we find as the current economic downturn unfolds? Remember that a 6% annual yield really doesn't leave you with much if a sizable chunk of your holdings default.

I mentioned equity-like risk. Why's that? Because in junk bonds, the creditors tend to have most of the capital structure already, as you're often dealing with companies that have poor business prospects and beaten-up share prices. Thus, when things turn south, there's little buffer and bond prices immediately start tumbling along with the underlying equity. You can see this from a long-term chart of HYG. Back to inception, it's produced major negative returns on a share price basis alone:

Data by YCharts

Yes, overall, HYG has posted a 67% total return over this stretch, thanks to the yield, but the actual share price tends to trend down, and doesn't recover to its prior highs following meaningful economic downturns such as 2016 let alone 2008.

According to an article by economic theorist William Bernstein, in a bad year, it's not uncommon for 8-10% of junk bonds to default. There is usually some recovery on a defaulted bond, so the loss isn't total, but it still stings the portfolio. On the whole, Bernstein concluded:

So reckon about a 1.2% annual long-term loss rate [from defaults] for BB-rated, and about 2.5% annual for B-rated [bonds].

On average, figure losing 1.2% per year for the "better" junk bonds, and significantly more credit losses as you move down the latter. And remember, that's on average through the economic cycle. In recent years, junk bonds have had relatively few defaults outside of the energy sector. Now you're about to get a bumper crop of them to make up for lost time. How's that 6% annual yield on HYG sounding?

No Bid For Junk

Bronte Capital's fund manager, John Hempton, recently shed some light on the current situation in the U.S. corporate bond market. During a podcast that aired March 15th, he said the following:

All sorts of financing instruments and second tier less liquid instruments have become no bid. In the old days, junk bonds used to trade two percentage points yield below treasuries or below investment grade bonds and now they don't trade at all. A whole lot of the junk bond market has become an 80/20 market, meaning 80 offer, 20 bid. And there has been no debt issuance of corporate debt for a few weeks now in America. There is an awful lot of the American economy that is financed through things that can no longer attract a bid. (Source - begins at the 18:00 mark)

When you buy an ETF of junk bonds, this is the sort of market that you're putting your capital into right now. Given the state those markets are in, you are probably not getting the better end of that transaction at this time.

As Hempton noted, junk bonds have become, in many cases, a problematic group of assets where true value is quite uncertain for the time being. The mere act of trying to sell a bond can drive down the market price for it significantly.

That makes it a most dangerous area for ETFs. Passive ETFs dominate a huge chunk of the assets within the high yield space, and thus when investors want out in a hurry, they can dump large volumes of the ETF. That selling, in turn, will cause pressure on the underlying holdings within that ETF. Unfortunately, while it may be easy to hit the bid on HYG itself, when in turn operators try to sell the individual bond holdings within the ETF, they may end up having to dump bonds into that so-called "80/20" market.

This is a recipe for passive investors to get burned, as they'll be selling indiscriminately into what is essentially a no-bid market. For ETFs to work properly, it's assumed that there will be plenty of liquidity, and arbitragers can quickly buy or sell the underlying stocks or bonds in a fund to keep prices in check. But when a market freezes over, there's no guarantee that the normal market-making function will work properly. Investors are under the idea that the ETFs will always provide a fair price and easy ability to buy and sell an underlying group of assets - but with junk bonds right now, that simply may not actually be the case.

HYG: What Do You Own?

Why are the underlying bonds within a high-yield bond ETF so hard to trade right now? Simple. They're low-quality paper, and people are justifiably worried about credit quality given what's going on in global markets right now. Here are the top holdings in HYG:

Source

At first glance, this may not seem that bad. After all, there's no energy names in the top 10, for example (energy makes up a relatively modest 8% of the full portfolio). However, other problems quickly emerge. For one, there's a ton of concentration in communications - HYG is fully 24.5% invested in that sector with holdings such as CCO, CSC, Sprint (S), and T-Mobile (TMUS). There should be some signs of apparent risk there, the Sprint/T-Mobile merger could still fall apart or the combined entity may not be successful against the bigger mobile carriers. Sprint appeared to be in deep trouble just months ago.

In health care, you have big exposure, with a bunch of names in the top 10. Bausch Health (BHC) is the renamed Valeant; putting a new name on it doesn't necessarily make the business any better. Likewise, Teva (TEVA) has crashed and burned, it's unclear if they will be able to avoid bankruptcy over the long haul - the stock is at just $7 now, down from $60 in 2015. The hospitals, such as HCA (HCA) could be hit with the corona virus; they are likely to lose revenues as elective surgeries are deferred for much lower-margin emergency care. Something like HCA is unlikely to go bust, but the share price did fall by 50% in a month, and they now have more long-term debt ($33 billion) than market cap ($30 billion as of this writing).

If you asked an average investor, do you want to lend money to highly-levered telecom companies, cable TV networks, the old Valeant, and debt-fueled hospital chains, I'm guessing they probably wouldn't be too keen. At least not at just 6% a year heading into what appears to be a major economic shock.

A Better Alternative: Municipal Bonds

If you're interested in getting into a higher-yielding bond fund but don't want to go with junk bonds, what else is on the menu? You could take a look at high-yield municipal government bonds instead. There are a bunch of options in this category, and they're getting hammered across the board. If you live in a high-tax state, there's a good argument for buying a vanilla municipal bond fund for said state, as interest is tax exempt from both state and federal taxes. Here's the iShares California Muni ETF (CMF) for example. That's a nice solid drop to get in on:

Data by YCharts

While the long-term fiscal outlook for California is debatable, there's no question that it will pay its bills in the near-term. This is purely a liquidity event, not a solvency question. If anything, these bonds should be becoming more valuable given the recent moves in interest rates generally.

A bunch of high-yield corporate bonds could default in the near-term depending on how badly the economy rolls over; states and localities, by contrast, aren't going to go over the precipice from a soft couple of quarters of tax collections.

That said, the yields on individual state municipal offerings aren't especially high in most cases, even after their recent price declines. And if you don't live in the issuing state, you likely get less of a tax benefit (always consult a professional accountant before making any decisions on these sorts of funds).

Thus, there's the appeal of a more broad diversified municipal bond ETF that buys higher-yielding offerings from around the country. There are a number of ETFs in this category, however let's stick to HYG's ticker neighbor, the VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD). Like HYG, HYD has gotten pounded in recent weeks - in fact, the municipal bonds are actually down more:

Data by YCharts

As a result of the pounding, these municipal bonds actually yield just 20 basis points less than the low-credit rating corporate bonds as well:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, normally, these municipal bonds pay a much lower yield than the corporates. And that makes sense. Municipalities have taxation authority, making them inherently safer than levered-up corporations. That said, much of HYD consists of revenue bonds tied to specific projects rather than general taxation. Still, you have other measures such as land liens to support the bonds as well. All else equal, I'd much rather hold this sort of municipal paper than corporate at the same interest rate.

Are municipal bonds risk-free? Of course not. They can and sometimes default. If you're looking for trouble spots in HYD, it has a 4.8% holding in Puerto Rican paper, for example. Puerto Rico had been on the upswing in 2019, but its long-term outlook remains highly questionable. Other states like Illinois have some significant questions about its finances in coming decades as well. That said, HYD is highly-diversified with it holding assets in dozens of states, and no particular concentration to any one state or region:

Source

There's one final interesting thing about HYD (and other municipal bond ETFs here). The underlying assets are quite illiquid particularly in the revenue bonds, and thus it's hard to know exactly what they're worth on any given day. That said, it appears to be a whole lot more than HYD is currently trading for. HYD's intrinsic value (as of this writing after Thursday's close) is $56.34. That is, theoretically, the value of the entire portfolio, assuming you could sell it at its market price:

Source

Yet HYD, the ETF, is trading at $45.00. This implies there's a roughly 20% discount between HYD's net asset value and its current trading price. Is that 20% real? Hard to say, again, because the assets are illiquid and difficult to mark to market immediately. If you needed to sell everything this week, it's unclear what price you'd get. But go back to the underlying credits - it's unlikely that Florida, New York, California and so on will stop paying their bills this year. Thus, their bonds should recover in value as credit conditions start to stabilize. Expect HYD to trade back up into the $50s as it does.

Meanwhile, over in junk bond land, there's a good chance that prices won't bounce back as quickly - they may even keep going down. People are suddenly pricing in a lot of recession/default risk into an asset class that had been full of complacency for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.