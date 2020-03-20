Splunk: Big Data, Big Opportunity

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) extracts insights from big data. It is growing rapidly, it has a large total addressable market, and it has tremendous momentum from its exposure to industry megatrends (i.e. the cloud, big data, the "internet of things," and security). Further, its strategy of continuous innovation is being validated as the company wins very large deals. Investors should not be distracted by a temporary slowdown in revenue growth, as the company has wisely transitioned to a subscription model. This article reviews the business, its strategy, valuation (the sell-off is overdone) and risks. We conclude with our thoughts on investing.

Overview

Splunk is a big data company which provides real-time insights by analyzing machine data generated across devices. In addition to enterprise big data analytics, Splunk also offers security, application management, and compliance solutions. The company is transitioning to a cloud-based SaaS offering by switching to a subscription-based pricing model and away from a perpetual license model. While this transition will weigh on the company's revenue growth and profitability in the near term, we are encouraged by its long-term growth potential. An early look into fiscal 2021 and beyond should give investors some comfort, as the company is looking for mid-40% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth for the next three years and operating cash flow of ~$1 billion by FY23. While there remains skepticism over guidance for continued cash burn in the next fiscal year, we see ARR as a strong measure of the business momentum.

Strong Cloud Momentum

The company is transitioning to a cloud-first approach (and away from its traditional on-premise perpetual license model). Splunk noted that ~35% of its software business was cloud in fiscal 2020, and it expects cloud to ramp at a strong pace over these next few years, reaching over 60% of its total software bookings in fiscal 2023. In its latest Q4 earnings call, management noted:

"As we outlined last quarter, because customers have been opting for term and cloud contracts over perpetual faster than we anticipated, we discontinued new perpetual license offerings. As a result, in Q4, 99% of software bookings were either term or cloud and our transition into a renewable model is complete. Our focus now shifts to the move to predominantly a cloud model."

(Source: Company Presentation)

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the Right Metric

Fiscal-year 2020 cloud revenue was $312 million, up 82% from 2019. However, ARR (derived from both its cloud and term license products) grew to $1.68 billion in 2020, up 54.1% from the prior year. We believe ARR is the most important metric to measure the health of the business. And Splunk is guiding for mid-40% ARR growth in FY21 and further anticipates sustaining 40% ARR CAGR through FY23. Additionally, it is looking to generate ~$1 billion in operating cash flow by FY23.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Don't be Fooled by Temporary Revenue Growth Slowdown

With current expectations that cloud will contribute to a substantially higher proportion to overall bookings in fiscal 21, it follows that revenue growth will slow in FY21 to ~10% YOY to ~$2.6 billion. And then snap back starting in fiscal 22, with annual revenue growth in the high-20% range in both FY22 and FY23. This could increase further as perpetual maintenance conversions to term or cloud is not baked into ARR guidance, a source of potential upside in ARR growth longer-term.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Large Deals and Product Innovation Validate Strategic Positioning

During Q420, Splunk won a mega deal, almost a nine-figure contract (the largest in its history) from a global online company outbidding 15 others. Additionally, the company won several other large deals (35 in total during Q4), which exceeded $10 million in contract value. We believe these deals validate the strategic perception of Splunk within the largest of enterprises and also highlight the importance of continuous innovation led by SPLK's Data-to-Everything Platform launched in September 2019. Additionally, acquisitions (such as SignalFx and Omnition) and innovative products (such as Splunk Data Fabric Search (DFS), Splunk Data Stream Processor (DSP) and Splunk Business Flow) have further enhanced SPLK's positioning across various areas (including Security, Artificial Intelligence, Operations and Application Development). In the future, we foresee increasing numbers of large enterprises engaging in strategic relationships with Splunk.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Exposure to Right Themes

Splunk is present at the intersection of several industry megatrends including cloud, big data, IOT, and security. The company estimates its total addressable market opportunity to be around ~$62 billion (as per a March 2018 presentation). As per the company's estimates, by 2020, the digital universe will generate 44 zettabytes of data. The total data production will be 44x more in 2020 versus 2009, and the number of devices connected to IP networks will be more than 3x the global population by 2021. All these trends suggest an increase in demand to store, transmit, and analyze data. Additionally, the majority of data generated from devices is unstructured, thus making it harder for enterprises to use it. This is where Splunk comes in. By making it easy to capture unstructured data from any source and analyze it in real time, Splunk acts as a tool for providing operational and business insight and action. We believe Splunk is well positioned to benefit from the impending data explosion.

CEO Doug Merritt noted during the Q4 earnings call:

"Digital security has become a Board-level discussion for global enterprises to start-ups planning to go public. And there is an increased focus on digital technologies to help solve some of humanity's biggest challenges. This makes it clear that over the next five years, every organization must become a digital organization, and data is the fuel powering a digital organization."

Valuation

We compare Splunk to other cloud-based SaaS pure-plays (see figure below). Specifically, Splunk recently trades at a ~9.4x TTM EV to Sales multiple, representing a ~23% discount to its peer group average. We believe investors are skeptical given near-term growth challenges as highlighted by lighter FY21 guidance. However, this is primarily due to the transition to cloud and also the new accounting standard (ASC 606) adopted by SPLK (which impacts revenue recognition and makes growth seem slower than it actually is). That is why we think it is important to focus on ARR (up 54% YOY) which is a strong leading indicator of the health of the business. However, beyond FY21, sales growth is likely to accelerate into the mid-20s as the company begins to benefit from the renewal of previously booked contracts. We believe the company's current valuation fails to incorporate the very strong underlying business growth.

(Source: Company data, Yahoo Finance)

Risks

Coronavirus outbreak. While the coronavirus outbreak is already causing a dramatic impact on stock prices (including Splunk), Splunk has some advantages as a cloud-based SaaS business (i.e. social distancing). However, the outbreak will impact the company's short-term ability to close deals (considering travel and face-to-face meetings will decline). However, we believe companies with a high dependence on the perpetual license model are most at risk, as software sales and support staff are unable to travel due to restrictions (we note that Splunk has discontinued new perpetual licensing as of Q4).

Increased competition. Splunk operates in an emerging and attractive market for cloud services which already boasts large established players, as well several small vendors. Given the attractiveness of the industry, we may see an influx of new entrants, which could adversely impact pricing.

Conclusion

Splunk is an impressive rapidly-growing business with very large opportunities ahead. Further, the recent sell-off has gone too far, and its valuation is attractive, especially relative to peers. For these reasons, Splunk is one of our favorite investment ideas (a few of our others include Enphase (ENPH), Teladoc (TDOC) and China's Luckin Coffee (LK), which we've written about in detail here, here and here). If you are looking for powerful long-term growth, Splunk is absolutely worth considering for a spot in your prudently diversified long-term growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long SPLK.