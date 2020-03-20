Last Week I Got Slammed Telling You Not To Sell, Sell Now: Here's What To Do

If you were looking to replenish your trading funds or make additional investments I would favor the longer term right now. Even as I advocate that you sell some positions it doesn't mean that you can't initiate new ones. Just make sure you sell a bit more than you buy. I have some trading/speculation ideas for you below.

The fact that we may have a decent upward slope to the market for the next few days, you should still be selling some shares to raise cash.

Never sell when the stock market is in a panic. Sell beforehand by managing your cash.

I hope no one listened to the cranks in my comment section who excoriated me for urging you to sell at the bottom. Let’s look forward now that we have some room to maneuver. If you had the fortitude and not only withheld selling but did some buying, yeah I got slammed for telling you to buy too. You should have some profits, or at least are even on some names. This is a great time to institute what I call a cash management discipline. You need ice in your veins not to get emotional not only trying to trade but to watch your investments melting away.

Emotions always are the first step to substantial losses. So first of all…

Don’t you dare sell your investments

If you selected good investments that are generating dividends sustainably you have nothing to worry about. That is if you invest(ed) only in US-based companies with good cash flows and therefore won’t cut those dividends. If you own a company that needs a government bailout, I still would think long and hard about selling at this point. Every company is different so whatever resources you use to make investment decisions should be consulted again to make that determination. I wouldn’t necessarily buy more of suspect investments right now when there are so many first-class names out there. If you own dividend-bearing ETFs you should definitely not sell right now. Diversification is what ETFs are made for. My general rule is that an investor is an owner, you bought a business that's paying you (dividends) to compensate for your risk, period. Any non-dividend stock you are holding in my book is not an investment. Also as we have seen in the last week buybacks are not returning value to you as an investor. And we have seen in the dot-com bubble, 9/11, and the great recession of ‘08 stock buybacks are worth bubkes (technical term). In fact, to me, a company that pours billions into buybacks is a “tell” that the company is being mismanaged (are you listening, Ginni Rometty?).

Yesterday the markets closed up but moderately, like a normal market for a change. But...

The futures are up furiously this morning and if hold out to the open it will be the first time in six weeks that we have two days in a row of an upmarket. The thing that's making me nervous is the futures, the 800 points on the Dow, the 75 on the S&P500 and the up 350 I'm seeing on the Nasdaq. We have seen this movie before and on a Friday no less. If the gains don’t evaporate at the close today, it may very well get slammed down on Monday. I have one caveat, this is the third week of March so we have end of the month hedge fund activities, end of options expiry maneuvers going on today. People that used PUTs to hedge their stocks might just deliver their shares to be sold at way higher prices. That could roil the market too. So Monday may be an up day as well as money managers, and cap-weight ETFs are coming to the end of the quarter may have to rebalance their holdings. This is all good. But later in the article, I will deliver the punch line that will make it imperative for you to generate cash.

A cash management discipline isn’t very complicated. It’s really about psychology

Regular, long-time readers forgive me for the repetition, however, it's important to reinforce something that should be done on a regular basis, like being told to eat your veggies and drink eight glasses of water a day. or use the stairs instead of the elevator. So, you should nearly always look to build a cash cushion of 25% to 35% in your trading portfolio. Keep your trading activities separate from your investment accounts in a separate account. Shove your cash into your brokerage checking account. If you use your brokerage checking account for everyday payments, open a money market and push your cash in there. The key is that you shouldn’t be tempted to just keep trading whatever cash you have lying around in your trading because you are having so much fun risking your hard-earned profits. Also having cash does not mean adding new cash into your trading because you lost money. Obviously, if you are shoving more money into your trading activities, it means you are doing it wrong. Clearly this historic sell-off doesn’t count and don’t let it discourage you. If you are trading good stocks you can sit in them a while, just trim a bit, as I discuss below. My point of keeping your trading separate from your investments is so that you are not tempted to trade your investments. Or decide that the dividend-paying stock is boring and you sell that to use for trading. That's a no!

The cash is built to take advantage of a general sell-off, that's when you pour that cash back into your trading account. The way to build that cash cushion is to do so over time. You need to sell one to five, or six shares every day or every other day until you top up your cash cache. You also should charge yourself a “broker fee” of a few hundred or whatever amount every time to buy new shares in a trade or speculation*. Look the brokers are not charging you anything, it’s a perfect time to move some moolah into the money market. What am I trying to do here? Let me ask you a question when do you decide to take profits? For me, it always has been a fraught process that stirs up emotion. Emotion is the killer in every high functioning activity, like golf or quarterbacking. So once you decide to sell, what do we all do? We sell it all. Why do we do that? The same reason why the beginner tends to shove all their cash into a position all at once. It's about faith and the process of deciding on making a trade, especially in the beginning or sometimes always is full of emotion even if you don’t realize it. Why do stocks nearly always fall when we make a trade? Generally, traders buy the dips, but we are not the “Amazing Kreskin.” Stocks tend to continue in the direction they are going in for longer than we imagine. The same thing for when stocks are going up. If you sell everything I bet 90% of the time you’ve sold too soon. What does that do? If ticks you off, often to the point that the next time you need to take profits you don’t. My friends, if you let buyer's or seller's remorse rule you, you will lose money. So by focusing on raising cash, you remove the emotion, in this case, all you are doing is selling a couple of shares of each “old” position over weeks. Buy trimming even one to three shares every day if a stock is going up in normal times it will keep rising, you still have 97% of the shares remaining. Who cares about that? So over time you are not only capturing profits on a regular and unemotional basis, you are taking a better percent of available profits. Easy peasy. Building cash doesn’t mean you don’t initiate new positions, you just buy less that you put away. Also as your portfolio grows in value, you need to keep that cash level up. You have heard the term that “cash is king.” If the last few weeks have taught you anything this is lesson numero uno.

Why this reminder? You said the market is bottoming, why not buy with both fists?

I'm not saying don’t buy. In fact as you read on I talk about stocks to buy, but at the same time, you need to trim your current positions more. Buy a few shares to initiate a position, sell more than you buy if you identify a new name that should flourish over the next several months. Or construct a shopping list for the next sell-off which might be as soon as next week. The situation I want you to prepare for is the March employment number at the start of April. The “Algos” will read that. Even humans read that headline and sell. In fact, next Thursday’s weekly unemployment could read as low as -500K. If Congress gets over its objections and approves a bailout the stock market might overlook the weakly numbers, but the cumulative effect of the March employment number might be so big it could tank the market. At that point I want you to have 35% cash to buy that tank. Make sense? Start building today. In fact, take more than 1-2-3 shares of each position today.

Names that I’ve massively disliked are cheap enough for speculation. How about Uber (NYSE:UBER) and even Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)!

Now is the time to look at growth names that were just too expensive

Any of my longer-term readers know that I have a special disdain for the managers of Beyond Meat in the way that they unleashed a secondary offering mostly to allow them to break the IPO lockup to unload their personal overpriced shares to inexperienced investors. Now at this point, it's old history. I was scanning stocks and was shocked to see BYND trading in the 40s. I thought from the start that $40 was a decent entry point for post IPO trading. Of course, BYND went way beyond that level.

Now frankly, BYND is a better company with new products, more account wins with huge brands, etc. If you see BYND getting close to $40 again, the low today was $45. You can have my blessing to initiate a position. Be patient and look to accumulate BYND as it nears $40, so that means don’t buy it today, put it on your buy list.

Uber Technology CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on a conference call with analysts assured that Uber has the cash to survive. Much of its costs tie directly to ride volume, so as the sharp decline in the ride-hailing business expenses are reduced. Uber would finish the year with $4 billion in cash, he said. Uber shares, which as of Wednesday had fallen more than 60% in the previous month, soared 38% on Thursday. Also, Uber Eats must be racking up revenue, as the demand is so high they may even be making FCF if not outright profits. Also they have a fantastic trucking logistics business. If UBER falls back to the high teens it's a buy. If you just take into account all the parts.

Even names I liked that got really so expensive I stopped talking about them? How about Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA)?

Of these two names, I might dip my toe into NVDA, and while you’re at it buy some AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) too. I think AMD is closer to its bottom than NVDA so please don’t commit more than 2% to start on NVDA. As far as TSLA it's down more than 50% even with it up 14 points in the pre-market. I would wait until late next week when it falls into the mid-300 to initiate a position.

Slack (WORK) isn’t overpriced, you could buy a little

Slack revealed in a filing it had added about 7,000 paying customers since Feb. 1. That’s 40% higher than the number in each of its past two quarters when work added around 5,000 paying customers

*Speculation: I use this word differently from the lexicon. Since there's no word for long-term trading, and most commentators conflate trading with investing which is dangerous and infuriating to me, I have designated Speculation to stand for longer than trading by the hour, day, days or a week.

My trades: My Amazon Calls have woken up and I have rolled them back up to capture profits. I will hopefully roll them up further today. I still have my Slack (WORK) Call position but I rolled them down yesterday after I lost money at the higher strike, I will look to spread them today. I'm also long ROKU which I didn’t talk about today but I think is decently priced too. Look, there are a lot of great names out there but if you are “all in” with no available cash you will feel like a chump if you don’t create some cash. Do it today. Take baby steps but do it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long WORK, AMZN, ROKU all in CALLs. UBER is tempting