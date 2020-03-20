Boeing's Nosedive: From Leading The Dow To Asking For A Bailout (Video)

It is time to go full flaps and put the gear down if Boeing (NYSE:BA) is going to hold as a fourth wave! Our first article on Boeing was "Stall Warning For Boeing And The Aerospace Industry (Video)" back in April 2019. We were bearish then. It was after the initial grounding of the 737 MAX 8s, and we discussed the potential for further ramifications throughout the aerospace industry. At the time, we discussed how BA counted as complete in a very extended fifth wave of a Primary wave 3. At the time, BA was still just under $400, and we were being pretty conservative targeting the $200 region for a Primary wave 4. Still, we took a lot of flak, many comments were even angry. Even in our StockWaves service, members had a hard time thinking it could possibly fall any more than the 19% it already had from the exact touch of our 200% Fibonacci extension.

Our second article on Boeing was "Holding Patterns For Aerospace And Price MAX For Boeing" published November 19, 2019. There, we showed that BA had struck a corrective bounce high and was starting a C-wave down. We were still looking for an ultimate target in the $200 region with a good chance of another bounce first. In the months that followed, we tracked the progress of that C-wave as it was unfolding like a fairly mild Ending Diagonal. At the end of February, we wanted to see a "final" vth wave in the C targeting 280s-270.

It quickly accelerated to those targets and then just didn't stop. By March 11, it had hit our original targets for the entire Primary wave 4, but still showed no signs of even slowing. On March 12, it looked like a possible bottom just under $160, but when it broke that the very next day, it again went into a flat spin. As of March 19, BA has dipped under $90 and is now too deep, in my opinion, to reasonably consider still just a wave 4 at Primary degree, though technically still valid. I have shifted to this being the Super Cycle (IV). Super Cycle (II) for BA was the 1982 low and the 2019 top completed (III) at the 176.4% extension.

Proportionately, I think this fits the massive extensions much better. Ideally, this is near an end to the Cycle "a" wave and will try to level off a bit. BA might even have some nice climbs, which we will be watching for in the StockWaves room, but I expect the ride to be turbulent still for a while. BA WILL fly again, though. I do not think this is the end of the industrial giant bailout or not. My target for Super Cycle (V) is $1,400 over the next two decades.

As we often do, we look at the whole sector too starting with the iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index (BATS:ITA). As discussed in the video below that we shared in StockWaves on March 12, many of the other component names followed BA on the dive-bomb run in tight formation but did not drop below the "hard deck" like BA. Many need only a few more barrel-rolls to complete their respective corrective patterns, potentially setting up some nice landings or at least "touch-and-goes" for much larger bounces.

As you can see in several of the charts discussed, there is a mix of some that count the more recent 2019/20 highs as an extension of the prior large degree third and some that work best as a (B) wave even if higher than 2018 tops. ITA could really have gone either way, but if this is still a Primary wave 4, it needs to be completing soon into this support region, and this is certainly acting like an impulsive (C) wave down of an expanded flat.

The upside in many of these should resemble the move off 2016 but is one degree magnitude larger in most names. Therefore, there is plenty of time to allow for some initial confirmation that a low is forming. We will be watching the smaller time-frame charts for the tell-tale "5 up 3 down" signature of a trend reversal that will likely get labeled the "1-2" start of the Intermediate degree wave (1)s in the start of Primary wave 5 (or equivalent).

Some like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) might only get a corrective count and then continue lower before bottoming in their Primary wave 4s. However, General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is one of the names that held a VERY clear (B) wave and might need only a 4th bounce and then 5th wave to a slight new low to complete its P.4. The Primary wave 5 target on GD from the $100 support region is $324+.

TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), though, might have gotten caught in Boeing jet wash this week, slicing through possible support for a smaller (4)th wave pushing it into the larger Cycle IV. Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by contrast is on final approach into support for its fourth with the extension lower this week.

We cover a number of small names too, many of which have more room to correct further but could still bounce some in the intermediate term with these highlights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.