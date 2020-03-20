Hongkong Land: All Eyes On Dividend Sustainability And Mainland China Exposure

Hongkong Land's recent acquisition of a mixed-use site in Shanghai, China, could affect its status as a proxy for the office market in Central, Hong Kong.

Hongkong Land's dividends should be sustainable, given its dividend payment track record, low gearing and long weighted average lease expiry or WALE for its office portfolio.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating on Singapore-listed Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HKHGF) (OTCPK:HNGKY) [HKL:SP] from "Bullish" to "Neutral."

This is an update of my initiation article on Hongkong Land on August 7, 2019. Hongkong Land's share price fell by -32% from $5.74 as of August 5, 2019 to HK$3.88 as of March 19, 2020 since my initiation. Hongkong Land currently trades at 0.24 times P/B which represents a new 15-year historical P/B trough for the company, as it only traded as low as 0.34 times P/B during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Hongkong Land's share price discount to its net asset value per share might persist for a period of time, because the market is concerned about further revaluation losses, while share repurchases and a REIT listing seem unlikely. Furthermore, Hongkong Land's recent acquisition of a mixed-use site in Shanghai, China, could affect its status as a proxy for the office market in Central, Hong Kong.

On the positive side of things, the stock offers an attractive trailing 5.7% dividend yield. Hongkong Land's dividends should be sustainable, given its dividend payment track record, low gearing and long weighted average lease expiry or WALE for its office portfolio. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Hongkong Land is fair.

Readers are advised to trade in Hongkong Land shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker HKL:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.5 million and market capitalization is above $9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Sustainable Dividends

In the current market environment, many stocks are trading at very high trailing dividend yields, which suggest that the market is expecting a lot of these companies to cut their future dividends in line with the decline in earnings. On the contrary, stocks with sustainable dividends should have lower downside risks, and Hongkong Land belongs to this category.

Market consensus expects Hongkong Land to maintain its full-year dividend per share at $0.22 for FY2020, which is at the same level as FY2019 and implies a 5.7% dividend yield. I also have confidence in the sustainability of Hongkong Land's future dividends for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Hongkong Land's historical dividend payment track record has been impressive, as the company has either maintained or increased dividends per share (in absolute terms) in every year for the past 15 years, which includes the challenging 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis period.

Secondly, Hongkong Land has a relatively strong balance sheet with net gearing at 9% as of December 31, 2019. The company has investment-grade credit ratings from the major credit rating agencies, and weighted average debt maturity is long at 6.1 years which implies low refinancing risks. Even considering future capital commitments relating to the new Shanghai mixed-use site (to be discussed in the next section) that the company has acquired recently, I estimate that Hongkong Land's net gearing will only increase slightly to be in the 15%-20% range, which is still manageable.

Thirdly, Hongkong Land is primarily an office landlord in Hong Kong and Singapore as per the chart below, and downside risks to the company's rental income are limited by its relatively long Weighted Average Lease Expiry or WALE. Hongkong Land's WALE for its Hong Kong office properties is 4.7 years, while the WALE for its Singapore office properties is 4.4 years.

Hongkong Land's Investment Properties

Source: Hongkong Land's FY2019 Results Presentation

The resilience of Hongkong Land's office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong is evidenced by the fact that the company's average Hong Kong office rent per square foot per month increased by +4.4% YoY from HK$113 in FY2018 to HK$118 in FY2019, despite headwinds such as social unrest in the city and U.S.-China trade tensions in 2019. Also, while the vacancy rate for Hongkong Land's Hong Kong office portfolio increased from 1.4% in FY2018 to 2.9% in FY2019, this is still much lower than average office vacancy rates in the 4%-5% range for other parts of Hong Kong such as Admiralty, Causeway Bay and Wan Chai.

While the decentralization trend in Hong Kong (office tenants relocating out of Central to other parts of Hong Kong) has been an ongoing concern for investors, Hongkong Land stressed that "a very low percentage of tenants are really going into the decentralized locations" as per the company's comments at its FY2019 earnings call on March 6, 2020.

Lastly, Hongkong Land emphasized at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call that "it is our intent to maintain a steady dividend and for that to increase over time."

Increased Exposure To Mainland China With Shanghai Mixed-Use Site

Hongkong Land has been traditionally been perceived as a proxy for the office market in Central, Hong Kong, but that could change going forward as the company increases its exposure to Mainland China. On February 20, 2020, Hongkong Land announced that the company has acquired a 23.1 hectare mixed-use land site in Shanghai for RMB31.1 billion in a land auction. This transaction is significant, with the acquisition price accounting for close to 10% of the company's total assets as of end-FY2019.

The piece of land is located in the Xuhui District of Shanghai with a Gross Floor Area or GFA of 1.1 million sq m, and is planned as a mixed-use development comprising office, retail, residential, and hotel properties. This mixed-use development in Shanghai is expected to be completed in stages between 2023 and 2027, with 22% of the GFA planned for sale starting in 2022, and the remaining 78% of GFA to be retained for long-term rental income.

On the positive side of things, Hongkong Land stated in its announcement on February 20, 2020 that the company "has sufficient liquidity to fund the land cost and does not intend to seek funding from shareholders." This implies that there won't be any risks associated with equity fund raising that dilutes the interests of existing shareholders.

On the negative side of things, Hongkong Land will no longer be a pure-play on the Hong Kong office market with its increased exposure to Mainland China following the recent land acquisition, and be subject to risks associated with Mainland China's commercial property market. Hongkong Land derived 83% of its operating profit for investment properties from Hong Kong in FY2019. Going forward, investors could potentially switch out from Hongkong Land to other listed companies which are better proxies for either the Hong Kong or Mainland China commercial property markets on a stand-alone basis.

Valuation

Hongkong Land trades at 0.24 times P/B based on its net asset value per share of $16.39 as of December 31, 2019 and share price of HK$3.88 as of March 19, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 0.49 times and 0.59 times respectively. Notably, this represents a new 15-year historical P/B trough (0.24 times P/B) for Hongkong Land, as Hongkong Land only traded as low as 0.34 times P/B during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

There are two key factors that are possibly contributing to Hongkong Land's wide discount (76%) to its net asset value.

Firstly, the market might not have much faith in the company's current net asset value and could be expecting further revaluation losses.

It is noteworthy that Hongkong Land's net asset value per share declined from $16.50 as of June 30, 2019 and $16.43 as of December 31, 2018 to $16.39 as of December 31, 2019, as a result of a revaluation loss for the company's office and retail property portfolio in Central, Hong Kong in 2H2019. In the past 15 years, this is only the second time that Hongkong Land's net asset value per share has declined on a YoY basis; the first time was during the Global Financial Crisis when Hongkong Land's net asset value per share decreased from $5.16 as of end-2007 to $5.03 as of end-2008.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 6, 2020, Hongkong Land attributed the revaluation loss to a "decline in open market rents" but highlighted that "capitalization rates have remained stable and steady." The company also stressed that "revaluations are done by independent valuers" and are dependent on "capitalization rates used" and "open market rents," when asked a question on expectations of further revaluation losses in FY2020 at the earnings call.

Secondly, the market might be disappointed that Hongkong Land is not actively working on capital allocation initiatives to narrow the gap between the company's share price and net asset value per share.

Hongkong Land ruled out the possibility of a REIT listing to unlock the value of its investment properties at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 6, 2020. Furthermore, the company was non-committal on the possibility of share buybacks, but only emphasized at the recent earnings call that "it (share buybacks) is something which we will keep under review." Notably, Hongkong Land did not do any share repurchases in FY2019.

Hongkong Land offers a trailing dividend yield of 5.7%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hongkong Land include a larger-than-expected decrease in future occupancy rates and rents, further revaluation losses depressing the company's net asset value per share, and a cut in dividends going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.