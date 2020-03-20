Which Stocks Are Vaccinated Against Pandemics?

Don’t Double Count

I am sympathetic to most bearish sentiments (see here and here), but am trying to be careful to not double count our problems. For example, I am quite concerned about Covid-19, but am wary of a lot of the statistics floating around the media. For example, some charts fail to adjust for the US population when comparing our case load with Italy’s. Others cite case numbers that jump along with testing without clarifying that the jumps are due to the testing (a good thing).

Closed-End Funds

When it comes to closed-end fund discounts to NAV, they are largely redundant with problems in the underlying exposures. CEF holders tend to be most optimistic at market highs, where the NAVs are high and the discounts are small. They tend to be most pessimistic at market lows, where NAVs are low and the discounts are big. This redundancy creates opportunities to underpay. In 2008-2009, we were significant buyers of senior secured debt closed-end funds trading at such big discounts after their NAVs imploded, that they could have probably broken even if everything in their portfolios went bankrupt. Today, a similar opportunity presents itself with GDL Fund (GDL) trading at a 37% discount to NAV. This looks like a market that is grabbing for liquidity wherever it can find it.

While this is happening, one can get arbitrage exposure by simply buying GDL. Its historical discount to NAV has been fairly stable – averaging 14% over the past 10 years, 16% over the past 5 years, and 16% so far this year. 37% is an anomaly that might be worth exploiting.

Short Ban?

Incidentally, another CEF category that could get very interesting is convertible bond funds if the government bans short selling. Many converts are owned by convertible arbitrage funds that ran into trouble the last time that short selling was banned during the (previous) financial crisis. Any investment – regardless of its investment merit – that has a high hedge fund concentration of owners – will be precarious during financial crises. A lot of convertible debt is owned by leveraged hedge funds. If shorting is banned, the convertible bond NAVs will get hit. The CEF market prices will get murdered. Retail investors that crowd into such funds tend to fixate on fund distributions, which could get temporarily cut off if the market prices fall far enough to run afoul of 1940 Act leverage caps. The best day to buy CEFs will probably be on the days that they announce suspending such distributions. Distributions accrue and restart when the markets settle down. They eventually will.

Carve Outs

Another way to profit from historically wide merger arbitrage spreads is to buy a portfolio of deal targets with contracts that explicitly carve out pandemics from the reasons that buyers can cite in attempting to walk away from their deal obligations. Here is such a portfolio.

Target Ticker Parity Spread IRR E*Trade (ETFC) $32.25 $1.28 8% Legg Mason (LM) $50.00 $6.580 21% FGL (FG) $9.79 $0.818 26% LogMeIn (LOGM) $86.05 $8.22 43% Allergan (AGN) $180.18 $11.11 43% KEMET (KEM) $27.20 $5.55 52% Taubman (TCO.PK) $52.50 $12.74 73% ForeScout (FSCT) $33.00 $9.99 >100% Aircastle (AYR) $32.00 $3.22 >100%

The spreads are massive compared to historically comparable deals. For one example of anomalous trading, the Allergan spread widened on the day following their announced consent decree agreement with FTC staff. The deal is scheduled to close in May and there are dollars per share to be grabbed where there would normally be a handful of lose change.

SPACs

Another set of spreads vaccinated against pandemic include special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) equities at discounts to their cash in trust. These are equivalent to T-bills that yield 16-28% between now and the time when you can redeem them for cash.

Target Ticker Parity Spread IRR Orisun (ORSN) $10.06 $0.91 28% Alberton (ALAC) $10.50 $0.22 22% Tottenham (TOTA) $10.64 $0.24 19% Graf (GRAF) $10.23 $0.13 17% Schultze (SAMA) $10.21 $0.36 16%

Conclusion

There was almost limitless liquidity and little volatility in the capital markets for the first half of this quarter. Closed-end funds, merger arb, and SPACs traded tight. That changed. Fast. Now you can capture massive spreads in each. If closed-end fund investors return, M&A deals close, and SPACs… well whatever happens to the SPACs, you will get robust returns from here.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

