An Add To Mid-Cap Dividend Aristocrats

The current year-to-date return for the strategy (-27%) equals the strategy's performance during 2008, when the strategy bested the broad market.

While the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats are outperforming mid-cap stocks broadly, they are lagging the S&P 500 in this selloff.

The long-run outperformance of these stocks has tended to occur in market sell-offs when the defensive nature of these companies business models leads to relative gains.

In "The Hidden Stock Return Driver", I noted that stock returns thus far in 2020 have been a function of credit rating with S&P 500 companies with higher credit ratings outperforming companies with lower credit ratings.

In '7 Ways to Beat the Market' Meets Virus, I depicted the sharp underperformance of smaller capitalization firms in this correction given concerns about how their smaller balance sheets will weather the crisis.

In a number of articles, I have suggested that equal-weight strategies may offer value by rebalancing holdings towards positions that have underperformed during the sell-off.

Not surprisingly then, I have recently added exposure to a fund that owns smaller constituents with a long history of dividend growth in a vehicle that uses equal weighting. The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index consists of mid-sized companies within the S&P S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) that have increased dividends every year for at least 15 years. That means these companies were able to increase shareholder payouts through the Global Financial Crisis, and I am betting that these companies, on average, have the balance sheet strength and fortitude to deliver for shareholders through the current coronavirus downturn.

The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index is replicated by the ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL). If that ticker sounds like it should be for a regional bank index, remember that the ticker for the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is NOBL. These Dividend Aristocrat funds are referred to as Regal and Noble, and they have generated royal returns historically.

As seen in the graph below, the S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats (REGL) have outperformed the S&P MidCap 400 (MDY) and the S&P 500 (SPY) meaningfully over the full co-terminus dataset available for the three indices. The S&P Midcap 400 Dividend Aristocrats have nearly doubled the annualized return of the S&P 500 over this time horizon.

Source: Bloomberg

While the returns have been royal historically, the crown has been tarnished this year. Thus far in 2020, mid-caps have meaningfully underperformed the large cap index with the S&P MidCap 400 losing 36% versus the S&P 500 down just 25%. The S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats have done comparatively better than the broad mid-cap index, losing just 28%, but this still puts them 3% behind the large cap index they have been trouncing for two decades.

Source: Bloomberg

Coincidentally, the current -27% for the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats is roughly equal to the index's sell-off in 2008. That was a year in which the mid-cap dividend growers were able to outpace the broad market into a risk-off environment.

Source: Bloomberg

While I prefer to own all of these Mid-Cap Dividend Aristocrats in the aforementioned equal-weighted exchange traded fund, some may look to pick their own components. In the graph below, I have tabled the current index constituents with their indicated dividend yield, trailing P/E ratio, market cap, and 2020 total return.

I am in part using these constituents 15+ year track record of successfully increasing shareholder payouts as a quality screen. For those looking to pick outpeformers from this list, I recommend focusing on the strength of their balance sheets. A minority of these companies will be forced to cut their dividends to manage through cash flow stress. Some of the top underperformers include retailers and restaurants which will necessarily see lower foot traffic during the ongoing pandemic. I am comfortable owning exposure to these entities in a diversified fund, but those taking concentrated idiosyncratic bets on names on this list should focus on their pandemic-specific business risk and balance sheet strength.

This strategy has lagged in 2020, but I am betting that a collection of companies that have successfully navigated previous crises well will manage to outperform through this downturn as well.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REGL,NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.