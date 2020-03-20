The Short-Term Future Of Palladium Looks Bleak

Europe’s auto sector accounts for more than 20% of palladium demand and plants are shutting down. The US auto sector is also shutting down.

Investment thesis

A month ago, I wrote a SA article in which I argued that the super-cycle in palladium (PALL) would likely end soon as the main catalyst – Chinese auto sales – was compromised.

Since then, palladium prices have slumped by over 40%.

(Source: InfoMine)

However, I think that this decline could be only the beginning as the palladium market could enter an oversupply due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in Europe and the North America.

Around four-fifths of palladium is used in catalytic converters, which are part of auto exhaust systems that reduce toxic gas emissions. This Monday, three of Europe’s major auto manufacturers announced the closure of 35 manufacturing facilities across the continent. In 2019, they accounted for 12 million car sales.On Tuesday, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAGY) also said it plans to idle its plants in Europe in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Detroit's Big Three automakers are also shutting down plants.

Palladium supply and demand

Palladium has been gaining popularity over the past few years due to the shift from diesel vehicles to gasoline vehicles in Europe as well as the tightening CO2 emission performance standards for cars in Europe and China. Compared to platinum, palladium is more efficient in catalytic converters for gasoline vehicles so its usage is higher in them.

(Source: Johnson Matthey February 2020 PGM Market Report)

Between 2017 and 2019, the average platinum group metals (NYSEARCA:PGM) content of European gasoline cars rose by over a quarter. In 2020, the PGM content should see another double-digit increase as the final phase of the Euro 6d standard was be implemented in January 2020, further limiting permitted NOx emissions.

Overall, Europe accounts for 20% of global palladium demand in autocatalysts at the moment. If we optimistically assume that Europe’s auto plants stay closed on average for two weeks and need another two weeks to get to full capacity, the impact on palladium demand should be at least 120,000 ounces. However, with the situation changing so rapidly, the full scope of the impact from the coronavirus is hard to predict.

There is also the question of motor vehicle demand in the EU, as more and more companies are considering banning citizens from leaving home except for essential work or to buy food (just like Italy did). The widespread adoption of such a measure across the continent has the potential to wipe out all demand during its duration. A single month under these measures would remove demand for motor vehicles with around 170,000 ounces of palladium in them. This is the average monthly palladium consumption in the European auto sector, but demand would probably need several months to recover. Looking at North America, the auto sector there accounts for another 180,000 ounces of palladium demand per month.

(Source: Johnson Matthey February 2020 PGM Market Report)

Looking at the supply-demand balance, the palladium market has been in deficit for several years, with the most severe being 2014. I think the market is likely to remain in deficit in 2020, but the impact from the coronavirus will lead to an oversupply in the short-term. The average monthly demand deficit in 2019 was just below 100,000 ounces, which means that significant disruptions in the auto sector in either Europe, China and the USA can push it into oversupply. As I mentioned, the usage of palladium in autocatalysts in Europe alone is 170,000 ounces per month and the industry is frozen. The usage of palladium in autocatalysts in North America is 180,000 ounces per month and plants there are shutting down too. If all plants across the two continents shut down, this 100,000 ounce monthly deficit could turn into a 250,000 ounce oversupply.

Conclusion

In my last article on palladium, I estimated that the decline in Chinese auto sales could lead to a drop in demand of around 120,000 ounces in January and February combined. Life seems to be returning back to normal in the country in March, but Europe and North America have been severely affected this month. As an European in a country under lock down, I’m actually writing these lines from home.

I think the closure of European auto plants is likely to remove another 120,000 ounces if the measure lasts for two weeks. However, the impact from slumping motor vehicle sales is likely to make matters worse.

Auto plants in the US are also shutting down, which means that the palladium market will be in a severe oversupply over the next few months.

Looking at the second half of 2020, I think that pent-up consumer demand for cars should drive up European and Chinese sales as the effects from the outbreak subside. This would also boost demand for palladium. However, things look bleak in the short-term.

