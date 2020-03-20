Zions Bancorporation's Earnings To Slip On External Factors

Zions Bancorporation's (ZION) earnings are likely to plummet this year due to the high sensitivity of net interest margin to interest rate changes. To curtail the sensitivity, ZION has entered into interest rate swaps that should help soften the blow from Fed funds rate cuts. Some of the impacts of the challenging interest rate environment are also expected to be offset by loan growth, particularly in the second half of the year once the economy starts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from near-zero interest rates, ZION will also have to bear the brunt from rising provisions charge in the wake of the oil price crash. Overall, I'm expecting ZION's earnings per share to decrease by 7% this year to $3.85. The December 2020 target price suggests a substantial potential for capital appreciation in around nine months' time. However, the outlook for the next four to five months remains bleak due to COVID-19. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ZION.

Asset Sensitivity to Drag Earnings

As mentioned in the latest 10-K filing and witnessed in the past two quarters, ZION's assets reprice more quickly than liabilities, which leads to a positive correlation between net interest margin, NIM, and interest rates. Therefore, the 150bps Fed funds rate cut in March is expected to squeeze ZION's NIM in the next few quarters. The management added interest rate swaps last year to limit the sensitivity of the NIM to interest rates. As a result of these measures, ZION's NIM was less responsive to interest rate changes at the end of December 2019 compared to December 2018. According to an interest rate sensitivity simulation run by the management, a 100bps decline in interest rates would lead to a decline in net interest income of 4.6%, considering a static balance sheet size. The following table, extracted from the 10-K, shows the sensitivity of net interest income to shifts in rates.

Partly based on the simulation results, I'm expecting ZION's NIM to decline by 3bps in the first quarter and 4bps in the second quarter of 2020, on a linked quarter basis. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM for all four quarters of 2020.

The impact of NIM compression on net interest income is expected to be partly offset by loan growth. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm expecting loan growth to remain low but positive in the first half of 2019. I'm expecting better growth in the second half of this year compared to the first half because I believe the pandemic is likely to come under control by July-August. However, the growth rate in the last two quarters of 2020 is likely to be lower than the average quarterly growth in 2019 because of the lingering effect of COVID-19. Moreover, the presidential elections in November 2020 and the resultant political uncertainty is expected to keep loan growth low. Overall, I'm expecting net loans to increase by 2.5% in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Oil Price Crash to Increase Provisions Charge for Loan Losses

As of December 2019, ZION had loaned around $1.4 billion to the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industry, representing around 3% of total loans. This exposure puts the company at risk from the sharp plunge in international crude oil prices. WTI crude oil price closed at $22.17 per barrel on March 18, down 59% from the last high reached on February 20, 2020. Oil prices are expected to remain depressed due to demand reduction from the global economic slowdown, which has worsened in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, oil prices are likely to continue to suffer from the excess supply as Saudi Arabia and Russia are aggressively trying to gain market share.

Other sectors are also expected to drive provisions charge this year due to the slowdown in business activity following the COVID-19 outbreak. Under the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL, banks now have to book provisions based on certain economic assumptions. As COVID-19 has worsened the economic outlook, I'm expecting ZION to book higher provisions charge this year compared to last year. For 2020, I'm expecting a provisions charge of $80 million, up from $39 million booked last year.

Earnings Likely to Plunge by 7%

As mentioned in the 10-K filing, ZION is likely to book a one-time charge of between $10 million and $15 million this year, in relation to the termination of the defined benefit pension plan. Excluding this one-time charge, the management expects non-interest expenses to remain flattish or decline slightly this year compared to last year, as mentioned in the fourth quarter conference call. I'm expecting the flattish movement in non-interest expenses to provide slight relief to the bottom-line in a challenging rate environment.

Based on my outlook for NIM, balance sheet size, provisions charge, and non-interest based expenses, I'm expecting ZION's earnings per share to decline by 7% year over year to $3.85 in 2020. The following table presents my estimates for key income statement items.

Due to the prospects of a decrease in earnings, I'm expecting ZION to forego its annual dividend raise this year. Instead, I'm expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.34 per share throughout 2020. This dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 5.1%. There are little chances of a rate cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 35% for 2020, which is a manageable level.

There are a few risks to the earnings thesis. Firstly, if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts beyond August 2020, then loan growth for the second half of the year will also get hit, leading to lower actual loan growth for the year than the estimate given in this article. Moreover, I have assumed no further rate cuts this year, but, theoretically, interest rates can go into negative territory. If interest rates go below zero, then the actual NIM can be materially lower than my estimate. Furthermore, if international crude oil prices remain at or below $20 per barrel for an extended period of time then actual provisions charge posted for the year can be higher than the forecast given in this article. All of these risk factors can make ZION's actual earnings in 2020 miss the estimated earnings given above.

Potential Reward for High Risk Tolerant, Long-Term Investors

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value ZION. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.09 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $40.5 gives a target price of $44.1 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 60.5% from the stock's March 18 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

The nine-month ahead target price suggests a potential reward for high risk tolerant investors who are willing to bear the volatility in the next few months. For other investors, it is advisable to stay sidelined. I believe that the stock price will remain depressed in the next four to five months until the COVID-19 pandemic starts to show signs of improvement. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on ZION.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.