Chevron: Cheapest Valuation In A Generation Signaling That The Time To Buy Has Arrived

This valuation is further supported by their price to book ratio, free cash flow yield and spreads to alternative income sources all sitting at the most favorable levels in history.

Since they entered this downturn in excellent shape, it seems likely that they can provide modest future dividend growth and thus their shares offer very attractive upside potential of 40%.

Based on my valuation their shares are worth at least 20% higher as of the time of writing, even if their dividend never grows again in the future.

This has pushed their valuation to the cheapest level in a generation and thus there is desirable upside potential even with very conservative future assumptions.

The sell-off across the oil and gas industry has seen many intense trading sessions, with shares in Chevron closing down an incredible 22% on Wednesday.

Introduction

The last trading session was completely shocking for the shareholders of Chevron (CVX) who watched their share price fall over 20% during a single trading session on Wednesday. This has pushed their dividend yield to the highest point in a generation and thus presents investors with an excellent opportunity that offers desirable potential upside, even with very conservative future assumptions.

Valuation Assumptions

The main assumption was that despite oil and gas prices crashing they will capable of maintaining an adequately strong financial position and thus can avoid either raising equity or reducing their dividend. Whilst they will undoubtedly suffer a degree of fiscal damage during these tough times, they entered this downturn in excellent overall shape with both a strong financial position and strong dividend coverage. During the last few months I have published two articles (see here and here) that cover these topics in greater detail and suffice to say that nothing has transpired to change my findings since the original publications. The other main assumption was that the world continues to transition away from hydrocarbons in the same current path and thus provides decades for them to manage this transition before it threatens their business model.

Valuation Scenario

Given the turmoil and uncertainties facing the oil and gas industry, the goal was to ensure that any investment could be justified using only conservative scenarios for their future. The primary scenario foresees their quarterly dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future at $1.29 per share or $5.16 per share on an annual basis. This provides a very conservative baseline valuation, especially since they have consistently increased their dividend for decades.

Meanwhile, the secondary scenario was more bullish, albeit whilst still remaining fairly conservative and foresees their dividend remaining unchanged for the next three years before increasing at only 2.50% per annum for ten years, after which it remains unchanged perpetually into the future. Given the questions in the long-term regarding demand for hydrocarbons, it would be too optimistic to assume any further growth past this point.

Valuation Technique

The primary valuations used a standard discounted dividend model, with their cost of equity being estimated with the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Whilst this model is not perfect, it still provides enough accuracy for the purpose of this analysis. This model produced a cost of equity of 7.75% with the following inputs, a risk-free rate of 1.23%, a 60-month beta of 1.04 and an expected market return of 7.50%. Meanwhile, the additional valuation consideration provides a relative valuation across several differing metrics that focus on different aspects and approaches.

Valuation Results

The primary valuation returned a result of $66.57, which is 20.93% higher than their current share price of $55.05 as of the time of writing. This indicates that investors are still positioned to see a desirable upside potential even if they are unable to ever grow their dividend again.

Meanwhile the secondary valuation returned a result of $77.31, which is 40.44% higher than their current share price as of the time of writing. Given they entered this downturn with a wonderful overall position, it is quite realistic to expect further dividend growth once oil and gas prices begin recovering. Even if this takes three years to eventuate and only affords them the ability to grow in the low single digits for a decade, investors should still see ample upside potential.

The additional valuation consideration provides further food for thought by simply comparing several relative valuation metrics. The first two graphs compare their current price to book ratio and free cash flow yield to that of their historical results. Meanwhile the third graph compares the spread between their dividend yield and that of other alternative sources of income. All of these results clearly further indicate that their shares are currently the cheapest on the records that extend for decades into the past. The final graph clearly shows that this current crash has created the largest drawdown since the current records began a generation ago in the 1970s.

Conclusion

The speed at which this latest crash has occurred is simply stunning and their share price is arguably offering the best value in over a generation and thus I believe changing to a very bullish rating is appropriate. There is a very strong possibility that the abnormally high volatility currently in equity markets could see their share price fall further, however, long-term investors are wise to take this in their stride and focus on acquiring attractive investments when they are presented.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.