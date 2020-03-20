Elastic: Growth Stock At Value Prices

A recent announcement from the company also shows that Elastic is close to getting FedRAMP certification, which will allow it to sell to the federal government.

Elastic's most recent quarter, however, shows Billings growth accelerating back up to 54% y/y, nine points stronger than in the previous quarter.

Even before the coronavirus set in, investors were punishing the stock for its slowdown in billings.

Shares of search company Elastic have been among the hardest hit in the current bear market, down 27% since the start of the year and down 35% from February peaks.

Amid the crushing of equity valuations in one of the most terrible months of March on record, investors should be constantly monitoring the market for growth stocks that are trading at new bargain prices. Among the best names here is Elastic (ESTC), a Dutch company and recent IPO whose technology powers the search function within many applications.

A cursory glance at Elastic's stock price movement so far in 2020 - down 27% year-to-date, down 35% from highs notched in February, and down more than 50% from all-time highs achieved last year - would suggest a company that is in dire straits, when in reality, Elastic's growth trajectory is vibrant.

Data by YCharts

Investors should consider using the near-term dip as an opportunity to buy one of the software sector's most unique companies at a fraction of its former worth. And though Elastic is still investing in its growth and burning through a modest amount of cash, the company is sufficiently well-capitalized with enough cash on its balance sheet (and no debt) to get through a near-term crunch in which access to the capital markets may be closed.

To me, the bullish case for Elastic rests on the following merits:

Hyper growth. Elastic's growth came into question late last year as its billings growth began decelerating, but the company's Q3 results showed a stellar resurgence in billings to 54% y/y growth. For a company that's at a half billion-dollar annual run rate, a >50% y/y growth rate in billings is quite impressive.

Elastic's growth came into question late last year as its billings growth began decelerating, but the company's Q3 results showed a stellar resurgence in billings to 54% y/y growth. For a company that's at a half billion-dollar annual run rate, a >50% y/y growth rate in billings is quite impressive. Almost all revenues are recurring. Subscriptions made up 92% of Elastic's revenues in its most recent quarter, meaning that very little of Elastic's revenue base is at risk during a coronavirus-impacted economy.

Subscriptions made up 92% of Elastic's revenues in its most recent quarter, meaning that very little of Elastic's revenue base is at risk during a coronavirus-impacted economy. Unique technology. This isn't an HCM or CRM company with plenty of competition in the market. Elastic's core product helps its customers search for documents and information residing in internal websites, apps, and workspaces.

This isn't an HCM or CRM company with plenty of competition in the market. Elastic's core product helps its customers search for documents and information residing in internal websites, apps, and workspaces. FedRAMP certification in progress. This is a new announcement: in March, Elastic announced that it has achieved an "In Progress" status in its bid to achieve FedRAMP certification, which would allow it to sell to the federal government and potentially score very large deals.

This is a new announcement: in March, Elastic announced that it has achieved an "In Progress" status in its bid to achieve FedRAMP certification, which would allow it to sell to the federal government and potentially score very large deals. Strong balance sheet. Especially important at a time when investors are scrutinizing companies' liquidity, Elastic has nearly $300 million of cash on its balance sheet and no debt, which is far more than its annual cash burn.

At present share prices near $48, Elastic trades at a market cap of $3.94 billion. After netting off the $294.1 million of cash on Elastic's balance sheet, the company is left with an enterprise value of $3.65 billion.

For the following fiscal year (FY21) that begins in May, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $575.45 million, representing 36% y/y growth over Elastic's FY20 revenue guidance range of $423-$424 million. Given that Elastic's Billings growth just clocked in at 54% y/y in Q3, this deceleration seems unlikely. Even so, using the midpoint of the consensus revenue range, Elastic currently trades at a valuation of 6.3x EV/FY21 revenues. Among the "hyper growth" SaaS stocks in the market growing at >40% y/y or more, Elastic is one of the cheapest:

Data by YCharts

I'd be keen to use the dip in Elastic shares as an opportunity to buy a fantastic growth company at bargain prices.

Q3 download

Let's now parse into the details of Elastic's most recent quarterly results in more detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Elastic 3Q20 earnings Source: Elastic Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 60% y/y to $113.2 million, far surpassing Wall Street's estimates of $107.3 million (+52% y/y) by a strong eight-point margin. As previously mentioned, however, the far bigger accomplishment was the fact that Elastic managed to re-accelerate billings growth to 54% y/y, up nine points sequentially versus 45% y/y growth in Q2. Recall that last quarter, investors sent shares of Elastic from the $80s to the low $60s for seeing billings growth decelerate from 53% y/y in Q1 to 45% y/y in Q2 - now, Elastic's growth has clocked in higher than where it was in Q1.

Several other metrics are worth mentioning, including the fact that Elastic's net revenue retention rate continued to exceed 130% y/y this quarter. This is a testament to the strength of Elastic's "land and expand" business model - whereby Elastic may start with a small initial deployment, but eventually grow within its installed base over time.

Retention rates have always been a closely-watched metric in the SaaS sector because renewal and expansion sales are far cheaper to execute than new business, and so high net retention rates are usually a major driver for improving operating margins. This metric also gains even more importance in the coronavirus-gripped market, because this means a greater portion of Elastic's revenue growth is sourced from existing customers - which should face far less disruption from the economic shutdown than new business deals.

In his prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call, CFO Janesh Moorjani also described the massive growth in Elastic's overall customer base:

Turning to customer metrics, as of the end of Q3, we had over 10,500 total subscription customers compared to over 9,700 such customers at the end of Q2. We saw similar strength in new customer additions in Q3, as we have seen in prior quarters. The majority of the growth in total subscription customers came from Elastic Cloud, reflecting the product and market strengths I referenced earlier. We also ended the quarter with more than 570 customers, with annual contract values of $100,000 compared to more than 525 such customers at the end of Q2. Our existing customers continue to expand their relationships with us, reflecting increased spend for existing use cases and adoption of new use cases."

We also want to focus some attention on the strength of Elastic's balance sheet, which as previously mentioned holds $294 million in cash. Year-to-date, Elastic has burned through -$28.9 million in cash, as shown in the table below:

Figure 2. Elastic FCF trends Source: Elastic Q3 earnings release

While this appears to be a massive degradation from the prior year's YTD FCF of -$6.5 million, Elastic's CFO has assured investors that Elastic's cash flows were particularly lumpy in Q3 and that the company actually "continue[s] to expect modest improvement in free cash flow margin for the fiscal year."

In FY19, Elastic burned through $27.4 million of cash on a revenue base of $271.6 million, indicating a -10% FCF margin. Even if Elastic simply holds this FCF margin for the full FY20, the company would burn only ~$42.3 million in cash (using the midpoint of Elastic's FY20 revenue guidance ranges) - suggesting that Elastic's current cash balance affords the company with years of liquidity.

Key takeaways

Very rarely does a hyper-growth software company growing at >50% y/y sink to a ~6x forward revenue multiple. Though the market's concerns around small-cap stocks' survivability during the downturn is an understandable factor in pushing down valuation multiples, Elastic's clean balance sheet and relatively low cash burn ensures that the company has plenty of liquidity to survive a near-term crunch.

Stay the course and use the dip to add to your positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.