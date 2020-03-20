Billionaires In The Time Of Covid-19

It would be a really great day to be a liquid billionaire. It always is, but today it would be particularly great. I have been reflecting on the enviable plight of the planet’s richest men from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates to Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnault. While there are people who get rich through theft, luck, or genes, these four at the very top of the money ladder are four of my favorite leaders. It isn’t all a meritocracy, but it looks a lot like one when I read the top of the Forbes global billionaires list.

Jeff Bezos

I do essentially all of my shopping on Jeff Bezos’ Amazon (AMZN) from my favorite books to my other favorite stuff. In a global pandemic with weekly US jobless claims spiking to 281,000 from 211,000, Amazon is hiring 100,000 new workers to meet demand. It dominates the markets for e-commerce and cloud services. Both should be strong throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as people stay at home and need both. This investment idea flies in the face of my view that first order observations are usually useless when it comes to capital allocation. In normal times, markets are pretty good at pricing such things in. Normal times demand digging deeper beneath the surface. In crises, however, such trite ideas as this might work because share prices are dictated by liquidity demands instead of value determinations. So, you might as well buy shares of good companies with good managements and this one qualifies.

Bill Gates

Gates stepped away from board seats at both Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) and Microsoft (MSFT) to focus his energy on his foundation. He did an AMA on COVID-19 yesterday. As a philanthropist, he has been warning against such a pandemic for years, saying that this type of pandemic is among our greatest – and most predictable – threats. His foundation is giving $100 million to fight COVID-19, including with a collaboration with Wellcome and Mastercard (MA) to fund treatments.

Warren Buffett

One of the great uses of research services that track corporate jet travel is to see who is making the pilgrimage to Omaha this week. Many companies need Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) capital and seal of approval. In the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Buffett did well securing sweetheart deals with companies that needed both such as Goldman (GS.PK), GE (GE), Bank of America (BAC.PK), and Harley-Davidson (HOG). He will certainly be asked to do the same again in 2020. He has over $125 billion of cash and equivalents to put to work in similar deals. This time, he might get a preferential deal for Berkshire in the airlines or oil companies such as Occidental (OXY). Occidental’s jet flew straight to Omaha when they needed help financing their acquisition of Anadarko last April; now, they might need to fly back to ask for help rescuing them from that deal. Another stock that Buffett might buy? Berkshire Hathaway. It is down about 23% so far this year, offering him the chance to buy back shares at a somewhat better price.

Meanwhile, Apollo (APO) outbid Buffett for Tech Data (TECD). They are paying $145 per share, having bumped their earlier $130 bid after Buffett bid $140. However, the market is skeptical that they will close. The contract provides some protection to the seller, carving out Acts of God from the material adverse change definition. The $37.56 net spread offers an IRR over 100% if the deal closes in July. The market is assigning Tech Data a value at a big discount to Buffett’s bid. While the market has changed dramatically in the past four months, Buffett is famously long-term in his thinking and could make another bid if Apollo walks away from their deal.

Bernard Arnault

Arnault is one of the world’s great acquirers, having bought Belmond last year and in the process of buying Tiffany (TIF) for $135 per share this year. The $9.56 net spread offers a 27% IRR if it closes by July. Despite the rocky market, Arnault appears to be committed to the deal. The merger agreement does not specifically carve out pandemics, but it does carve out natural disasters. Like Buffett, Arnault is a long-term thinker who puts a high value on his reputation. He does what he says he’ll do and closes deals that he announces. Reportedly, his company LVMH is looking to make open market purchases of TIF shares after they report earnings on March 23. The move would lower the cost basis of his acquisition. They have the money, want to own the target, and would indicate their commitment to the deal with such a move.

Conclusion

During market disequilibrium, everything changes. Corporate behavior changes include companies' failing to get financing, failing to honor their legal duties, and changing their strategies to protect themselves. In each case, boards and managements are willing to accept more reputational costs in order to protect themselves. The comparative advantage of being more liquid than your marginal counterparty becomes extreme. Each of the world’s richest men are poised to exploit their advantage in their own way.

It's not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

