Summit Hotel: Visibility Limited, Investors Should Wait On The Sidelines

Despite an attractive 26.2%-yielding dividend, Summit Hotel may need to cut its dividend if the outbreak of COVID-19 cannot be contained quickly.

Investment Thesis

Summit Hotel Properties (INN) delivered an unimpressive Q4 2019 with a slight decline in revenue per available room. The REIT has recently acquired several properties through its joint venture platform with GIC, Singapore's wealth fund, and we continue to see a long runway of growth in this platform. However, it must first face the headwind caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. Although the company has an okay balance sheet with no debt maturing before 2022, investors may need to expect a dividend cut especially if the virus cannot be contained quickly. Given limited visibility, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 2019 Highlights

Summit Hotel delivered an unimpressive Q4 2019 with a slight decline in its RevPAR. As can be seen from the table below, its RevPAR declined 0.2% to $117.85. Its hotel EBITDA margin also contracted by 218 basis points to 34.7% mainly due to higher property taxes, and rising labor costs.

Source: Q4 2019 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 will impact Summit Hotel's revenue in 2020

The outbreak of COVID-19 is quickly developing into a pandemic. With both the Federal and local governments in the U.S. trying to limit any travel activities throughout the country, demand for lodging is expected to continue to drop in the next few weeks. We will have a better idea in the next few weeks whether these aggressive measures are making positive impacts or not. We expect Summit Hotel's revenue to take a big hit in Q2 2020 and perhaps even for the entire 2020 as some scientists are even suggesting that we may need to live with social distancing for a year or more until a vaccine is developed.

Joint venture with GIC will provide a long runway of growth

While Summit Hotel is facing very strong near-term headwind, its joint venture agreement with GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, should allow it to grow its portfolio in the long term. For reader's information, in Q4 2019 the company has acquired 5 hotels and land for future development for a total purchase price of $276.9 million through its joint venture with GIC.

Expect a spike in its leverage ratio

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., Summit Hotel estimated that its debt to EBITDA ratio to be about 4.8x. This is slightly higher than the average of 4.4x of its hotel peers. Since we expect Summit's EBITDA to decline in 2020 (perhaps 10% ~ 20% depending on the degree of the impact of COVID-19), leverage may go up significantly.

Source: Investor Presentation

Fortunately, the company has no debt maturing before 2022. In Q4 2019, the company has modified its existing 7-year term loan and lowered the interest rate to 150 basis points. This should result in $900 thousands of annual interest expense savings.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

We expect Summit Hotel's adjusted funds from operations to decline significantly in 2020. Since visibility is unclear at this moment, it is difficult to make any predictions. Management's initial 2020 guidance for AFFO was in the range of $1.15 ~ $1.27 per share but this was announced before the outbreak of COVID-19. However, it is very likely that its AFFO will fall below $1 per share especially if COVID-19 cannot be contained quickly. This means Summit Hotel is only trading at a price to 2020 AFFO ratio of 2.75x right now if it generates AFFO of $1 per share. This is low compared to its historical average that is usually above 8x.

A 26.2%-yielding dividend

Summit Hotel currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share or $0.72 per share annually. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 26.2% due to the recent slump of its share price. While the company's payout ratio was healthy last year, if the COVID-19 outbreak cannot be contained quickly, we think Summit Hotel may need to cut its dividend in order to preserve more cash.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

An economic recession

The hotel industry is cyclical and the prosperity depends on the strength of the economy. In an economic recession, travel activities may be limited. In addition, a global pandemic such as the outbreak of coronavirus can also cause a significant decline for travel activities.

Investor Takeaway

Summit Hotel is trading at a very low valuation right now. However, visibility is limited at this moment. In other words, things may get worse before it gets better. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.