IAA Is Looking Interesting After A 50% Drop In Price

We have IAA (NYSE:IAA) on our watchlist. They have a solid business protected by barriers to entry. IAA and Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) share the salvage auction market in the U.S with almost 80% market share between both companies.

The recent market sell-off due to the coronavirus pandemic has seen IAA shares fall by more than 50% from its recent highs in February.

We estimate IAA’s intrinsic value at $25 per share. In our assumptions is a drop in net income by 50% followed by growth returning to normalized rates. However, our assumptions might be too aggressive at this point, which is why we are waiting for a bigger margin of safety before we commit capital to the investment idea.

Quick Recap

Back in September of 2019, we published an article about IAA Inc. You can access the article here.

Just to give a quick summary: IAA operates as a marketplace for salvage vehicles. Their role is to connect sellers, (which in this case would mostly be insurance companies but to lesser degree car dealerships, rental car companies) with buyers, which include small businesses looking for replacement parts, scrap metal or small dealerships.

The company would receive a fee for each transaction made on its platform. They have in-person auctions through a network of 182 auction sites in the US and Canada and 14 in the UK. They also operate an online auction website.

The business model is capital-light. IAA is not responsible for any inventory risk as they don’t take possession of the vehicle. This is known as a consignment agreement. However, in their U.K business, they operate under a purchase agreement. In this case, IAA does take possession of the inventory. Their international operation is still a small percentage of operations.

Growth Pillars

The company has set some goals for growing revenues, expanding margins and deleveraging the balance sheet.

Growing revenues and margin expansion go together. This is because the company can increase its wallet share of new and existing accounts by providing more ancillary services with very little marginal costs.

Expanding and updating their product offerings could also bring in more efficiencies which could help accelerate revenue growth. For example, on the buyers' side, the company has been expanding its IAA 360 View, which provides a high-quality video of the inside and outside of a car. That gives more information to potential bidders which in turn could increase bidding activity and revenues to the company:

We are really pleased with the results we're seeing. To date, we have seen a proceeds increase when using 360 View, by approximately $300 to $600 per car on average. – Q3 2019

IAA 306 View is part of their digital transformation which the company calls “Buyer Digital Transformation,” which aims to improve their online auction platform AuctionNow, by gathering more data while using it to target better recommendations to bidders. It is also the biggest component of its margin expansion plan:

During 2019, we made significant progress in enhancing our systems and capabilities in preparation to move to an almost entirely online model in 2020. Upon completion, we will recognize both cost and revenue benefits from eliminating live auctions and this will enhance the overall buyer experience. We also believe that we will be able to realign some of our yards, which in turn, will free up some additional capacity. Our goal is to make the process seamless and the experience exceptional. - Q4 2019 (emphasis added)

The easier it is to sell the car, the faster inventory is going to move. A move towards more online auctions could reduce operating costs as well. That efficiency could help expand margins.

On their customer side, mostly working with insurance companies, IAA has been expanding its IAA Loan Payoff. This product digitally connects insurance companies with auto finance companies, enabling them to more effectively share documents and process loan payoffs. This service reduces the time-consuming process as discussed by management during their Q3 2019 prepared remarks:

Loan payoff is demonstrably reducing cycle time, by an average of 19 days so far and generating significant economic value for our insurance provider partners. Reduced cycle time means less vehicle depreciation, faster receipt of proceeds, lower processing costs and higher customer satisfaction, which results in less policyholder churn, along with other savings for insurers.

The market seems to be adopting this new service as mentioned by management in their last conference call. This is definitely good news, as more ancillary services increases average revenue per car:

Our lender base connected via IAA Loan Payoff portal continues to grow daily. Just a year ago, we had 13 lenders and today, we have over 1,000. Similarly, we continue to add new insurance providers every month. -Q4 conference call

All these initiatives improve existing relationships and customer service, which helps with the strengthening of their network effects.

Due to the spin-off with KAR Auction Services (KAR), the company ended up with $1.32B of debt in the balance sheet, consisting of a $500M Senior Note, an $800M Term Loan facility and a $225M revolving credit facility. All their debt has long-term maturities.

Their goal is to achieve their targeted net debt levels of 2 to 3 times Net Debt/EBITDA. At the end of Q3, their net debt levels were just under $1.3B and leverage ratio of 3.1 times.

The company is also targeting other areas which could drive better efficiencies as shown in their last investor presentation:

Source: Q4 investor presentation

Management expects its plan to be completed by 2024 and is estimating benefits to EBITDA of $104M to $122M. If the low range of the estimates is reached, we estimate around $0.62 cents of EPS accretion.

Looking at year-end numbers

IAA reported 4th quarter and year-end results for their fiscal 2019 on March 18th. This completes 9 months for IAA operating as a public company since its spin-off in June of 2019.

The company reported very solid numbers, beating both top line and bottom line estimates by $7.79M and $0.02 cents respectively.

Total revenue grew 8.3% from $1.3B to $1.4B in 2019 which consisted of volume growth of 2.9% and revenue per vehicle growth of 5.2%. Gross profit increased by 8.5%. On a quarter-by-quarter comparison, gross profit margins expanded 90 basis points to 38%. Net income increased by 5.2% or $1.44 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA also saw growth by increasing 7.5% to $411M. FCF was $202.7M for the year.

Valuation

When we wrote the first article about IAA, we titled it “Recession-proof Business.” We still think IAA can weather recessionary pressures. However, we never anticipated a global pandemic shutting down the business.

The company announced a stoppage of their on-site auction operations effective March 18th, with a press release sent on March 17th, until further notice.

Shares have been in free-fall since, losing almost 50% from their high of $51.74 in February to $25.87. IAA now trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.4x and a TTM P/E multiple of 17.6x.

The company has a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.1x with its closest maturity date in 2024 for its revolving credit.

We estimate the intrinsic value to be around $25 per share. We arrive at that number by assuming that the effects of the coronavirus slash net income in half for Fiscal 2020. In 2019, net income was $193.2M or $1.44 in EPS. Our starting point then becomes $97M or $0.77 cents in EPS.

The company grew net income by 5.2% last year. It also has a strong record of consistent growth as shown in my previous article. We feel confident that the company can grow EPS by 5%. If we use a cost of capital of 8%, our market value for the equity then becomes $3.2B ($97M/ 8%-5%).

Our assumptions could be very wrong, which is why we are waiting for a bigger margin of safety. We have the shares on our watchlist and might initiate a long position if they reach $15 a share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.