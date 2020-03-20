Whitecap Resources: Half The Dividend, But Still Not Sustainable

Even with their hedges and reduced capital expenditure, unless oil prices at least modestly recover soon the damage to their financial position will be significant.

Introduction

The longer oil prices remain low, the more oil and gas companies are going to continue reducing their dividends, with Whitecap Resources (OTCPK:SPGYF) being one of the latest examples. It was barely over one month ago that I warned that their dividend was vulnerable in a previous article. Even after halving their dividend, their dividend yield still sits near a massive 20% due to their share price plunging over 75% during the last month alone. Given this massive yield the market is clearly signaling its distrust of its sustainability and possibly even their ability to remain a going concern.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings." The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Overall they have a great history of producing free cash flow and covering their dividend payments during the last three years. Whilst this bodes well for their ability to sustain their new dividend payments as well as remaining a going concern, it does not tell the entire story. When looking towards the future there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic that they can remain at least cash flow neutral providing oil prices begin to recover modestly. Based on the guidance they provided in their recent news release, aside from halving their dividend payments and thus saving approximately C$70m, they have also reduced their capital expenditure sharply by 43% to between only C$200m to C$210m. When combining these together it means they can be cash flow neutral with operating cash flow at only approximately C$275m, if the middle point of their capital expenditure guidance is assumed.

Naturally their actual operating cash flow will be heavily dependent on the extent and length of this latest oil price cash, however, thankfully they entered this downturn with approximately 44% of their oil production hedged. Given the combination of their new capital allocation and hedges, they have stated in their recent news release that they are fully funded with the WTI oil price around $30 per barrel for the remainder of 2020.

Currently as of the time of writing, the price of WTI oil is floating around $20 per barrel and thus based on their guidance indicates that they are presently cash flow negative. If the WTI oil price fails to recover to average at least in the low to mid $30 per barrel within the short-term, it will place incredible pressure on their financial position. Ultimately only time will tell the extent and length of this latest oil price crash, however, it certainly would pay for a company to have a strong financial position to ensure they can outlast this turmoil.

Financial Position

Even though their free cash flow and thus dividend coverage has been strong in the past, given the current turmoil their financial position still forms an instrumental component in determining whether their new dividend payments are sustainable. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Whilst it appears they entered this latest downturn with decent and safe leverage, as a gearing ratio of 28.66% is nothing too concerning when combined with a net debt to EBITDA and operating cash flow of 1.87 and 1.85 respectively, this only shows half the story. Unfortunately their all-important liquidity is weak, as their current ratio of 0.83 is especially concerning when their cash balance sits at zero.

Although they were quick to point out their C$580m of liquidity in their aforementioned news release, this stems from the undrawn portion of their C$1.175b credit facility. Relying on continued access to this facility is very risky given the stress the financial system is currently facing, which is especially acute for oil and gas companies. If the juggernauts of the industry, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), are having to pay a significant premium to borrow, it paints a very concerning picture for their small competitors.

Even though they do not have any debt maturities until January 5th 2022, raising the C$200m required could still prove problematic without relying on refinancing or asset sales, unless oil prices recover significantly during the remainder of 2020. To provide an example scenario, due to their aforementioned hedges and reduced capital expenditure guidance as well as the current low oil prices and uncertainties surrounding the timing of any recovery, I believe a middle of the road assumption is that they will be cash flow neutral during 2020. This would leave only 2021 to source the entire C$200m, which approximately equals their free cash flow before dividends when conditions were considerably more supportive in 2019. Given the thin margin of safety this would create, it further highlights the reason that their dividend payments should have already been completely suspended to preserve as much cash as possible. Whilst extended capital expenditure reductions may assist in the short-term, these come at the cost of future production and thus could possibly do more harm than good in the long term.

Conclusion

Similar to earlier this year before oil prices crashed, their issue was not their dividend coverage but rather their weak financial position that is clearly lacking liquidity. Unless oil and gas prices rebound quickly, which seems very unlikely, then it is virtually guaranteed that their dividend payments will soon need to be completely suspended. Given their weak liquidity and the turmoil in financial markets, I believe they should have already taken this action. I continue maintaining my neutral rating and if it were not for their history of generating free cash flow and future prospects of at least being cash flow neutral, I would have changed this to bearish.

Note: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Whitecap Resources' Quarterly Reports; all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.