PREIT: Selling Fashion District Philadelphia May Be The Only Answer

While Fashion District Philadelphia is a key part of management's plan to improve PREIT's portfolio quality, selling the property may be the only way to fix the balance sheet quickly.

PREIT could likely raise $75 million-$100 million in equity and eliminate $150.5 million of debt by selling its 50% stake in Fashion District Philadelphia to joint venture partner Macerich.

PREIT acknowledged last month that it won't be able to remain in compliance with its debt covenants this year.

Late last month, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) stunned many investors by announcing that it expects to breach some of its debt covenants in 2020. The REIT said it is working with its lenders to execute short-term and long-term modifications to its covenants (and reported some progress on that front last week). Nevertheless, it's clear that PREIT's weak balance sheet now threatens its ability to stay in business.

The widening COVID-19 pandemic has added to the REIT's woes. With public health authorities increasingly calling for "social distancing", many malls have been forced to close. Traffic to those that remain nominally open is plunging. The pandemic will also put more stress on weaker retailers, raising the risk of additional costly bankruptcies. Lastly, it will make lenders even more hesitant to significantly relax PREIT's debt covenants. Indeed, the company's recently-filed annual report acknowledged "substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern."

As a result, PREIT stock has lost more than two-thirds of its value since the earnings report and has been bouncing around near the $1 mark. As recently as 2016, the stock traded for more than $20.

Data by YCharts

Yet as bad as PREIT's financial position is right now, there may be a solution to its woes: selling its 50% stake in Fashion District Philadelphia to joint venture partner Macerich (MAC). This would be a painful step, but if PREIT can't get its lenders' consent for significant covenant changes soon, raising cash by selling Fashion District Philadelphia might be the best (or even the only) option.

Fashion District Philadelphia: a coveted jewel

In July 2014, PREIT and Macerich announced that they would form a joint venture to redevelop what was then called the Gallery at Market East into a new downtown mixed-use center. Macerich paid $106.8 million for its 50% stake in the project.

Over the past several years, the two partners have invested nearly $400 million to transform the tired Gallery at Market East mall. Fashion District Philadelphia finally opened to the public last September, and additional tenants have been joining the lineup at a steady pace. It features an eclectic mix of full-price retail, off-price/outlet stores, dining, entertainment concepts, and co-working. Importantly, Fashion District has no traditional department stores.

PREIT and Macerich have high hopes for the property. On PREIT's Q2 earnings call last July, CEO Joe Coradino predicted that Fashion District Philadelphia's sales per square foot will stabilize at more than $700. That would make it one of the REIT's three most productive malls.

A valuable asset

The transformation of the Gallery at Market East into Fashion District Philadelphia is a key piece of PREIT's broader plan to improve the quality of its assets and focus on A malls. That said, it's also one of the REIT's most valuable properties. And thanks to the existing JV with Macerich, it may be the easiest to monetize.

On that same Q2 earnings call, Coradino estimated that when Fashion District Philadelphia is finally stabilized (likely in mid-late 2021), it will produce over $18 million of NOI annually for PREIT's 50% share. At a 6% cap rate, which would be quite fair for a dominant center-city asset with sales per square foot above $700, the 50% JV stake would be worth $300 million or more.

(An interior shot of Fashion District Philadelphia. Image source: PREIT.)

In 2018, the PREIT-Macerich joint venture borrowed $250 million through a term loan. Last summer, the lender agreed to expand the term loan by another $100 million, of which $51 million has been drawn so far.

Lenders usually balk at loan-to-value ratios above 60% for malls. Thus, the term loan expansion to $350 million supports the notion that Fashion District Philadelphia could be worth $600 million ($300 million for each JV partner) once it is fully open. After making allowances for PREIT's $150.5 million share of the currently-drawn term loan, the remaining expenses to complete the project, and the fact that Fashion District's cash flow won't fully ramp up until the second half of 2021, PREIT's equity in the property may be worth roughly $125 million.

A deal could help both sides

If PREIT decided to unload its stake in Fashion District Philadelphia, Macerich would likely be a willing buyer. Macerich appears to be very bullish about the property's potential and expects it to make a significant positive contribution to FFO in 2021 and beyond.

It would be easy for Macerich to fund the purchase of PREIT's Fashion District stake. Macerich had $680 million of availability on its line of credit at the end of 2019. Additionally, it recently reduced its dividend by 33% and slashed the cash portion of its payout by 87%. This move will free up nearly $100 million a quarter for debt reduction, redevelopment spending, and acquisitions going forward.

Buying PREIT's stake would enable Macerich to capture all of the upside from Fashion District Philadelphia reaching full occupancy. The $18 million in additional NOI would boost Macerich's NOI and FFO by about 2%, in addition to the lift Macerich expects in 2021 and beyond from its existing 50% stake.

Meanwhile, selling its remaining stake in Fashion District Philadelphia could fix PREIT's covenant problems, depending on the level of damage from the COVID-19 pandemic. Selling this 50% stake would eliminate its $150.5 million share of the joint venture's debt: about 7% of PREIT's total debt. It would also reduce 2020 CapEx by perhaps $15 million.

Assuming that Macerich pays $75 million-$100 million for PREIT's equity in the property (a discount to the fair value I estimated above and an implied cap rate of 7.2%-8%), PREIT would also get a significant cash infusion that it could use to pay down other debt and fund 2020 CapEx. Combined with a sensible dividend cut or suspension and PREIT's other planned capital-raising moves (such as selling outparcels and excess land for hotel and multifamily residential development), this would dramatically reduce PREIT's debt, potentially allowing it to avoid a covenant breach.

(Source: PREIT March 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 35)

Notably, Fashion District Philadelphia produced a negligible amount of NOI last year, because the mall was closed for most of the year and launch expenses offset most of its Q4 income. "Other properties", a category that appears to include only Fashion District Philadelphia, accounted for 0.2% of PREIT's 2019 NOI (see p. 26). That works out to around $400,000-$500,000.

As a result, the potential cash inflow from selling the Fashion District stake would not be offset by a significant income decline relative to 2019. That's important because EBITDA and NOI are key inputs for most of PREIT's debt covenants. Selling the Fashion District stake would thus have a uniquely big benefit for covenant compliance compared to selling other assets.

Management needs to be smart

Up until now, PREIT's management has taken a fairly cavalier attitude towards the REIT's rising debt burden and covenant compliance issues. Bizarrely, the board maintained PREIT's full $0.21 per share quarterly dividend last month despite the balance sheet woes.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic unsettling the credit markets and causing many malls to shutter, this isn't the time to roll the dice and hope for lenders to be lenient. If PREIT quickly nails down satisfactory covenant modifications, there's an outside chance that it would be able to continue with its current business plan. But given that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to severely impact PREIT's 2020 income and could also disrupt its other planned asset sales, the REIT may need to sell its Fashion District Philadelphia stake to Macerich in order to become self-funding (i.e. not reliant on lenders' good will).

There are still some reasons to be optimistic about PREIT's future prospects. A slew of major new tenants opening in the first half of 2020 should drive a return to same-store NOI growth later this year, assuming malls are allowed to reopen in the next few months. None of the retailers that have filed for bankruptcy so far in 2020 were major tenants for PREIT. Moreover, J.C. Penney (JCP) and Ascena Retail (ASNA), which are the two most vulnerable retailers among PREIT's top tenants, both posted earnings beats during the critical holiday quarter.

That said, if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts for a long time (which seems increasingly likely), numerous retailers with weak balance sheets could be forced to file for bankruptcy in the absence of government support. In that case, even extreme measures might not save PREIT from following its weaker tenants into bankruptcy, given the current state of its balance sheet.

Conversely, if the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. slows within a few months (as has apparently been the case in China), a return to NOI and FFO growth and a sharp stock price recovery are still within reach for PREIT. But to maximize the chance of a positive outcome, management must act quickly and decisively to reduce bankruptcy risk. Selling Fashion District Philadelphia would be a painful step in light of management's goal of improving PREIT's portfolio quality, but it still looks like the best option.

If PREIT can show that it is fixing its balance sheet by selling Fashion District for $75 million or more, completing some of its other planned capital-raising moves, and drastically cutting (or even suspending) the dividend, I expect the stock to start recovering. However, the upside depends on how much damage PREIT sustains from the COVID-19 pandemic. Management indicated at a recent conference that losses from mall closures may be covered by business interruption insurance, but it's far from a sure thing. On the flip side, if at the time of its Q1 earnings report, PREIT still hasn't made meaningful progress towards stabilizing its balance sheet (or if it turns out that substantial losses from COVID-19 won't be covered by insurance), I would probably cut my losses and sell my PREIT shares.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the retail, real estate, airline, and auto industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, MAC, JCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.