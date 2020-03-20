Green Plains Partners: Don't Chase The 46% Distribution Yield

At the beginning of March I wrote an article on ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) in which I concluded that the potential for reduced future ethanol demand due to regulatory developments and the COVID-19 pandemic placed the MLP's distribution in a less secure position. Specifically, I was concerned that the Trump administration's recent efforts to weaken the U.S. biofuels blending mandate came at a time when the company's quarterly distribution coverage ratio had fallen below 1x.

The last 2 weeks have seen the market become aware of the demand risk posed by the pandemic in a very substantial way. The MLP's unit price has declined by 74% in March to date and it is now trading 72% below its 2015 IPO price (see figure). This has caused its distribution yield to soar from 14% at the beginning of March to a high of 53% on March 18 (and it is at 46% at the time of writing).

Data by YCharts

On March 19 Green Plains Partners joined in the broader rally in the downstream refining MLP sector, with its unit price gaining more than 30% before settling for a 13% gain on the day (see figure). Investors are clearly attracted to its income-generating potential at a time of extreme market uncertainty and volatility. Even if the distribution is cut, as now seems possible, Green Plains Partners will still offer an attractive yield given its low unit price.

Data by YCharts

Investors should be aware that Green Plains Partners and its sponsor, Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), face a number of new challenges following March's turmoil. This might surprise some investors, as in some ways Green Plains Partners appears to be much more attractive now than it did at the end of February. In addition to its low unit price, the MLP's primary product, ethanol, is cheaper than at any time since 2003. While this is negative news for ethanol producers, under normal circumstances it would also result in higher demand. As a logistics MLP, any increase to demand would benefit Green Plains Partners given that it generates revenue via throughput volumes rather than production margins.

Unlike past ethanol price downturns, however, there is the prospect that ethanol demand will decline as well. Gasoline demand is declining sharply in response to the nationwide "social distancing" that is occurring in the U.S., to the point that at least one major refiner has already cut production. While ethanol demand is not explicitly linked to gasoline demand, this is occurring at a time when U.S. ethanol stocks are already at decade highs due to overproduction in late 2019 (see figure).

The combination of low ethanol prices and high stocks could negatively impact the MLP's throughput volumes, especially given the reduced production at its sponsor that already hindered throughput in Q4 2019. It is becoming increasingly likely that the sponsor's reduced production volumes in 2019 will be repeated in the coming months due to the return of corn ethanol production margins to the low levels that prompted the earlier supply shortfall (see figure). The earlier reduction directly contributed to the decline of the Green Plains Partners quarterly distribution coverage ratio below 1x.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Perhaps the most important development is that Green Plains Partners now has a market capitalization of only $83 million, well below its IPO market value. Its sponsor Green Plains had already engaged in a reverse dropdown in late 2018 when it sold some of the MLP's logistics assets to Valero Energy (VLO). At the end of Q4 2019 the sponsor had $246 million of cash on hand, more than enough to cover a full acquisition of the MLP's units. Such a move would not be unprecedented, as Valero Energy merged with its own logistics MLP, Valero Energy Partners (VLP), in Q4 2018. In that situation the MLP's unit price was, prior to the merger's announcement, trading roughly 30% below its previous high and carried a yield of 6%. That is in stark contrast with the current situation in which Green Plains Partners will carry a yield that is well above costs of capital in the ethanol production sector even if it cuts its distribution by 50%; such a distribution cut would likely reduce the acquisition cost still further in the process.

An acquisition at the current unit price would be very bad news for units that were held prior to March, of course, but it could also result in a quick gain for those investors who caused the March 19 rally. There is an important caveat, though: Green Plains Partners has been characterized by extreme volatility in March to date, shedding as much as 45% of its market capitalization in a single day (see figure). Acquiring the MLP's units in anticipation of a merger with its sponsor is therefore a very risky proposition, as investors following this strategy could quickly find themselves locked into a loss.

Data by YCharts

Green Plains Partners has always been vulnerable to supply disruptions due to its reliance on its sponsor for throughput volumes. The COVID-19 pandemic has added the prospect of a demand disruption to its list of headwinds. While the MLP's current yield and low unit price are attractive to value investors, they should look beyond those and focus instead on the operating challenges that have appeared this month. Unitholders in Green Plains Partners now face new risks that were not evident to the market just a few short weeks ago, and this is in addition to the risks that existed earlier in 2020. Green Plains Partners increasingly looks like a bargain trap rather than a bargain in the current situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.