Buy Franchise Group At Sub 3x P/E And Double-Digit Yield After Unwarranted Sell-Off

The price was crushed from ~$27 to less than $7. The market may have erroneously comped them to GNC, which just announced it would default.

They own The Vitamin Shoppe. Business is booming as their customers are looking for ways to boost their immune systems to help ward off the virus.

The best investment right now? The price has been crushed, but business is at an all time high, because of the crisis. The describes Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG).

Franchise Group, as described in its investor presentation, is a leading North American operator and acquirer of franchised and franchise-able businesses that uses its operating expertise to drive cost efficiencies and revenue synergies to grow its brands. Consolidated system-wide revenue was ~$2.4 billion in 2019 and the company employs roughly 11,000 people. Brands include Liberty Tax, The Vitamin Shoppe, and 3 appliance and furniture brands: Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and American Freight.

The company's strategy is to acquire poorly run or distressed businesses, group them together to take advantage of shared services, run them better, and then franchise the stores. This should result in a capital light operation, where much of the risk is borne and capital provided by franchisees, while the company simply collects regular franchise fees. In principle this might be considered a relatively high quality business model which deserves a double digit multiple at a minimum. Their first target acquisition was Liberty Tax in mid-2019 after its founder was forced to sell do to a scandal, and the others soon followed.

How's Business?

2020 guidance for $2.35 to $2.55 earnings, plus the $1 per share dividend, make this stock extremely attractive at the current price of ~$7. Provided, that is, that the business is still doing OK. Here's how it breaks down:

The company owns 100% of the Vitamin Shoppe stores, which it bought out of bankruptcy and hasn't had time to franchise yet. These stores are absolutely booming right now as you can verify for yourself by calling or visiting them. I've done this across a number of locations, and business is quite brisk. The reason? Their customers are afraid of the Coronavirus so they are buying more than ever, and even hoarding some items. Q1 will be a record in my view. Because they own all the stores, this is an especially important business segment for FRG. Liberty Tax makes essentially all of its money in Q1, especially early in the quarter as their customer base typically wants their refund checks right away. With the quarter in the bag, and the rest of the year part of the slow season anyway, Liberty Tax has already earned what it was going to earn in 2020. It won't be any worse because of the virus. The appliance and furniture segment will probably see a slowdown. More than half the stores have already been franchised, however, and so far the stores are still open for business. The appliance segment in particular is doing quite well, anecdotally, with a number of salespeople telling me that they are selling more freezers than they ever have in their history. The reason? Because people want to hoard meat.

The odds are good that the company will at least meet guidance in 2020, and indeed probably will exceed it meaningfully. At the current price, meeting guidance means a PE below 3 and a ~15% dividend yield.

Why is it so cheap?

The reason that FRG is so cheap is in part because the market is way down. It's a brand new small cap retailer in the midst of a pandemic, so it's not a shock that the price went down from about $25 in early March to $15 by March 16. But after market close on March 16, competitor GNC announced that it lacked sufficient cash to pay its notes and FRG plummeted down to $7 by March 18. Investors can be forgiven if they guessed that GNC's problems are related slowdown from the virus, and for thinking of The Vitamin Shoppe as a direct comp. But GNC's problems have been brewing for a long time, and the comparison between the two is further complicated by GNC's huge mall presence (practically none of that at TVS) and the reliance at GNC on bodybuilding and fitness supplements, vs. the health related branding at TVS.

Conclusion

FRG is not only far from dead, it's actually experiencing an above average first quarter, and now trades at a sub 3 PE on 2020 earnings guidance. The comp to GNC, which helped drive an additional 50% decline in FRG's share price on top of the virus related sell-off, is unwarranted. Any communication from the company can clear this up more or less right away, and in a perfect world we will be hearing from them soon. But whether it takes a few days or a few months, a $25 share price makes sense. A $7 share price, and a double digit dividend yield, is crazy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.