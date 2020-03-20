Kroger: Demonstrating Its Counter-Cyclical Strength

The stock was relatively undervalued going into the panic, and now has the added tailwind of momentum. More upside is probably on the way. At a minimum, investors can expect downside protection from this stalwart company.

Massive operating leverage, combined with market share gains from restaurants, will almost certainly bring a historically profitable year for the company.

Grocers are historically antifragile, with low or negative market correlation in times of uncertainty and upheaval.

Kroger stock has held up remarkably well during the coronavirus panic that has shaken nearly every asset class.

Source: Kroger.com

Investment Thesis

On March 2, before the coronavirus panic took hold, I suggested three names to add to your shopping list in the event of a severe market downtrend: Kroger (KR), Ross Stores (ROST), and Argan (AGX). For those who haven't read my previous article, I suggested investors stick with durable business models, investment-grade credit, and companies with a history of shareholder returns.

I admit I underestimated the level of panic that would infect markets in the weeks to follow. Still, as a whole, these names have generally outperformed, with KR and AGX amazingly posting positive returns. ROST was the unfortunate slouch due to the unforeseen interruptions to consumer activity in the retail sector:

Data by YCharts

As an industry, grocers make up the most significant percentage of my portfolio. As nearly every other market sector has collapsed, this robust allocation has only increased over the last month.

An asset class with both positive expected long-term real returns and relatively low correlation to the market, grocers are better than gold when it comes to downside protection in times of panic.

Kroger, the largest pure-play grocer, has investment-grade credit, a shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy, and deep vertical integration to withstand supply-chain disruption. I still think shares are worth considering, as panic-buying and a dropoff in restaurant demand have created an incredibly healthy environment for grocers.

The Perfect Storm

A trifecta of events has struck the grocery industry that has led to its recent outperformance:

1. Restaurant traffic is down significantly - In addition to competing amongst other grocers, Kroger competes with the restaurant industry. Kroger's management looks at the "share of stomach" rather than the grocery market share of the company. While in good times, this can be reduced to puffery, in times like now, this mantra holds weight. Less socializing leads to less eating and drinking out, but people still need to eat and drink. More people are cooking and eating at home, resulting in the grocers stealing market share from restaurants.

2. Panic buying leads to inventory turnover - When people panic, they tend to stock up on staples. While this is likely a one-time boost for the grocers, empty shelves mean inventory is turning over at an impressive rate. Grocery retailing is a high fixed cost business with substantial operating leverage. High inventory turnover leads to higher margins and revenue, which causes asymmetric upside in profits.

3. Grocers are generally immune to disruptions - Even in the areas hardest-hit by the virus, like Italy, grocers continue their operations to ensure people have a source of food. When most other stores shutter, grocers are open for business, and the "full stop" that other industries are experiencing does not apply to grocers.

Other Safe-Haven Assets Have Underperformed

Gold, coveted for its anti-inflationary properties and counter-cyclicality, has sold off mildly in the face of the current market panic. Most will blame the leveraged, speculative positions forced to liquidate in the event of a margin call. This forced selling creates downward pressure on the price of gold. The same phenomenon occurred in the GFC, even though gold followed up with impressive returns.

Data by YCharts

Despite being subject to the same selling pressures created from speculation and margin calls, Kroger has handily beaten gold over the last several weeks. Investors searching for a negatively correlated asset class are likely disappointed with gold's performance, which I argue is only temporary. Still, it is a blessing to see some green in a sea of red when looking over your portfolio in times of drawdown.

Outperformance Creates Momentum, Which Creates Outperformance

Readers who follow my work know that I am a fan of momentum investing. Momentum as a factor has outperformed the market. Recognizing this fact, investors often flock to names with the highest relative strength to participate in this long-standing trend. The herd mentality creates a self-fulfilling prophecy. Even in times of significant distress like now, momentum stocks outperform the broader indices:

Data by YCharts

Momentum funds and momentum-focused investors will rebalance into the names that show the highest strength. Right now, that includes names like Kroger, Argan, or Gilead (GILD), which have held up well despite broad selling across the market.

Still Cheap Compared to the Market

In addition to momentum, the value factor has outperformed the market over long periods. Investors generally find it easier to understand why - when you buy something for less than it's worth, it makes sense that returns will follow.

At around 14 times trailing earnings, Kroger is still cheaper than the broader S&P 500 index despite the strength in the former and the selloff in the latter. A fair earnings yield for Kroger has historically been closer to 5%, which translates to a P/E of 20x.

Additionally, while we cannot be sure that the earnings of the S&P will hold up due to business interruptions, it is almost a certainty that Kroger's earnings will show strength throughout 2020. This strength will flow through to earnings reports

Conclusion

Grocers like Kroger have demonstrated incredible resilience amidst a global panic. Names like Kroger are an excellent diversification tool to ensure a portfolio can handle black swan events like the coronavirus.

Stealing market share from shuttered restaurants, high inventory turnover due to panic buying, and an uninterrupted business model should provide a boon to grocers' earnings.

Perhaps more importantly, the stock has shown strength from a technical perspective, and the company is cheap from a fundamental perspective. Strength in times of uncertainty is why grocers make up the most substantial portion of my portfolio. To add to the uncorrelation, the company has a history of shareholder-friendly capital allocation and a conservative balance sheet.

Despite the run-up, I think the stock has even more room to continue higher as momentum investors rebalance into the stock, and fundamental investors recognize the potential growth in earnings to come. A revaluation to 20x EV/EBIT could result in a 35% additional upside from here, with further earnings strength resulting in even more gains.

A name like Kroger could provide diversification and outperformance to an equity investor's portfolio, and for that reason, shares are still a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR, AGX, ROST, GILD, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.