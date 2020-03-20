Repo And The Man: The Liquidity Cannon Fires

But the Fed has tools to open up illiquid markets, but not much else given the size of the demand shock that is coming. Stay safe.

The first week of QE4 saw the Fed purchase $117 billion in Treasuries, three times more than their largest ever week in 2010.

Repo markets seem to be calming down after the Fed basically threw unlimited liquidity at it.

The US Treasury debt market, the most important and liquid debt market in the world, is illiquid and broken.

The Fed had turned on the water cannon. It is the tool they have and they are not going to stop until the fire is out.

There have been recent developments at the Fed.

Time Is A Luxury

Twelve press releases in five days, and even more announcements than that. It has been an unbelievably busy time for Fed watchers. I hit Publish on the night of Thursday, March 19, and by the time you read this, everything in it could already be out the window. Writing and editing these articles is now too long a turnaround, as the news moves too fast. If you want more timely updates, please consider following my Twitter feed, where I have been pretty active lately because of all this. I will also provide daily updates here in the comments, so if you are interested, hit the "Track Comments" button at the bottom of the article.

Repo At A Simmer

Pictured L-R: the global financial system; the Fed. Photo: Janiqua Robinson, defense.gov

It's hard to keep up, I know. Here's the Fed's current repo operations:

1-day operations twice daily in the morning and afternoon for $500 billion each

2-week operations twice weekly on Tuesday and Thursday for $45 billion each

1-month operations weekly on Mondays for $500 billion each

3-month operations weekly on Fridays for $500 billion each

In total, a month of operations could see the Fed having $6.2 trillion in outstanding repo contracts. By Thursday, there could have been as much as $4.7 trillion. But as of Thursday, all of the operations are well undersubscribed, and the Fed had $408 billion repo outstanding, down from its peak at $496 billion on Tuesday.

Federal Reserve

Fed repo operations are now so strange that we actually have a yield curve:

Federal Reserve. The 3 month is projected for Friday's operation (IOER + 10 bps). The most recent 3 month was before the rate cut, so the rate was 0.30%

I don't understand why banks still want that 2-week repo at 0.17% when they can get unlimited 1-day at 0.10% or unlimited 3-month at 0.15%. They were paying 0.24% for the 2-week in Tuesday's operation.

So the bottom line is that the Fed threw some very giant numbers into press releases, most of which was not needed, and that seems to have calmed the situation considerably. Still this is a far cry from the end of February when the Fed had less than $150 billion of repo outstanding.

Not QE Is Dead! Long Live QE4!

As predicted by many, Not QE has become QE4. As predicted by no one, a global pandemic is the proximate cause. The Fed is buying all over the curve, at an extremely fast rate - $29 billion a day in the first 4 days. The target for now is $500 billion in Treasuries, and another $200 billion in MBSs. The Fed's Treasury holdings will top $3 trillion when it is done.

They started off with a bang, $117 billion, all in notes and bonds. The previous high week was $40 billion during QE2 in 2010.

QE 4 is up to $557 billion, composed of $321 billion in bills, and now $238 billion in notes and bonds. Repo was at $442 billion on Wednesday, so as of then. The Fed now has added a trillion dollars in liquidity since August, though $270 billion of that has been siphoned off by the Treasury's account.

The Fed's maturity window is pushing out as a result of these purchases:

Approximate maturity purchases:

2-5 years: $52 billion

7-10 years: $30 billion

20+ years: $24 billion

So it looks like they are leaning heavier on the intermediates than the long end.

The Fed has a lot of short term right now, with $387 billion maturing in the next 89 days, and a total of $643 billion in under a year. My guess is that most of that $387 billion winds up being net purchases of more notes and bonds, bringing QE4 to $800-900 billion total, about what QE2 and QE3 were. Add in the MBSs, and we are over a trillion.

And they may not be able to stop there.

The Treasury Market Is Still Broken

Despite the Fed being out there buying up all these Treasuries, we are still seeing signs of strain at the long end of the curve, and it seems to be concentrated in popular long-term bond ETFs like TLT. When there is a rush out of equities, we normally see a "flight to safety" which is Treasuries. That happened at first, until there was a huge rush out of the long end, and specifically TLT.

Data by YCharts

That type of volatility is highly uncommon in Treasuries.

CBOE

The TYVIX is the volatility index for the 10-year Treasury. Normally, it is very low, amongst the lowest of the volatility indexes CBOE keeps. Right now it is near historical highs. Let's zoom in on the last month:

CBOE

That first sharp rise begins on Friday March 6, but the real crazy action began on Monday March 9, the second sharp spike in the above graph. On a day that the S&P 500 was down 9.5%, there was no flight to safety, only cash:

Yahoo Finance. TLT in red, S&P 500 in green. Begins Friday March 6.

We see that at the beginning of the chart, on March 9 is that at the beginning of the day, thing worked the way would expect. The S&P opened down 2.3%, and TLT was up similarly - the flight to safety. But during the next day, March 10, the relationship broke down, and the two began moving in tandem.

It was a flight to safety, but investors judged US Treasuries not safe enough and went to cash.

Also on March 10, more problems were popping up in TLT, and in fact a wide range of large credit ETFs like the huge BND and AGG ETFs.

Bloomberg

What you see here is the percentage spread between the price of TLT and the underlying assets - in this case 20 and 30 year Treasuries. The traded price began coming in unusually far off the bonds' price on the 10th, and by the 12th, it was almost 5% less.

The most telling thing in all this to me is that no one wanted arbitrage that giant spread away. The Treasury market is too illiquid, volatile and risky for high speed traders.

And then, the giant outflows:

Bloomberg

Wednesday March 18th saw a net of $1.8 billion flow out from the ETF after a week of outflows already over $1 billion. Again, this is not just TLT.

Bloomberg

Why is this all happening? The lack of certainty has driven everyone to cash, and also the very short end of the Treasury curve.

FXStreet

The demand for dollars is so fierce that the Dollar Spot Index is up 7.5% since March 9, a period in which the Fed was adding hundreds of billions to the money supply.

In the Wednesday overnight, with another failed rally in the books and the S&P 500 down another 5.2% that day, investors drove short-term rates below zero, with everything up to the 6-month bill negative:

Bloomberg

Much of that outflow we saw above is going into short end ETFs

Bloomberg

What was driving this retreat from duration was in the first place uncertainty on the part of investors. But once investors started withdrawing from leveraged hedge funds, the funds had to deleverage even more than the cash they were returning to clients. Many of these funds use TLT and similar ETFs as their long-term Treasury asset.

These are funds that use "risk parity" and similar strategies that involve a lot of leverage. Ray Dalio's Bridgewater is the largest and best known, but there are others. There may be serious liquidity or solvency issues brewing in these funds, but it's hard to say from the outside.

But when the Bridgewaters of the world deleverage at a fast pace like this and sell TLT hard, iShares, who owns the fund, has to sell a lot of 20 and 30 year Treasuries. They gobble up every bid, and the result is that when I looked for a bid on a 30 year bond on Wednesday morning there were none.

The most important and liquid credit market in the world is broken and illiquid. Every other credit market is worse.

But I also think this makes a long-term Treasury trade even more attractive than before, once this is cleared up, which hopefully the aforementioned QE will do.

Meanwhile, inflation expectations have cratered, as measured by Treasury-minus-TIPS:

The implied expectation is that prices will rise only 0.8% cumulatively over the next 5 years, meaning there is likely deflation built into the next 2 years. The trailing inflation rates are hardly high, only the 20 and 30 year being close to the Fed's 2% target, yet they are much higher than expectations. Through the cycle, the Fed was constantly trying to "anchor" inflation expectations, that is, keep them low. They have succeeded beyond what they wanted.

Outlook

This is of course built on a lot of pure speculation, as is every other forecast you see this week and in the coming weeks. Analysts are not very good at this game in normal conditions, and conditions are hardly normal. All our models are useless right now.

Let the guessing begin!

My baseline assumptions:

About five weeks of Q1 are affected domestically, in addition to the initial demand shock from China. The last 2 weeks are severe.

Q2 will be brutal everywhere in the world and trigger a global recession

The underlying syndrome of secular stagnation will ratchet up and we will be stuck in low growth, low rates, low inflation, and the Fed unable to do anything about it but buy more Treasuries.

Many analysts are predicting a sharp V-shaped recovery. On March 15, Bank of America was using a sharp April bounce as their baseline case. That seems unlikely to me.

There are going to be massive dislocations all over the economy. Just hospitality and restaurants and bars employ about 14 million people. In the week ending March 14, 250,000 people filed for unemployment. That's a 25% rise, but next week's number may be a record breaker.

We've never seen this sort of demand shock, coupled with a supply shock that began a month earlier. We will be looking at least -10% annualized GDP growth in Q2, coming off what is likely to be a soft Q1.

What happens next is of course the question. Assuming the virus is largely gone in three months (which is a big assumption), households and firms will be in awful shape. They will do what they always do in a recession and get their balance sheets in order by increasing savings.

The blue line is gross private savings as a percentage of GDP, and the red line is the yield on the 10-year Treasury. As you can see, around recessions, the savings rate jumps, but otherwise it closely mirrored the 10-year yield as it declined through 2008. But in the last recession, the savings rate jumped to a level not seen since the 10-year paid 15%. Last quarter it was at a level not seen since the 10-year paid 12%.

More savings means less consumption means less things to invest in, so companies put all their cash flows into dividends and buybacks.

The ratio of personal savings to personal consumption has been rising since 2005.

As a result, fixed investment as a percent of GDP topped out this cycle in 2014, and has been relatively flat since, never reaching the peaks of previous cycles.

So, the predictions based on flimsy evidence and more uncertainty than we've ever seen before:

Q1: -1% annualized QoQ real GDP

Q2: -12% annualized QoQ real GDP

After which:

Real growth at about 1.5% a year

Inflation at about 1.2% a year

Real investment growth at about 1% a year

Real PCE growth at about 2% a year

Personal savings rate at 9+%

The entire Treasury curve under 1%, mostly under 0.5%.

So this will not be a V-shaved recovery with a hard bounce, but one more shaped like the Nike swoosh logo. A fast dive down, and then a slow grind back.

Sound like Japan? That's because that's where we are headed, and the reasons are primarily related to demographics, income inequality and policy:

Demographics: workers work the same number of years as they used to, but are retired for much longer, so they must save for many more years of retirement.

Income inequality: the ultrarich save almost all their billions; the poor spend every dime they get, because they have to. The rest of us are somewhere in between. More income is going to upper echelons, and so more gets saved.

Policy: In 1980, we had a capital supply side problem. Interest rates had to be sky-high to attract enough savings to feed the demand for capital. Many policies were created to encourage capital supply at lower rates: lower marginal rates on high-earners, lower capital gains tax rate, retirement savings accounts, health savings accounts, etc. But now supply side is our entire toolbox, and we have the opposite problem - a demand side issue.

So Japanification is not destiny, but it will require a rethinking of our policy toolkit:

Policies that get more income to those most likely to spend it all - the poor and retirees.

Policies that increase the working-age population, like increased legal immigration.

Policies that make the cost of child-rearing lower.

In any event, I see none of this happening on the scale it need to happen. So we trudge along.

Recommended Trades

Basically, none. If you are a skilled day trader, this kind of volatility is your bread-and-butter. Get some.

But for most everyone else, the safest thing to do in a rapidly deflationary environment is hoard your cash for when this is over. One day, the skies will clear, and the bargains will be aplenty, but today is not that day. Yet.

Remember that just like the top isn't rational, neither is the bottom, and it is not a straight line down. Once everyone has capitulated, then it is over. We are far from that.

I still like Treasuries, intermediate through long, to follow QE, but now is not the time. Once I see volatility calm down a bit, then I'll get back to it, because this trade is still a winner in a liquid environment. Wait.

If you want to add a little risk, shorting junk bonds via shorting one of the larger junk bond ETFs like HYG or JNK is likely to continue to be profitable as many companies in the tranche will not survive this. I also think these funds are having serious issues as described above, and have a downward bias right now.

Shorting equities will be a roller-coaster, but ultimately profitable. But you will need nerves of steel. It is not a straight line down.

Finally I have some higher risk trades that I intend to write up when I get a free second, which may be never the way things are going. I'll be happy to discuss these in the comment or via DMs, but look for new articles next week on those.

Stay safe. Be cool. Love the ones you're with.

