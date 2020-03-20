Getting Through The Bottom Of The 'V': Testing Is The Key

The second is the total number of persons who have seroconverted, i.e., recovered from the virus.

If mitigating factors including summer seasonality, quick vaccine discovery, or quick treatment discovery do not occur, then two metrics, both involving testing, look crucial.

No article to date has addressed what metrics are likely to coincide with the turning point in the deep "V" downturn in the economy due to coronavirus.

Introduction

While there have been a host of articles about the immediate economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, I have not seen any analysis of when we will know that a turning point has been reached. That's what I propose to do in this article.

First I'll discuss the two "worst case" economic scenarios: (1) uncontrolled continual spread, and (2) total lockdown until a vaccine is available. Then I'll discuss two metrics that ought to tell us when the economy is at least close to if not at a turning point towards resolution of this crisis: (1) testing for coronavirus exposure of at least 15x the daily number of new cases, and (2) testing for seroconversion, i.e., recovery from coronavirus infection.

The worst case scenarios

1. Uncontrolled continued exponential spread

For the past several weeks, the number of reported cases has grown at the rate of 30% daily. This growth rate is of course confounded by our inability to perform enough tests to capture all new cases, so it in part reflects the increased ability to test. Eight days ago, when there were only 959 reported cases, Jim Bianco of Bianco Research forecast that we would cross 10,000 cases on March 19:

As I write this on March 19, today we crossed 10,000 cases.

Another projection was that the US was only 11 days behind Italy. This projection was published on March 14. The projection for March 19 was 7375 cases:

As indicated above, that was too optimistic.

If the coronavirus rate of infections continues to grow exponentially, the British Imperial College of Medicine has calculated that in the US there will be over 1 million coronavirus deaths between now and Labor Day, peaking at approximately 50,000 deaths per day (or 17 per 100,000 population x3,300) as shown on the graph below:

In this case, the bottom of the "V" for the economy is the end of the 2nd Quarter, but the cost is ghastly. This appears to be the scenario that has been adopted by JP Morgan, which calls for -14% (not a typo!) GDP in Q2, followed by a rebound of +8% in Q3.

2. Total 12+ month lockdown

While the death toll would be well under that of uncontrolled spread, in economic growth terms an even worse outcome would be that in which the pandemic gradually rolls through the entire US population over a 12 to 18 month period, with the entire population on lockdown for the duration.

In that case you might not get the catastrophic-looking -14% GDP in Q2, but there would be no growth in Q3 either, and in fact none until the population was cleared to return to working and spending at some point in 2021.

Mitigating scenarios

There are at least three mitigating medical scenarios to the above.

1. The disease might show sensitivity to heat and the summer sun. While this is very contested, there is at least some evidence that the virus finds temperatures of 45 to 50 degrees most congenial:

A Chinese team has reported that temperatures of roughly 80 degrees Fahrenheit or higher kill the virus. *IF* that were to prove correct, then by June transmission of the virus will abate, as will the economic fallout. But that respite would only be temporary until autumn.

2. A vaccine might be found earlier than the CDC's timeframe. Since this pandemic is global, entities in other countries are already trying out candidates for a vaccine. If a vaccine were to prove effective, then it might be approved in the US earlier than 12 months from now, if not for the entire population then at least for high-risk groups.

3. An effective treatment might be found. Several anti-viral drugs have shown promise in overseas, mainly Chinese, testing. If an existing drug the side effects of which are already known proves effective, production could ramp up quite quickly, bringing the pandemic to an earlier end. The anti-virals being tested include Remdesivir, famipiravir, and lopinavir.

Two types of test data will show if infections are peaking, and/or recoveries have reached critical mass

If any of the above three mitigating factors prove out, then they will show up in the news before the data. With that important caveat, if there is no magic mitigating factor, then there are two data metrics which are likely to show when we are close to or at the bottom of the economic "V" and poised for a rebound.

1. Testing for infection

South Korea has become an excellent model for containing coronavirus without the need for locking down the entire economy. It did so primarily by an extremely aggressive system of testing for the presence of the virus.

The issue of why the US lagged so far behind other countries in the production of test kits is of critical importance in terms of holding public officials accountable for their actions. Since this note is about only the economy going forward, I will not discuss it here. In terms of when the US economy might find the bottom of the Coronavirus Recession "V", however, the South Korea experience is invaluable.

It has been widely reported that South Korea has tested over 15,000 people a day. Since the US population is 6.5x that of Korea's 50 million, it has been suggested that the US must test 100,000 people a day.

I think that approach is incorrect. If there were only 100 infected persons, testing 100,000 people would be galactic overkill. But if contrarily there were 50,000 infected persons at any given time, 100,000 tests would not be enough to hunt them all down in timely fashion.

Rather, I think the important metric is the ratio of tests conducted to positive results. In South Korea, the turning point was reached when there were as many as nearly 1000 positive results in a day, in a time period when over 15,000 tests per day were conducted:

That suggests that an aggressive program of testing might contain the spread of coronavirus once the ratio of 15:1 is reached between tests conducted and positive results, as it did over a 5 day period in South Korea before the number of daily new infections started to decline.

In the US, by contrast, in early March according to the CDC, less than 1000 tests per day were conducted as the number of positive cases rose from 100 to 500:

As I write this on March 19, approximately 3000 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours - and as indicated above, that number is expect to continue to increase at roughly a 30% rate each day for the next week. Today the CDC reported that 27,000 tests were conducted:

That is a ratio of only 9:1. A 15:1 ratio would have been 45,000 tests. If the number of positive diagnoses continues to rise at 30% a day, on March 26 alone there will be over 18,000 new cases. To achieve the 15:1 ratio would require 270,000 tests to be administered that day.

Arriving at the mark of 15:1 tests vs. new infections discovered will be a Herculean task. As of today, even though the number of tests administered daily appears to be increasing at the rate of somewhere between 15% to 20% daily, it is still a lower rate than rate of increase in infections themselves. In short, we are still failing, falling further behind the spread of the virus.

2. Testing for Seroconversion

If we fail to contain the virus, then by now we almost all know that the next strategy is mitigation, or "flattening the curve," via social distancing. Here's a version of that by now well-known graph:

The problem with this from a strictly *economic* point of view is that, so long as we don't know who is infectious, everybody needs to stay in self-quarantine. This will be catastrophic economically if it must continue for 12 to 18 months.

In terms of negative economic impact, what we want to do if we must fall back on the mitigation strategy is to flip this graph upside down, like this:

where initially virtually everybody self quarantines, but gradually more and more people are able to return to normal productive lives.

The way to accomplish that is to aggressively test for those who have seroconverted. "Seroconversion" means the person has developed antibodies which will attack any attempt by the virus at infection. Or, put more simply, they have recovered from being infected by the virus. These people have recovered, are immune (at least for a while), and are no longer capable of infecting others.

But don't take my word for it. Here is Nicholas A. Christakis, a Physician and Professor of Social and Natural Science at Yale:

And here is Trevor Bedford, an Immunologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, who first reported that the Seattle outbreak had probably been circulating for 3 to 6 weeks undetected:

The problem here is that up to about 80% of all people infected by the coronavirus may show few symptoms, or none at all. In short, they may have no idea that they were infected and have recovered.

Fortunately, scientists around the world are already working on coronavirus seroconversion tests. For example, as NPR has reported:How A Coronavirus Blood Test Could Solve Some Medical Mysteries

As the coronavirus spreads more widely around the globe, scientists are starting to use a powerful new tool: a blood test that identifies people who have previously been exposed to the virus. This kind of test is still under development in the United States, but it has been rolled out for use in Singapore and China. .... the test can identify silent infections, as well as identifying people who were once sick but have recovered..... Very few kids globally have ended up in the hospital. Is that because they're not getting infected, or they're getting infected but not getting sick? An answer to that question will help public health officials figure out whether it makes sense to close schools if there's a big outbreak. .... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently developing an antibody test. But it's now playing catch-up with scientists in both Singapore and China, who have produced their own tests and are putting them to use

And a group in Singapore has already claimed success: Singapore claims first use of antibody test to track coronavirus infections

How will we know that enough people have recovered from coronavirus infections that a "critical mass" of workers/producers have been reached? A "flattening the curve" scenario contemplates a 40% to 70% ultimate total infection rate over 12 to 18 months. That rounds out to about 2.5% to 6% of the population infected per month.

When would enough people have recovered from coronavirus to make a meaningful positive impact on the economy? To call the bottom of the "V," we are not looking for things to be "good." That's too late. What we are looking for is for things to be significantly "less awful." The number must of necessity be somewhat arbitrary, but if the total cumulative seroconversion rate shown by tests were at least equal to 4x the latest monthly infection rate, which would be a minimum of 10% of the population (and, of course, growing each week), that would suggest that we are at least close to adding a significant number to the workforce, and to the numbers of fully able consumers.

Conclusion

For the next week to 10 days, exponential spread at the rate of roughly a 30% increase per day is likely to continue, as the effect of "social distancing" measures will not show up fully in the case count until that time.

To avoid the worst case scenarios, we need testing for infection to ramp up to the rate of 15 tests per confirmed infection, already probably meaning 50,000 tests per day - and higher as the number of confirmed cases continues to grow.

If we fail at that Herculean task, then along with "extending the curve," for the economy to turn around we will need to clear as many seroconverted, recovered persons to re-enter the productive economy. Once at least 2.5% of the population in total has been infected, that will mean administering such tests to an additional 7.5% of the workforce or more.

Until one or both of those metrics are met, the bottom of the economic "V" due to coronavirus is unlikely to have been reached.

