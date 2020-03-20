iShare Silver Trust ETF: Why It's Safe To Buy The Dip, Now That Silver Is Down

The value of the global jewelry sector will increase from $278.5 billion to $480.5 billion by 2025.

Mining estimates from Mexico suggest that a total of 161 Million ounces (Moz) of silver will be produced from 10 Mexican mines in 2020/2021.

Silver futures have traded below $13.70 from mid-March 2020 and declined by more than 75% since 2011.

The share price of iShare Silver Trust ETF (SLV) decreased by 1.96% on 17th March 2020 to trade at $11.77. This trend portrayed the low price of silver contracts. The precious metal sold below $13.70 from mid-March, 2020. Arguably, the spread of the coronavirus has slowed down investments and pushed down manufacturing processes to record lows. In this article, I will explain why it is prudent to buy SLV stock and prepare for a major bull party. The price of silver futures are expected to rise higher due to increased demand of silver vis a vis supply, increased use of silver in industrial and jewelry application as well heightened bio-medical investments.

Silver Mines

The output of silver in major Mexican mines is scheduled for a liftoff in 2020. Mining estimates from Mexico suggest that a total of 161 Million ounces (Moz) of silver will be produced from 10 Mexican mines in the year. This amount represents an increase of 10.5% from the silver mined in 2019 that was 146Moz.

Mine Production (2019) Forecast Production (2020) Difference Industrias Peñoles 62.3 Moz 63.5 Moz 1.2 Moz Newmont (NEM) 15.9 Moz 30 Moz 14.1 Moz Southern Copper (SCCO) 9.222 Moz 17.2 Moz 7.978 Moz Pan American Silver (PAAS) 13.3 Moz 13.3 Moz 0 First Majestic Silver (AG) 13.2 Moz 12.5 Moz -0.70 Moz Fortuna Silver (FSM) 7.87 Moz 6.95 Moz -0.92 Moz Coeur Mining 6.76 Moz 7.05 Moz 0.29 Moz Minera Frisco 5.04 Moz 5.04 Moz 0 Endeavour Silver 4.0 Moz 3.25 Moz -0.75 Moz Agnico Eagle Mines 2.87 Moz 2.63 Moz -0.24 Moz

Source: Bnamericas Estimates

Of the 10 mining companies examined in the table above, only four are scheduled to reduce their silver production into 2020. Endeavour Silver's production has been hampered by the shutdown of the El Cubo mines last year and the high operating costs at the El Compass mine.

Other mines such as Peñasquito are scheduled for a higher silver production into 2020. The Y/Y growth is however, expected to be offset by decreased production in Antamina and Constancia. Across the board, there was an 80% increase in the recorded full-year earnings of Sibanye-Stillwater mining company in 2019 as compared to 2018.

Source: Yahoo Finance

After recording a net loss of $39.9 million in its Q4 earnings, First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) stock went down by 43% in the beginning of March 2020. Owing to the increased prospects of a rise in silver production into 2020, the share price rose by 14.57% to trade at $6.29 on 18th March 2020. Production of silver has also risen exponentially since 2009 to 2018. According to the Silver Institute mine production of silver rose from 717.3 Moz in 2009 to 855.7 Moz in 2018 (an increase of 19.29%).

Source: Silver Institute

Supply over the same period shows that production has increased by 88 million ounces or 9.63%. The turnaround of Mexican mines is expected to further increase silver production in the year 2020/2021.

Growing Demand

The demand for silver in making jewelry first declined from 2014 to 2017 before picking up in 2018.

Source: Silver Institute

The decline was attributed to fluctuations of the price of silver in the key markets such as India. In 2018, the global jewelry market size was valued at $278.5 billion. The forecast for 2020 to 2025 shows that the value will increase to $480.5 billion due increased jewelry innovations as well as additional disposable income. The demand for silver in production of jewelry had a steady rise from 2016 to 2018 at a growth rate of 4.83%. This rate is expected to be replicated in 2020 due to the improvement of pricing options for consumers. The price for silver in 2020 is expected to reach a six-year high of $18 (representing a 13% increase).

The only caveat is that the economic rundown caused by the coronavirus may slow down growth. It may reduce the amount of disposable income available for spending in the jewelry sector.

Silver is way off its 5-year target

In a five-year analysis of silver futures, the price has dropped by 40% from a high of $20.312.

Source: Investing.com

Silver is evidently undervalued seeing that a major investment will instantly catapult silver's paper price. Berkshire Hathaway whose main shareholder Warren Buffet is a silver enthusiast was not shy of purchasing more than 130 Moz of silver at the start of the new millennium. This move propelled the price to rise to $48.584 on April 1, 2011. The commodity is now 75% off.

Unlike gold, the growing demand for silverware is evident. The physical demand of silver increased from 837.8 million ounces in 2009 to 1033.5 Moz in 2018. This growth represents a rise of 23.36% in silver's physical application.

Online sales and UHNWIs

The relaxation of the quarantine rules in China have attributed to the increase in the rise of jewelry. Large luxury stores such as Chow Tai Fook, in China that have been affected by the lock-down imposition since the beginning of 2020 have resumed about 85% of their store operations. The jewelry operator that has more than 3600 stores has been depending on online sales to drive their products as well as conduct their advertising.

Affluent individuals are now being treated to personalized online experiences by major jewelry companies. For example in Shanghai, China about 60% of the main consumer touch-points in the luxury sector have been identified as "digital."

In a comparative analysis, a high-end yacht sold in Monaco in 2020 is seen to have 26 consumer touch-points before the final sale is made.

Source: The Drum

Out of the 26 phases of purchases, only four sections are conducted offline by the consumer. Jewelry stores are seen to take advantage of the digital marketing wave to advertise and market their products.

Additionally, 2019's wealth report indicated that over the next 5 years (to 2024) the population growth rate of the Ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) worldwide would grow by more than 22% (From Europe to Africa).

Source: The Drum

In fact, by 2023, an increase of 43,000 people will be worth more than $30 million. The existing individuals classified in the UNHW group will add their wealth exponentially by 2021. We expect an increase in silver jewelries in the coming months especially after the lapse of the coronavirus.

Industrial Use of Silver

According to the Silver Institute, approximately 46% of all the silver produced is used in industrial applications. The white metal is a good conductor of heat and electricity. This feature makes it an appropriate component in energy, medicine, automobiles and food processing industries among others. In fact, there is an upward trajectory in the growth of the industrial demand for silver.

Source: Investing Daily

The most common use of silver in the bio-medical industry is the anti-microbial coating. Forecast on this market shows it will be worth $5 billion with a CAGR of 8.8%. The main driver of this growth is the demand of coating in beverages, manufacturing, food processing and medical industries. Also, the wave of the coronavirus will increase further investments in medical research. Additional capital will spearhead injection of more silver in the market.

Bottom Line

Silver futures have declined by more than 75% since 2011. It has more room to advance due to the prospects of increased mine production and growing demand in jewelry. Also, the rise in UHNWIs by 2023 will be a key factor in increasing silver futures. Global economic lock-downs to curtail the spread of the coronavirus may hamper the rapid increase of the price of silver (in the short term). However, advancement in the anti-microbial coatings in the bio-medical industry with a CAGR of 8.8% will cushion a further drop in silver prices. In this regard, silver stocks and ETFs such as SLV have a bright future in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.