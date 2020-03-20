Box: May Be Bottoming Out At Last

Billings accelerated sharply in Q4 to +19% y/y, fulfilling the CFO's promise that back-half 2019 billings would make up for a slowdown in Q1 and Q2 that pummeled Box's stock.

Collaboration stocks like Zoom have rocketed in the wake of the coronavirus, but file sharing companies like Box should see a slight uplift as well.

Since the coronavirus began to dominate all market headlines, some collaboration stocks like Zoom (ZM) have been obvious winners. Defying a historic pullback in the rest of the market, investors banking on the work-from-home trend pushed shares of Zoom up more than 2x since the start of the year.

It's easy to forget that there are plenty of collaboration technology companies, however, that make working from home possible outside of Zoom. Box (BOX) is one of these companies - it's through Box that we can access our work files through the cloud. Unlike Zoom, however, shares of Box have peeled back ~33% since the start of the year - despite indications that its fundamental business is turning around.

Investors shopping around for bear market bargains should give a second thought to Box amid a favorable combination of improving fundamentals and a cheaper valuation. Box shares have been falling even before the coronavirus began, due to investors' concerns that billings were slowing down and the company was losing relevance against heavy competition from the likes of Google Drive (GOOG) and Dropbox (DBX). And while we can't argue that prevalence of that competition, we do want to showcase the fact that - as Box's management has promised - Box managed to achieve a resurgence in billings in the back half of FY20.

What we now see in Box is a sturdy recurring-revenue business with a strong, Fortune 500 installed base that is unlikely to see much revenue deterioration amid wide macroeconomic pressure. In addition, though Box's growth has certainly slowed down over the past several years, we should acknowledge that the company has driven massive operating margin improvements and is FCF positive - which are far more important indicators in a jittery market.

Stay long here and use the pullback to buy.

Growth returns in Q4

Take a look below at Box' most recent quarterly results:

Figure 1. Box 4Q20 earnings results Source: Box Q4 earnings release

Revenues grew 12% y/y to $183.6 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $181.5 million. Perhaps even more impressive, however, is the fact that Box achieved its promise of billings revitalization. Calculated billings in Q4 grew 19% y/y to $281.9 million, accelerating nine points over Q3's billings growth rate of 10% y/y. In the first half of FY20, Box's billings had only grown in the single digits.

Figure 2. Box billings trends Source: Box Q4 earnings release

Key to driving Box's billings growth over the past several quarters has been the prevalence of add-on products. Part of what distinguishes Box from its better-known competitor Dropbox is the fact that Box comes with a set of enterprise-grade features and upgrades. As CEO Aaron Levie commented on the Q4 earnings call, these products have been instrumental at deepening customers' usage of Box:

We also delivered a record quarter in add-on product bookings of over 60% year-over-year growth. And we're thrilled to share that Box Shield is already exceeding our expectations growing faster at this point in its rollout than any other add-on product in our history. Further, our Enterprise Suites continue to be successful and making it easier for new and existing customers to adopt the full power of Box."

We should also consider the fact that Box is purely a subscription business - unlike many other software companies, the company doesn't rely on any one-time license deals. This means that Box's revenue visibility in a tricky coronavirus-impacted year is fairly high, and the company should see minimal disruption from the global shutdown in economic activity.

New focus on profits has made Box a much more stable company

Immediately post-IPO, Box's biggest criticism was that the company was burning cash hand over fist as it employed a "growth at all costs" mindset. That thinking has changed, however - in fact, Box has begun to prioritize profitability even before the onset of the coronavirus.

Levie commented that Box has "implemented a more stringent ROI based approach to all areas of the business in order to significantly improve our balance between growth and profitability." We can see the results of that pivot in focus in Box's results.

Q4 pro forma operating margins jumped 150bps to 6.7%. In particular, we note that sales and marketing expenses (which for Box is the largest component of operating expenses, similar to virtually every other SaaS company) dropped four points as a percentage of revenues. Box's operating margin gains in Q4 would have been even higher if we strip out about two points of non-recurring costs on the gross margin side related to a data center migration.

Figure 3. Box operating margin trends

Source: Box Q4 earnings release

We note that Box's improving profitability puts the company in a stable position to survive the near-term economic crunch. Box has $195.6 million of cash on its balance sheet and $40 million of debt. And while operating cash flow was slightly down in FY20 as Box invested into infrastructure, it remained positive.

Figure 4. Box OCF trends Source: Box Q4 earnings release

Box has also noted that for FY21, the company is targeting revenue growth plus FCF margin of at least 25%. With revenue guidance clocking in at 11% y/y growth, this means that Box is planning for 14% FCF margins in FY21 - or roughly $109 million, based on the midpoint of Box's revenue ranges. Needless to say, this is an important indicator for investors that have shunned small-cap stocks under the fear that many don't have enough liquidity to survive the year with capital markets effectively shut off.

Valuation and key takeaways

At present share prices near $12, Box trades at a market cap of $1.74 billion. After netting off the $195.6 million of cash and $40 million of debt on its balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $1.58 billion. Here's how that stacks up to Box's latest guidance:

Figure 2. Box guidance update Source: Box Q4 earnings release

Box is guiding to FY21 revenues of $771-$777 million, representing a growth range of +11-12% y/y. Given that Box exited Q4 at a Billings growth rate of +19% y/y, this certainly seems like a forecast with a few points of opportunity on top. Nevertheless, at the midpoint of Box's given range, the stock is currently trading at a clearance rack valuation of 2.0x EV/FY21 revenues.

Last year, when Box traded in the high teens, its valuation multiple clung in the high 3x/low 4x range. Given all the evidence that Box has both revitalized its billings growth and is laser-focused on margins and cash flow, we should expect a rebound in Box's beaten-down shares.

