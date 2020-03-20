Getting My Fill At Darden Restaurants For 8.4x TTM P/E

Darden has had a profitable and growing past, with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 1.7% and 7.4% over the past decade without one unprofitable year.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) have been beaten up badly with the COVID-19 tragedy but more than the overall market. The selling might have got a little overdone with the shares currently trading at 8.4x TTM P/E. Long-term value investors should remember that this is a company which has earned increasing net income over the past decade and returned plenty of cash flows to shareholders.

To get ahead of liquidity issues during COVID-19, Darden has recently suspended the dividend for the time being. This is a prudent call and, as a shareholder, what I would expect from management. Also, the company has now said it has drawn its full $750M credit facility. For the latest quarter, Darden reported same-store sales increases of 2.3% along with a 4.5% increase in total sales to $2.35M due to the company opening 40 new restaurants. This article will take a look at Darden's historical profitability and returns to shareholders along with its current liquidity to make some assessments on this contrarian purchase.

Liquidity And OpEx Burn rate

Looking at liquidity through the cash and OpEx burn rate, we can get a sense of just how bad things could get if COVID-19 lasts for months. For Darden, as of the Q3 financial reporting, the company reported cash of $321.7M. Since then the company has now said it has drawn its full $750M credit facility to provide more liquidity. How many months could this cash and credit last for the company given the OPEX burn rate? Let's take a look at what the fixed OPEX is at Darden and use it to do a liquidity analysis.

Being able to ride it out for around 8 months as the analysis suggests seems pretty good to me. If things are still bad in 8 months, I am sure government support would have been wide and generous. The analysis conservatively assumes sales drop to zero and any gross margin is just bonus on top of these figures. And who knows, maybe the restaurant industry will get popular for takeout.

A Profitable And Growing Company

Darden has had a profitable and growing past, with revenue and EPS growing at an average annual rate of 1.7% and 7.4% over the past decade without one unprofitable year. While not a high growth rate, revenue growth is nicely in line with inflation which signals that the company has a sustainable business that will grow with the economy.

In terms of profitability, Darden has achieved adequate returns on equity (ROE) and returns on invested capital (ROIC) that have averaged 24.3% and 16.1% since 2010, respectively. This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC that I like to see in a great company. The company has been able to grow its book value over the past decade while not having any unprofitable years, which signals, in my opinion, that the company is able to meet its cost of capital and thus maintain its intrinsic value.

Great Shareholder Returns

Along with Darden's former $3.52 dividend were share repurchases which averaged 1.4% annual for the last decade. The total $400M dividends were well-covered by $627M of net income for a dividend payout ratio of 64$. The TTM dividend yield has been pushed to 8.3% at the current $42.40 price and if we add these 1.4% annual repurchases, we are looking at total shareholder returns around 9.7%.

And to top it off, these repurchases were not happening with debt, at least over the long term, as debt levels are now lower at $928. Do keep in mind that Darden also would have huge operating lease liabilities which aren't captured in this debt but associated costs that would have been in the liquidity analysis with OPEX.

Takeaway

Darden Restaurants is a highly profitable business that does a great job returning cash to shareholders. The liquidity analysis suggests they could survive around 8 months on their current cash and credit facilities. Contrarian and patient investors could be nicely rewarded in the long term for purchasing Darden at 8.4x TTM P/E.

