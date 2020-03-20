Tesla: Sub $35,000 Model 3 Here

Right now, most investors watching electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) to see what the impact of its temporary production shutdown is. As the stock is also dropping on worries that global sales will be severely impacted this year by the virus and resulting global economic issues, there's another growing headwind investors need to be aware of.

We all know about Tesla's plan to launch the Model 3 in the United States at a $35,000 price point before incentives. That did not happen while the US Federal EV tax credit was still at $7,500 for Tesla, so consumers did lose out in a big way. A $35,000 variant was available on the company's site for a time with a lower Federal tax credit, and supposedly was able to be ordered "off-menu" after that at Tesla stores. US customers no longer have access to the Federal EV tax credit, but some states do offer incentive programs.

For a while now, the US Tesla page has had the SR+ Model 3 in the $38,990 to $39,990 range, depending on when you ordered. For a number of countries around the globe, prices have remained steady for some time, like in Norway where this variant starts at 384,900 krone as seen in the image below. That vehicle can be ordered currently with an expected delivery this May.

(Source: Tesla Norway Model 3 page, seen here)

When I first found this latest pricing for Norway on the site, the krone was trading at an exchange rate of about 8.97 to the US Dollar. Based on the above vehicle starting price, that would translate to a price of $42,910 in dollar terms. Unfortunately for Tesla, the Dollar has seen a massive surge against the krone in recent weeks, extending its early 2020 strength against that currency as seen in the chart below.

(Source: cnbc.com, real-time quote seen here)

As I write this article, the current exchange rate for the krone is up to 11.28 per US Dollar. That translates to a price of $34,122 for the SR+ variant, a nearly $8,800 hit to the sales price. If you look at the Performance variant in Norway, the effective price has dropped from $55,730 to $44,317, which is a massive drop in percentage terms.

I'm sure Tesla bulls will come back at me that Norway isn't a big market. While it may only deliver about 1,500 vehicles in Q1, it has been Tesla's biggest European market over time except for the mad rush in the Netherlands last year due to tax policy changes there. The problem is that Norway is just one example of the Dollar's strength. Here are some other examples of how some key currencies have fared since the start of the year, per CNBC.

EUR/USD has gone from 1.121 to 1.069.

GBP/USD has gone from 1.326 to 1.149.

AUD/USD has gone from 0.702 to 0.574.

USD/CAD has gone from 1.299 to 1.451.

USD/KRW has gone from 1,154 to 1,257.

USD/CNY has gone from 6.96 to 7.106.

As Tesla looks to perhaps its most uncertain end of quarter push yet, a surging dollar is the last thing the company wants to see. When you are talking about the company selling 100,000 or more vehicles a quarter, every $1,000 reduction in overall average selling prices means a hit of $100 million to the revenue line. Not all of that will flow to the bottom line, but it creates an uphill battle at an unfortunate time.

As for Tesla shares, they had dropped back under $400 this week after peaking at $968.99 earlier this year. The chart below shows what a wild ride it has been in such a short time period, with volatility in global markets only adding to these exceptional daily price moves. Those that bought into the latest capital raise have lost half of their money, while we're also starting to see Tesla bond prices drop in tandem with the stock.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

We are about two weeks away from the anniversary of Tesla unveiling the Model 3 back in 2016. Customers in the US never got the $35,000 version with the full tax credit, but customers in Norway can now order the SR+ variant at a dollar equivalent price under that. With the US Dollar surging against many key currencies around the globe, this will only add to Tesla's headwinds as a very uncertain quarter comes to a close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.