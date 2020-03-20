Beaten Down 50%, AGNC Is Attractive Again - Finally

AGNC is far from being the cheapest in the sector, but they still need an upgrade.

Q1 2020 has been very rough on mortgage REITs, but share prices were hammered vastly harder than fundamentals.

The market overreacted. While AGNC was too expensive before, they are too cheap now.

AGNC plunged by 50%. Only two mortgage REIT analysts warned investors away from shares before it happened.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is now within our bullish range. Shares trade at an extreme discount to recent estimates of book value. We see other discounts that are even larger, but it's time to provide a fresh view on AGNC. Our prior rating worked out even better than expected:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It might seem like we were simply "a bear," but that's underselling it. Since the start of 2019, there were only two bearish articles focused on AGNC. There were plenty of other articles, but only two bears in over 15 months. Don't believe me? Seriously, go have a look.

Note: If you don't have Seeking Alpha Essentials, that's going to be an extremely slow process. If you have it, you'll see an outlook next to each article so you can verify this statement in seconds.

Share Price

While paying $18.68 sounded like a bad idea, paying about $9.38 is a much better idea. This doesn't ensure that we've reached "the bottom," but prices are dramatically better today.

Our rating is based on the price-to-estimated book value which has been a very effective method for evaluating when to buy or sell shares of AGNC.

Our "current" estimate comes from 3/13/2020.

AGNC shares its "Tangible Net Book Value" at the end of each quarter:

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Note: The slide above provides tangible book value per share as of the end of Q4 2019. We base our ratings on current estimated book value. The current estimated book value is updated for changes in the estimated fair value of hedges, assets, net interest accrual, and dividend payments.

Scott Kennedy

Scott Kennedy handles our estimates for book value per share as well as for other mortgage REITs and BDCs. It's important to have frequent updates to the estimates because we can see book value swing between one week and the next.

In a normal market, a 2% change would be pretty big for a week. In March 2020, 2% for a day is not unusual.

You may also recall Scott Kennedy from his article on AGNC:

Oh my, what's that? I see a "Bearish" tag. Well, we didn't say we were the ONLY bearish call. We said there were 2. Scott Kennedy was the other analyst who correctly placed a bearish rating on AGNC. Shocking!

(Disclosure: Scott Kennedy is the head of mortgage REIT research on The REIT Forum. That's the same service we provide!)

2019 Dividend Cut

When AGNC reduced its dividend in 2019, many investors thought shares would be plunging.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Contrary to popular opinion, the shares recovered solidly. Prior to our last article on the stock, they traded at a premium to book value. Today, they trade at a dramatic discount.

We aren't just talking about a huge discount to their trailing book value. We are talking about a huge discount to their current estimated book value.

What About Prepayments and Hedges

Some investors are going to say:

"But prepayments are going up! People are refinancing!"

That's true. The expectation for higher prepayments already is incorporated into estimates for current book value.

Other people will say:

"But hedges lost big and mortgage REITs have unrealized losses on their hedges."

That's true. However, those losses already have been projected and incorporated into estimates for current book value.

AGNC's Strategy

AGNC is unique in its dedication to a portfolio of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities also known as Agency RMBS.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Lately, investors are in a general panic about mortgage REITs. Whatever kind of mortgage REIT we discuss, there's panic. So let's clear the air on AGNC. They have non-agency exposure for about 1% of their portfolio. To put that in context, we've seen several days where the price moved by more than 10%. At one point recently shares were down over 40% on the day, before rallying back to recover some of that ground.

Here is a closer look at that 1% of the portfolio:

Source: AGNC

Again, this is diving deeper on only 1%. This is not a major issue. While I don't think AGNC is thrilled with these positions any longer, it's only 1%.

Prepayments - Again

Over the last year, we witnessed a dramatic decrease in interest rates. While very small declines in interest rates can be positive for Agency mortgage REITs, a large movement in interest rates is difficult. When interest rates move by a large amount, it usually causes book value to decline. The challenge for the mortgage REITs comes from the prepayment characteristics of Agency RMBS.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

Since AGNC didn't use this slide for the Q4 2019 presentation, we had to pull it from the Q3 presentation instead. It still helps to explain the situation.

When interest rates decline, it gives homeowners the opportunity to refinance into lower rates. That's a risk for the owner of the mortgage. An Agency mortgage REIT (like AGNC) owns a large portfolio of those mortgages.

We should highlight that the actual composition of the portfolio is likely to change over time. However, AGNC is referencing their process. Specifically, they wanted MBS which were less exposed to prepayment.

Prepayments are still likely to be extremely high. We aren't contradicting that. However, the markets current mood is set to "panic." Instead of evaluating actual scenarios, they are stuck yelling: "Prepayments are bad and I'm scared!"

Rest assured that despite high prepayments, the damage shouldn't be catastrophic. The bearish arguments were great when shares were at $18.60. We know, we made them!

Bearish arguments at $9.74 don't make much sense.

AGNC's Hedging

AGNC needs to use hedges to protect against an increase in interest rates.

Source: AGNC investor presentation

The hedge portfolio has been dreadful in Q1 2020. Pretty much every hedge will be losing money.

Those hedges go up in value if interest rates go up. However, they create a loss for the mortgage REITs if interest rates go down. When interest rates fall significantly, the gain on the mortgage-backed securities is usually smaller than the loss on the hedges.

Even though homeowners can refinance out of a higher interest rate mortgage, they are far from being perfectly efficient in making those decisions. Consequently, the value of the Agency RMBS moves higher as rates go lower (normally, for reasonable changes) even though the odds of prepayment go up. When a mortgage is prepaid, the mortgage REIT receives the face value of the mortgage.

Note: This isn't the case currently. Values on agency RMBS are generally down because the market is concerned about extremely high prepayments and a general attitude of fear regarding MBS.

For instance, the homeowner may have a mortgage for $300,000. They could refinance their mortgage by taking out a new loan for $300,000. The mortgage REIT would only receive the $300,000, but they would be reinvesting into purchasing new mortgages at a higher price. For instance, they might pay $306,000 or $309,000 to purchase a new mortgage. That $6,000 to $9,000 premium on a $300,000 mortgage needs to be amortized over time. Because interest rates fell so significantly, investors became more concerned about prepayments and the gain on the value of the mortgages was lower than it might otherwise have been.

AGNC compared to peers

Several of AGNC's peers also invest in non-Agency RMBS. Over the last few years, non-Agency RMBS have performed much better than Agency RMBS. Despite the relative weakness for Agency RMBS, AGNC's change in tangible net book value hasn't been too extreme:

Source: AGNC investor presentation

We are expecting Q1 2020 to be a pretty rough quarter. However, look at prior losses. The worst you'll see for one quarter went from $18.00 to $16.56. In contrast, AGNC's share price over the last 50 days went from around $18.60 to $9.38. While this should be a rough quarter, it shouldn't look anything like the decline in the share price.

One advantage for AGNC comes from its internal management and economies of scale. As a large internally-managed mortgage REIT, its operating expenses take a smaller portion of shareholders' equity in each year.

That means AGNC doesn't need quite as much net interest income per dollar of equity to maintain its earnings. The lower expense ratio enables AGNC to take slightly less risk in generating the same amount of income. Having slightly less risk was extremely positive when interest rates became so volatile.

Viable Strategy

Some investors will tell you that mortgage REITs are dead. They will say that since rates fell, AGNC can't earn any net interest income. They are wrong. What did rates do through 2019? They fell. So if AGNC's net interest spread actually improved throughout 2019, that would make those people... wrong. Let's check the facts:

Source: AGNC

We can see AGNC reported its best quarter of the year in Q4 2019. Their second-best quarter for net interest spread income was Q3 2019.

Do you recall Q3 2019? That's when shares of AGNC had hit a bottom. The market gets mortgage REITs precisely wrong on a fairly frequent basis.

Let's use a longer measurement period for evaluating net interest spread:

Source: AGNC

So in Q4 2019, the net interest spread of 1.33% was only a little bit smaller than the best values over the prior two years. We also saw the Net Interest Spread land between 1% and 1.36% in each quarter despite some major changes in interest rates.

We aren't saying AGNC needs to report the same value next quarter. We are saying the theory "mortgage REITs are dead" is simply wrong. Remember, AGNC is not even the most attractively priced mortgage REIT. The entire sector got pounded. We have upgrades going on all over the sector.

Repo Is Dead - Wrong

Mortgage REITs finance their positions through the repo market. The repo market is a method of acquiring short-term debt financing with collateral. The mortgage REIT gives their MBS to the other party, and that party provides them with cash. The Federal Reserve is supporting this market with more than a trillion dollars (yeah, that was a 'T') in liquidity. Don't fight the Federal Reserve, it doesn't end well. The Federal Reserve was effective in providing liquidity in Q4 2020:

Source: AGNC

Think they can do it in Q1 2020? Yeah, probably.

So how many counterparties did AGNC have for repo?

Some investors think a couple of angry (or stupid) banks will just "pull repo lines" and force mortgage REITs out of business.

AGNC, please tell us about how many counterparties you have:

Source: AGNC

Hey, look at that! Turns out AGNC is pretty popular with the companies that can provide repo financing. That means we can scratch the idea of a repo-driven implosion off the list of probable events.

Efficient Markets

Finally, for the random reader who takes the time to read Seeking Alpha and yet believes the market is entirely efficient, allow me to reject your theory:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, you might say no person can see that and just react. I'm afraid I must disagree again:

Source: The REIT Forum's Chat

Timing

You can't time "the market". You can carefully pick individual investments. This sentiment came up in our last article (ya know, the one with the perfect bear call):

Source: Seeking Alpha

Note: We hid the names to protect the innocent. I won't blast someone by name unless they took a swing at me.

Final thoughts

AGNC was a buy when shares tanked in 2019 after they previewed a dividend cut.

They were a clear sell in February 2020 when their price-to-book was substantially above 1.0. Precisely two analysts nailed that call.

They are back to being in the buy category today.

We still believe the company has one of the best management teams. However, our valuation is based on its price to book value. We are not using trailing book value. Using trailing book value is looking in the past. Using current book value is incorporating all the projections for prepayments, rates, and defaults that are currently baked into the bond market.

The last thing to highlight is that despite the discount on AGNC, there are several other mortgage REITs with significantly larger discounts. There are other opportunities that are deeper in our target buy range. Nonetheless, with shares down 50% in less than two absurd months, we need to establish a clear upgrade for the shares.

If you want to learn about the other opportunities in mortgage REITs, it's time to click the 'follow' button.

We are the only large REIT Research service on Seeking Alpha with: A CPA on the team.

A record going back to the start of 2016.

A real-money portfolio worth over a quarter-million with full disclosure on every trade.

Real-time notifications on every purchase and every sale, including exact share count, purchase price, dividends earned, and sale price.

Scott Kennedy's exclusive coverage on BDCs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCO, AGNCP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.