SINA Corp. - Q4 Is Not Convincing

A pairs trade between SINA and Weibo is now more appropriate than simply maintaining long positions.

Weibo lost traction in Q4 and it is difficult to estimate the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak yet.

The last quarter of 2019 showed a mixed picture of SINA's (NASDAQ:SINA) outlook. There was positive news, as the company's fintech business kept on growing at a robust pace, driving the group's operating results (ex-Weibo) to a positive position.

Yet, huge non-recurring items pushed the company's net results in the red. Some of these items are related to the performance of SINA's investment portfolio (which is huge and should represent a significant driving force of the company's business). To be honest, this is a bit concerning, but I will return to this topic soon.

Moreover, during Q4, Weibo's (NASDAQ:WB) growth stalled (minus 3% YoY) and I am not sure the Chinese social network is priced for the adverse scenario that will probably materialize this year.

Q4/2019 overview

Net revenues increased by 4% year-over-year to $593.3M and net loss reached $175,446M. The negative bottom line was due to the combined effect of two events: a one-time litigation reserve for an arbitration ruling of roughly $126M and a $178M impairment on the company's investment in Yixia Tech Co.

The Fintech business kept growing at a fast pace, almost tripling YoY and driving the Portal business towards a small operating profit in Q4 (non-GAAP). This is good news considering the large discount SINA is currently trading at against its Weibo's stake (which, alone, should be worth $3-4B according to WB's market cap, at the time I am writing this). So far, the discount at which SINA is traded (roughly $2B) could be theoretically justified by the unprofitability of its operations at a holding level (excluding Weibo). Now that argument does not hold anymore.

WB's Q4 registered the first decline in its top line after years of growth (net revenues were $468.1 million, a decrease of 3% YoY): Q4 MAU and DAU net adds dropped respectively 23% and 21% YoY. Q1/2020 guidance has a scary downside of minus 15-20% due to the effects of Covid-19.

Weibo is a solid business with a strong penetration in China, but I am afraid its valuation doesn't reflect the state of a company whose growth stalled.

Even though Covid-19 is currently under control in China, WB's growth will probably be negative in 2020, since it was flat before the outbreak.

With a P/S of about 5, P/TBV of 3.9 and P/cash flow of 18, I would argue that this firm is priced for growth. Even if we cut all these numbers in half, it still wouldn't seem like a bargain. In this global sell-off, there are now many companies that are (or will be) not growing and have better figures than WB's.

SINA Portal business

As previously mentioned, the last quarter brought good news to this side of SINA's business.

Operating results increased dramatically, thanks to a tumultuous growth of the new fintech business (see picture below).

Source: SINA's 6-k form

However, SINA's ex-Weibo operations include a big chunk of investments in public companies and start-ups, from which investors would reasonably expect a significant contribution. But that contribution is simply missing at this point, as shown by the last write-offs. Actually, if we consider ex-Weibo's net income, the results were not encouraging in Q4: -$270.5M, including $126M from the litigation reserve mentioned earlier.

The situation will be more evident if we take a closer look at SINA's ex-Weibo balance sheet changes over the last year:

SINA ex-Weibo balance sheet's key figures Q1/2019 Cash $577M Long-term investments $1251M Shareholders' equity $2000M Shares outstanding 65.5M Q2/2019 Cash $471M Long-term investments $1394M Shareholders' equity $1997M Shares outstanding 69.7M Q3/2019 Cash $496M Long-term investments $1344M Shareholders' equity $1931M Shares outstanding 69.8M Q4/2019 Cash $499M Long-term investments $1173M Shareholders' equity $1616M Shares outstanding 69.5M

Source: Author's elaboration

Even more interesting, I tried to track SINA's investment portfolio during the last three years, considering just the fair value changes, impairments and gains/losses from investment sales (interests and dividends excluded):

SINA eX-WB Investment gain (loss) excluding interest Dec 31 2019 ($137M) Dec 31 2018 $3M Dec 31 2017 ($2M)

Source: Author's elaboration

It's worth mentioning that the total invested funds for the last three years amounted to slightly more than $1B on average.

To put things in perspective, the Chinese stock market has performed significantly better over the last three years.

Source: Yahoo finance

Please note that dividend yields were removed, as the Chinese ETF's performance showed in the picture does not include them.

As far as the portal business operations are concerned, as previously mentioned, SINA registered a small profit in the fourth quarter ($6M non-GAAP), thanks to the terrific growth of its fintech business in 2019.

During the last conference call, CEO Charles Chao explained that these results were achieved through an innovative approach to the lending business, which is based on information about the customers' spending habits obtained through its social media platforms.

However, the fintech growth will probably stop in 2020, as this particular business is sensitive to economic slowdowns, which will most likely occur in China this year. Even though the Bank of China will almost certainly provide aids to help the country's recovery after such an awful start of the year, those aids will result in a lower borrowing rate, which could affect the lending business, as Mr. Chao also pointed out.

Moreover, at this point, there is no way to know the company's level of exposure to bad loans. Admittedly, what they use to determine the borrowers' credit rating (their internet activity) is interesting, but not accurately tested, to say the least.

Takeaway for investors

In Q4/2020, SINA set a milestone in its recent history: its ex-Weibo's operations turned profitable as the company entered a new fintech business.

That makes the current discount at which SINA is traded against its Weibo's stake even more evident. However, the future does not appear bright as the fintech business is intrinsically risky, especially in a moment of economic contraction like this one and with the strict Chinese regulatory environment.

Additionally, SINA's investments have not performed well in the last few years and that has caused an erosion in its equity buffer. At the moment, it's not clear if the negative trend can be reversed anytime soon.

On top of that, Weibo's market valuation looks a bit stretched now, considering that its business as a whole is declining (even excluding the negative effects of the Covid-19 outbreak).

Overall, I am still holding a long position on SINA, considering the cash resources at its disposal and the huge discount it's trading at against its Weibo's stake market value. But, while two months ago it was objectively difficult to find bargains like this one in the market, the recent pandemic-driven sell-off is now creating many new buying opportunities - that's why I will probably decrease my SINA's stake to invest in further compelling opportunities soon. Even a pair trade (long SINA/short Weibo) would make sense to me at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.