Brent-WTI Falls With The Price Of Crude Oil

The two benchmarks in the crude oil market are the Brent and WTI or West Texas Intermediate prices. Brent crude oil's price reflects the energy commodity produced in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The WTI price is the standard for crude oil that comes from the crust of the earth in North America.

The Brent-WTI spread is a location as well as a quality spread. WTI is a lighter and sweeter grade of crude oil. The lower sulfur content makes WTI the preferable petroleum for refining into gasoline. Brent crude's composition makes it more suitable for processing into distillate products like heating oil, and jet and diesel fuels. At the same time, Brent's role as the pricing mechanism for crude oil from the Middle East, which is home to over half the world's petroleum reserves and the most politically turbulent region, makes the Brent-WTI spread reflect political risk in the area. As tensions in the reason rise, Brent tends to move to a higher premium to WTI even though the US has become the world's leading producer of the energy commodity with around 13 million barrels per day of output.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) moved higher and lower with the price of WTI futures, while the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) reflects the price of the Brent benchmark in the nearby futures contract.

Coronavirus destroys demand

The decline in the price of crude oil began before Coronavirus appeared in China. On January 8, the price of nearby NYMEX futures rose to a peak of $65.65 per barrel and Brent futures to a high of $71.99 on the back of tensions between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, the price began to decline, and by early February, the price of NYMEX futures was probing below the $50 per barrel level. After a recovery came to an end on February 20, the price moved steadily lower as Coronavirus spread beyond China's borders. As the world began to digest the potential of a global pandemic, demand destruction sent crude oil lower.

Meanwhile, the US Fed cut interest rates by 50 basis points on March 3 in response to rising fears over the virus. The crude oil market figured that OPEC would follow the central bank with a further production cut to address the weakening state of demand at its March 5-6 meeting.

OPEC creates a glut

At its late 2019 biannual meeting, the international oil cartel, together with the Russians, increased its production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia kicked in another 400,000 barrels, not because of their good nature, but as they prepared to IPO Aramco on the Saudi domestic stock exchange. OPEC plus one agreed to review the effectiveness of the 2.1-million-barrel production cut in early March. The original rationale behind the reduction of output was to address weak demand in China created by the trade war with the United States. In early January 2020, the US and China signed a "phase one" trade agreement that de-escalated the dispute, but Coronavirus appeared and turned out to do far more damage to the demand for crude oil than the trade war.

The Saudis went into the OPEC meeting advocating for a 1.5 million barrel per day production cut. Russia refused, which unleashed a flood of crude oil that sent the price reeling.

Source: CQG

Nearby April NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low of $41.05 on March 6 and gapped lower on Sunday evening, March 8, to $27.34 per barrel. The price dropped to a low of $20.06 on March 18, the lowest since 2002. April futures were below $24 per barrel on Friday, March 20.

Source: Barchart

Brent futures for May delivery gapped from a low of $45.16 per barrel on March 6 to $31.25 on Sunday evening, March 8. Brent fell to a lower bottom of $24.51 on March 30 a level not seen since 2003.

Brent has been even weaker than WTI, at times, as the flood of oil facing the market is coming from OPEC and the Russians that use the Brent benchmark as the pricing mechanism.

Brent is the pricing mechanism for two-thirds of the world's production

Brent crude oil is the benchmark for over 60% of the world's petroleum consumers and producers. Since 2007, the price differential between Brent and WTI crude oil has run from a premium of $27.64 per barrel for Brent in 2011 to a premium of $6.33 for WTI in 2007.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the Brent premium peaked in 2011 in the aftermath of the Arab Spring. Sweeping political changes across the Middle East caused supply concerns in the oil markets that caused Brent to command a significant premium to WTI. However, rising US production caused the premium for Brent to decline over the years that followed. The high for 2020 came in early January at $6.70 per barrel then crude oil moved to the high of the year. The price carnage in the oil market caused by OPEC's decision to address demand destruction with a flood of supplies sent the Brent premium to a low of 17 cents per barrel on March 16, the lowest level since 2016. The Brent premium tends to fall with the price of crude oil. As crude recovered by the end of the week, the Brent premium moved higher to around $3.40 on May 20.

WTI output will fall

The US is the world's leading producer of crude oil. The Energy Information Administration recently reported that daily output rose to a new record high of 13.1 million barrels for the week ending on May 13. With WTI futures below $25 per barrel, daily production is likely to decline steadily as the price of the energy commodity does not support the level of output over the past months and years. We should also see the number of rigs in operation decline over the coming weeks and months. According to Baker Hughes, 683 rigs were operating as of March 13, which was already 150 below the level in mid-March 2019.

The global pandemic has created demand destruction, which will continue to weigh on the price of the energy commodity and the daily output in the US. As the price of oil has dropped below output costs of many US producers, requirements are likely to come from overseas as purchasing oil in the international market is a cheaper alternative to domestic production. Additionally, on Friday, March 13, President Trump told the world he instructed the US Energy Department to take advantage of low oil prices by increasing the US strategic oil reserve. Meanwhile, the move did little to support the price of the energy commodity as it plunged to a new low at just over $20 level on WTI and below $25 on Brent crude oil futures on March 18. As US output declines and OPEC plus-one continues to flood the world with crude oil, WTI could head to a premium to Brent at times over the coming days and weeks.

In the current risk-off environment, the only hope for a recovery in crude oil would be a hostile action by Iran that impedes the flow of oil in the Middle East or a decision by the Saudis and Russians to reinstitute production quotas. As Iran suffers from widespread infections of Coronavirus, they are not likely to become provocative soon. Russia and the Saudis could be playing a high-stakes game to force the marginal US producers out of business to increase their market share. In both cases, it does not seem that a sudden reversal of fortune in the oil futures market is in the cards anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the price action in the gasoline market shows that we are witnessing the worst demand destruction since 2002.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the price of gasoline fell to a low of $0.6205 on March 18, the lowest price since 2002, when crude oil fell to below $17 per barrel.

USO and BNO are the WTI and Brent ETF products

The price of crude oil could head lower, and I expect a continuation of wild volatility. In the midst of the current bear market, crude oil experienced its most significant one-day percentage gain in history on Thursday, May 19. Technical support for WTI now stands at the 2002 low at $16.70 per barrel. In 1998, an attempt to flood the world with crude oil sent the price to $10.35 per barrel. In 1986, WTI futures hit a low of $9.75 per barrel.

The United States Oil Fund and the United States Brent Oil Fund replicate the nearby price action in the WTI and Brent futures markets. Both products are not appropriate for long-term investments in the price of crude oil as the forward curve tends to eat away at their respective values. With both markets in contango, the costs of carrying USO and BNO have increased.

USO has the following fund summary and top holdings:

Source: Yahoo Finance

USO has net assets of $1.36 billion, trades an average of over 38.6 million shares each day, and charges a 0.79% expense ratio.

BNO has the following fund summary and top holdings:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BNO has net assets of $73.78 million, trades an average of over 47,681 shares each day, and charges a 0.90% expense ratio.

Put USO and BNO on your radar as they could be useful trading tools in the coming weeks and perhaps months when the price of crude oil finds bottoms and rebounds. We could see lots of two-way volatility in the oil arena, so I view these instruments as trading rather than investment tools.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.