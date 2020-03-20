IBM - Cautiously Optimistic For Chapter 2

Current Coronavirus panic and strategic headwinds make reasonable foresight impossible. But, share levels in the $90s and possibly low $100s may still entice a limited position by some investors.

But, there are numerous, serious threats which may impede the company's ability to recognize their vision.

With a potential market opportunity in excess of $1 trillion exploiting trends in AI and hybrid-cloud, the company may be well-positioned to put the business on a new trajectory.

Against a backdrop of years of declining sales, IBM offers the latest iteration of its technology strategy, Chapter 2, as the path back to increased sales.

1.0 Introduction

I want it to work. If it doesn’t, the IBM of the future may look quite different from the IBM of today.

The “it” that I refer to above is IBM’s current “Chapter 2” technology strategy; a market approach, introduced by Ginni Rometty in the company’s Annual Report FY ‘18, designed to attack – what IBM perceives as – two high-growth trends in enterprise information technology. IBM CFO, Jim Kavanaugh, offered a common talking point about the strategy during the recent Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on March 3, 2020, stating

“...we believe strongly that the next evolution of cloud is going to be centered around a tighter integration of data and AI [artificial intelligence] and hybrid cloud.”

Broadly, IBM considers a future of enterprise-scale artificial intelligence (“AI”) applications and hybrid-cloud architectures the next “chapter” in the evolution of information technology. Indeed, IBM predicated its massive $34BB bet on Red Hat on its belief that the afore mentioned trends represent a nascent, $1+ trillion market; a market that will, in theory, drive aggregate demand for IBM-Red Hat software technologies, as well as carry significant services opportunities feeding into the company’s “all important” multi-billion-dollar Global Business Services (“GBS”) and Global Technology Services (“GTS”) businesses. (GBS and GTS realized $16.6BB and $27.3BB in sales in FY ’19 respectively.)

Figure 1.1 IBM Chapter 2 Strategic Model

Source: IBM Investor Update 2019

Coronavirus effects on the global economy notwithstanding, some IBM bulls may find themselves awash in optimism against a backdrop of frustration. While the company has been shedding non-strategic businesses, IBM cannot explain away its historical top-line performance, which peaked at nearly $107BB in FY ’11 but saw an end to FY ‘19 at just over $77BB, through divestitures. Perhaps Chapter 2 is the pathway back to near-term growth, with the longer-term hope that the company’s “moonshot” bets in areas like quantum computing will bear fruit down the road. In regard to the former point, IBM might suggest that Red Hat-specific quarterly revenues in Q4 FY ’19 exceeding $1B for the first time and growth of 24% at a normalized rate are direct evidence of the feasibility of that path.

As I analyze IBM’s Chapter 2 strategy in this report, I present arguments in support of this vision, which must now be realized by Arvind Krishna – IBM’s new CEO who formerly served as Senior Vice President of the company’s Cloud and Cognitive Software segment. However, in doing so, I also present certain counterarguments, with consideration of IBM’s past strategies and what they may tell us about the present direction of the organization.

I offer a summary of my key points as follows:

A number of analysts suggest the maturation of the AI market will be driven in large part by the lower-cost delivery of those technologies via the cloud. This seeming “marriage of markets” bodes well for IBM’s Chapter 2 approach as segments of these two markets may cumulatively represent a total value exceeding $1 trillion through 2025.

AI is a vast, amorphous market with some expectations of growth into the hundreds of billions of dollars; and it encompasses a number of technologies, many of which could be considered vast and amorphous markets themselves. Machine learning, possibly the largest and fastest-growing among these technology-centric sub-markets, is a key area of focus for IBM, with, for example, the Watson website page stating “[the Watson ecosystem is] driven by the latest innovations in machine learning.” Accordingly, the company is well-positioned, in theory, to capture increasing share as this market expands especially into “as-a-service” cloud-based delivery. If one assumes that a growing fraction of application modernization efforts will incorporate AI features with cloud architectures as an enabling platform, we can arrive at a model that mirrors IBM’s Chapter 2 strategy quite well. While not every modernization project will be characterized this way, the company suggests that the ones that do will support significant software and services revenue streams, helping to justify their claim of an overall $1+ trillion opportunity in the coming years.

As with any strategy, there are counter-arguments to be made against IBM’s Chapter 2. Weakness in the company’s cloud position, an apparent loss of leadership in AI, and possible uncertainty in its previous strategies, may all serve to impair the company’s ability to realize its vision.

Past company annual reports often talk of management’s ability to foresee “new eras” of computing, with strategies to match. The newly released Annual Report FY ’19 is no exception stating “...today, IBM has laid the foundation for a new era of technology and business.” Yet, as we travel through the periods of Sam Palmisano’s “Smarter Planet”, Ginni Rometty’s “Cognitive”, and now Arvind Krishna’s “Chapter 2” technology themes – as I broadly classify IBM’s 3 strategic approaches over the last decade – we have an organization that has failed to grow, and thus failed to fully capitalize on the trends in computing that it has fed back to investors. In this context, while the company may talk of prescience, they may in fact be lagging rather than leading. This point is bolstered in consideration of the fact that many analysts do not even rank IBM among the top 5 cloud technology providers; and in consideration that evidence exists to suggest its leadership position in AI has receded in that evermore saturating market. In fact, certain aspects of IBM’s prior Smarter Planet and Cognitive strategies may hint at management uncertainty, which, if true, would arguably cast a bit of a cloud over the company’s current Chapter 2 vision.

Attempting to quantitatively evaluate IBM leveraging an analysis of its present strategy is a challenging task as the analysis itself is largely qualitative; and, arguably, equally strong bull and bear arguments apply. Nonetheless, I offer a valuation model that endeavors to provide some guidance for both conservative and aggressive investors.

In Section 5.0, I present a valuation model which forecasts IBM’s cash flows as a function of their estimated additional share of the growing hybrid-cloud computing and artificial intelligence markets. Using this approach, I construct 3 DCF variations of the model, essentially worst-case, mid-case, and best-case scenarios whereby readers might consider the worst-case modeling appropriate for conservative investors, and the best-case modeling better suited to more bullish investors. As I always say, models are, in virtually all cases, to be met with a great deal of skepticism and that is certainly true here as well. With that said, the mentioned variations produce a share price range from ~$94 to ~$145; to which investors could – “planting a stake” on a point of the range that offers them the most conviction – apply some margin-of-safety in an effort to guide their decision-making.

As a disclosure, I worked for IBM during my enterprise software sales career. The content of this report is based on publicly available data only, and any conclusions expressed herein are based on such data and/or my general experience in enterprise software. Additionally, investors should do their own research before investing in any company, and should consider consulting a professional financial advisor which I am not. If not stated explicitly, additional comments made by Mr. Kavanaugh referenced later in this report are also sourced from the Morgan Stanley conference mentioned earlier.

2.0 Laying Down the Groundwork

Given that any analysis of IBM will likely touch upon aspects of its business model, financial performance, and other areas, it helps to be clear on a few things up front. Readers who already have a strong background in the company’s structure, historical performance, and markets may wish to skip to Section 3.0, although Section 2.3 provides some foundational discussion on the AI and hybrid-cloud markets.

2.1 Measurable Segments

IBM has essentially measured the business against 5 core segments for over a decade; namely a software segment, a hardware segment, a financing segment, and its 2 services segments, Global Business Services and Global Technology Services:

Figure 2.1 IBM Reporting Segments

Data Source: IBM Annual Reports FY ’08 – FY ’18, Q1 FY ’19 Earnings Report

Graphic Source: Yves Sukhu

We note the company’s current segments as of FY ’19 (i.e. as listed in the rightmost rectangle) are:

Cloud & Cognitive Software

Global Business Services (“GBS”)

Global Technology Services (“GTS”)

Systems (i.e. hardware)

Financing

The Cloud & Cognitive Software, GBS, and GTS segments arguably form a “triad of support” for IBM’s strategy, as the company has been steadily de-emphasizing Systems and Financing, moving the company away from these areas and instead focusing on increasing contribution from its higher-value software and services businesses. The Cloud & Cognitive Software segment reflects a realignment of IBM’s cloud software business, previously under GTS, into the former. The company states in its Q1 FY ’19 Earnings Report that this change was made to support the “tighter integration” between AI and cloud required for its clients’ digital transformations. The Cloud & Cognitive Software business is itself composed of 3 sub-segments:

1. Cloud & Data Platforms

Hybrid-cloud management software (including Red Hat), and artificial intelligence and data platforms.

2. Cognitive Applications

Vertical and domain-specific solutions built on top of AI and data platforms, such as IBM security solutions.

3. Transaction Processing

Middleware (e.g. WebSphere), database, and storage software.

Undoubtedly, GBS and GTS are important pipelines helping to drive Cloud & Cognitive Software, with the former focused on more strategic areas such as applications/systems architecture and process design services, and the latter focused on more tactical offerings such as managed infrastructure and technical support services.

Investors should observe the “character” of the segments is not wholly pure. For example, the company indicated in its Q1 FY ’19 report that it “...combined [its] security services with software [to be] consistent with the way [IBM is] running that integrated business”. As such, Cloud & Cognitive Software also incorporates a services component. Similarly, the services-centric GBS and GTS segments have historically included some, albeit relatively small amounts of, software revenue.

2.2 Software And Services Segments Performance

Given the importance of the software and services segments, we may wish to examine their performance over time. But investors must understand that a perfect “apples-to-apples” comparison, from period to period, is not possible as the underlying components forming these businesses have not been consistent over the years. We already talked about, for example, the redefinition of the Cloud & Cognitive Software and GTS segments in FY ‘19. Still, the exercise is of some value to extract a general sense of performance. And, to that end, we obtain a picture of mixed results.

I aggregated annual revenue, gross margin, and pre-tax margin data from FY ’08 through FY ’19. For the charts that follow, the following bases apply unless otherwise noted:

Data is sourced from IBM Annual Reports FY ’08 – FY ’18, and the IBM Q4 FY ’19 Earnings Release.

Dollar figures are in $millions.

“Software” segment data over the entire period combines data for the company’s Software segment for the period FY ’08 – FY ’15, the Cognitive Solutions segment for FY ’16 – FY ’18 and the Cloud & Cognitive Software segment for FY ’19.

Data is as reported, and does not reflect adjustments, such as divestitures and currency fluctuations, except where specifically noted.

To reiterate, a perfect “apples-to-apples” comparison is not possible with the data provided.

As with IBM’s overall revenue, sales for these 3 segments demonstrate a pattern of decline over time:

Figure 2.1 IBM Software and Services Segment Revenues FY ’08 – FY ‘19

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Notably, before the cloud software business realignment in FY ’19, all 3 segments exhibit an overall loss between FY ’08 and FY ’18:

Figure 2.2 IBM Software and Services Segment Performance FY ’08 and FY ‘18

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

The software segment is the worst performer at a -1.8% compounded loss through FY ’18. However, if we consider growth/loss rates between FY ’08 and FY ’19, after the cloud business realignment, we arrive at a 0.4% CAGR for software:

Figure 2.3 IBM Software and Services Segment Performance FY ’08 and FY ‘19

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

While this rate is nothing to “write home about”, it is at least positive. We should remember, however, that full-year FY ’19 software results include inorganic contributions from the Red Hat acquisition for the 2nd half of the fiscal period.

As expected, software displays the highest pre-tax profitability among the 3 businesses:

Figure 2.4 Software and Services Segment Pre-tax Margin

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Obviously, we see no strict trend in these segments over the entire period in terms of margin, but the overall trend is downward for the services segments and slightly positive for software; although the latter shows a decline in FY ’19 versus FY ‘18. The company explains the drop in software profitability in its Q4 FY ’19 Earnings Release as “...driven by the purchase accounting impacts from the Red Hat acquisition.” The expectation in FY ’20, therefore, is an improvement in software segment margin. Still, software margin has been “all-over-the-map”, with this variability accentuated in the following graph:

Figure 2.5 Software Segment Pre-tax Margin

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Turning our attention to the services segments, GTS has been IBM’s largest business segment for quite some time, delivering (roughly) 50% of revenues among the whole of the software and services segments for the period FY ’15 – FY ’18:

Figure 2.6 Software and Services Segment Revenues as 100% Stacks

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

But the business, even forgetting about the removal of cloud software revenues in FY ‘19, peaked at nearly $41B in sales in FY ’11 and has demonstrated an overall march downward through FY ’18:

Figure 2.7 GTS Segment Annual Revenue

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

In fact, if we use IBM’s recast revenue figure of ~$30B for the business in FY ’18 which strips out cloud software revenues, the trend is clearer:

Figure 2.8 GTS Segment Annual Revenue Recast for FY ’18

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Now, in fairness, some period-to-period declines were impacted by restructuring events, such as GTS segment divestitures in FY ’14. But, the general pattern remains. More worrisome, however, is that profitability has eroded since FY ’13:

Figure 2.9 GTS Segment Pre-tax Margin

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

We can imagine that IBM’s cloud software business served to bolster margins prior to FY ’19. Indeed, IBM’s recast of pre-tax margin for FY ’18 is 5.9%, clearly indicating the positive impact of the cloud business when one considers the original value of 10.7% (i.e. inclusive of cloud software profit). IBM has offered various explanations for GTS performance, the general thrust of which is a business under a long-running transformation to higher-value offerings complemented by more cost-effective delivery. For example, in the company’s Annual Report FY ’14, we are told:

“Overall, the profit performance in GTS reflects the actions that the company has taken to transform the business. The company has invested in its strategic imperatives to accelerate growth, continued to optimize its delivery platform through workforce rebalancing and broader use of automation, and divested businesses...”

More recently, Ginni Rometty suggests in the company’s Q4 FY ’19 Earnings Release that the revenue and margin trends are a reflection of:

“...year-to-year declines due to lower client business volumes impacting some of the more traditional labor-based managed services...[and the company is]...taking actions to accelerate the shift to higher value segments of the market opportunity.”

And on March 3 of this year, during the Morgan Stanley conference mentioned in the introduction, Jim Kavanaugh suggested that GTS business performance is lagging because customers are in the early-stages of redesigning their applications for the cloud, and the largely architecture-centric services associated with this stage lie with GBS, not GTS. He hints that there is an expectation of improving GTS performance with time as customers mature along their cloud journey and seek out more GTS-specific offerings; however, he notes the company is still actively working to improve the quality of the business in the meantime.

Whatever an investor chooses to believe, GTS has been struggling.

The revenue story with GBS is similar to GTS, with the business exhibiting a broad decline; but, at least, with a degree of stabilization over the last 3 fiscal periods:

Figure 2.10 GBS Segment Revenue

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

We also observe an overall challenge with profitability, again starting in FY ‘13; but the company appears to be in the midst of a recovery as of FY ’18:

Figure 2.11 GBS Segment Pre-tax Margin

To a certain extent, GBS has been a brighter spot across the IBM landscape with Ginni Rommety noting in the Q4 FY ’19 Earnings Release that “...our [GBS] consulting revenue grew four percent...and we [also] had growth in application modernization and development...and in offerings that use AI. But, GBS – like GTS – has been somewhat battered over time, and forced to compensate against “...pricing pressure...[and] a reduction in elective projects...[leading to] lower revenue on a relatively fixed cost base...” as provided in the company’s Annual Report FY ’14.

In fact, when investors consider the total services backlog trend over the entire period, it is evident that IBM’s service businesses are shrinking:

Figure 2.12 Total Services Backlog

Chart Source: Yves Sukhu

Notes:

Backlog data as of the end of Q4 FY ’19 sourced from IBM Q4 FY ’19 Earnings Charts.

Obviously, IBM management would suggest its path to reversing the trends in its services businesses, and accelerating the growth of its software business, lies with its present strategy to tackle the hybrid-cloud and AI markets.

2.3 A Few Notes On AI And Hybrid-Cloud

A deep-dive into artificial intelligence and cloud technology is well-beyond the scope of this report. But, given that both areas are quite vast and basically impossible to define in precise terms, it makes sense to establish some boundaries for our discussion. First, understand that AI constitutes many sub-fields of technical investigation and research:

Figure 2.13 Fields of Artificial Intelligence Research

Source: Medium

Notably, the various sub-fields in the diagram above may themselves be considered quite large and somewhat difficult to define. As expected, trying to establish a size and corresponding growth rate for the AI market is a challenge, but there is no shortage of attempts to do so:

Figure 2.14 AI Market Value by 2025 and CAGR Estimates

Total Market Value by 2025 CAGR Estimate Allied Market Research $169B 55.6% Grand View Research $355B* 46.2% Market Engine Research $262B* 37.0% ROUNDED AVERAGE ~$260B ~45%

* Extrapolated from corresponding market analyst data.

Source: Allied Market Research, Grand View Research, Market Engine Research

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

In this report, we will be particularly concerned with the sub-field of machine learning, and the related area of deep learning (see Figure 2.13), as machine learning technologies are projected to drive the “lion’s share” of AI market opportunity:

Figure 2.15 Global Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology

Source: Allied Market Research

Unsurprisingly, IBM’s AI strategy is largely based on machine learning solutions as mentioned in the Introduction with their Watson website page stating “[Watson is] driven by the latest innovations in machine learning.”

With respect to cloud, we have a similar situation as with AI where we could divide the market into a number of sub-fields. Since IBM tells us of their trillion-dollar opportunity in hybrid-cloud, we should define what “hybrid-cloud” means. I wrote a Seeking Alpha article back in 2018 where I offered the following:

“And here is IBM’s definition of ‘hybrid-cloud’: A hybrid cloud uses a private cloud foundation combined with the strategic integration and use of public cloud services. So, a hybrid-cloud uses at least one private cloud, along with at least one public cloud and thus is distinctly characterized by a private-public architecture. We can then think of a hybrid-cloud as a form of a multi-cloud.”

The definition is useful as it calls our attention to an implicit aspect of IBM’s strategy that may not always be clear to some investors: IBM believes that most large enterprises will (continue to) build out their own cloud environments, working in concert with public clouds (e.g. Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Compute, etc.). Accordingly, these client hybrid-clouds will be characterized by applications and workloads that are composed of “pieces” of logic and data spread between the private and public components of the cloud architecture. The need to design and build these modular applications, and ensure that all the “pieces” are integrated, managed, secure, and performant is where the company sees a great opportunity for its sprawling software and services portfolio.

Here are some projections for the hybrid-cloud market:

Figure 2.16 Hybrid-Cloud Market Value by 2025 and CAGR Estimates

Total Market Value by 2025 CAGR Estimate Allied Market Research $172B 21.7% Mordor Intelligence $128B 18.7% Markets and Markets $134B* 17.0% ROUNDED AVERAGE ~$145B 19.0%

* Extrapolated from corresponding market analyst data.

Source: Allied Market Research, Mordor Intelligence, Markets and Markets

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

Cumulatively, the market value and growth averages of Figure 2.14 and 2.16 provide a pathway to IBM’s claim of a $1 trillion opportunity relative to its Chapter 2 strategy, which will be discussed again in Section 4.0.

3.0 Setting The Stage: How Did We Get Here?

With an analysis of IBM’s current strategy – or any established company’s strategy for that matter – it is worthwhile to understand how the organization has gotten to where it is. Readers are encouraged to the keep the points made here in mind when reading Section 4.0.

3.1 Eras, Transformation, And Prescience

As a starting point, here is a quote by Sam Palmisano:

“What technology company doesn’t say it’s all about innovation? But if you really take this seriously, then you have to commit your company to continuous adaptation and change. Such is the nature of our industry, and many IT companies learn that lesson the hard way.”

Source: IBM Annual Report FY ’06

When examined over a period of multiple years, IBM’s strategy reveals an approach that is indeed characterized by “change”. In fact, if overuse of the words “new era”, “transformation”, and “reinvention” in annual reports was a crime, IBM might be guilty. When one reads several years of IBM annual reports – particularly letters from the chairman – the company speaks repeatedly of new eras in computing washing over the world, and how they (IBM) have transformed/are transforming the business to ride the waves. What is more, particularly in the past, we were often told of management’s prescience identifying these new eras before they came to pass:

“Several years ago, we saw change coming.”

Source: IBM Annual Report FY ’06

“We anticipated this [new wave] several years ago.”

Source: IBM Annual Report FY ’12

The glaring problem, of course, with all of management’s talk of new eras and their associated “foresight” is what we all already know quite well:

Figure 3.1 IBM Annual Revenue FY ’07 – FY ‘19

Source: IBM Annual Reports FY ’07 – FY ’18, IBM Quarterly Report Q4 FY ‘19

Now, to be fair, we already know that some loss in Figure 3.1 is inorganic, resulting from shedding businesses over the chart period. But, they have been acquiring also; and if management has – as they would presumably have us believe – a track record of successfully identifying and adapting to long-term trends in technology, why has the business struggled so much on its top line?

A more detailed look at IBM’s strategy over time may help answer that question.

3.2 Establishing A Story

One challenge understanding IBM’s journey, through its financial reports, is variability: in strategic direction itself; in the language used to discuss strategy; and in the measurement of strategic progress. Nonetheless, I have attempted to make sense of it all from FY ’08 through FY ’19. But, it is difficult, if not impossible, to assemble this picture of strategic evolution without injecting some degree of personal interpretation because of the previously mentioned inconsistencies. With that in mind, consider the following:

Figure 3.2 IBM Strategy Evolution FY ’08 – FY ‘19

Data Source: IBM Annual Reports FY ’08 – FY ’18, IBM Quarterly Report Q4 FY ‘19

Diagram Source: Yves Sukhu

In this diagram, I tried to distill IBM’s strategy between FY ’08 and FY ‘19 down to 3 themes, each of which comprises a distinct “lane” in the diagram:

1. Technology

This lane captures the main idea of IBM’s technology strategy during the appropriate period, and mirrors the company’s key branding message over the same amount time. For example, the “Smarter Planet” message began during Sam Palmisano’s tenure, encapsulating the company’s view of enterprise technology increasingly driven by a networked world of devices and systems, sometimes referred to as the “Internet of Things” (“IoT”). This broad technology theme would ultimately evolve, or merely change depending on your point-of-view, to the “Cognitive and Cloud” messaging under Ginni Rometty. And, “Cognitive and Cloud” has now given way to the “Chapter 2” brand message which condenses IBM’s belief in a technology wave pushed by enterprise-AI and hybrid-cloud adoption.

2. Market Dynamics

This lane highlights the key market trends identified by IBM’s management as the main inputs into their strategy at the time. In other words, these are indicative of major advancements/shifts in the use of and/or consumption of technology during a particular period.

3. Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives served as the mechanism by which IBM sought to measure its effectiveness against its strategy. It is worthwhile noting that these measurements were separate from the company’s more “standard” measurements of its 5 core segments, and were often utilized to demonstrate growth whereas elsewhere investors found declines. For example, Ginni Rometty’s “cloud, analytics, mobile, security, and social” (“CAMSS”) imperatives were reported to have experienced period-to-period growth during her tenure, even as overall revenue declined. Readers will note that the Strategic Imperatives lane ends in FY ’18 as the measurements appear to have been abandoned in favor of IBM’s new core segment definitions introduced in FY ’19 (see Section X.X).

To repeat my earlier point, I had to exercise a certain amount of personal interpretation to establish a smooth “story” in Figure 3.2. As a simple example, consider the Strategic Imperatives lane: IBM previously referred to “Growth Initiatives” before adopting the “Strategic Imperatives” moniker. To simplify the figure, I opted to use the “Strategic Imperatives” terminology only. As another example, consider my delineation between the “Smarter Planet” and “Cognitive and Cloud” epochs. “Smarter Planet” was largely associated with Sam Palmisano’s time at the company, and featured prominently in his annual reports. While the messaging carried through to Ginni Rometty’s tenure, it was emphasized far less (e.g. it was not even mentioned in her FY ’14 annual report letter) as she transitioned to her own “Cognitive” messaging. All of this is to say that my choices of “temporal markers” in the diagram lanes may not coincide with those of another investor/analyst.

Some readers may be wondering about the 4 callouts above the time period “diamonds” in the figure. These refer to the first instance of when the particular word in the callout was mentioned in an IBM annual report – at least as best I can tell. So, “cloud” was mentioned (precisely once) in FY ’08; Watson had its first headline in FY ’10; and interestingly, the company was talking about “hybrid cloud” as far back as FY ’11.

3.3 A Journey Or Just Wandering Around?

As mentioned, a general characteristic of IBM’s various discussions regarding its strategies is variability. Another is a certain amount of vagueness. And such vagueness can be used to argue that they actually have had a long-term strategic intent. For example, Sam Palmisano had this to say in the company’s Annual Report FY ‘09 broadly under the Smarter Planet banner:

“Data is being captured today as never before — both from the so-called Internet of Things (heading toward trillions of connected objects) and from hundreds of millions of individuals using social media...Computational capability [is] being put into things no one would recognize as computers: phones, cameras, cars, appliances, roadways, power lines, clothes... And we now [have] the computing power, advanced analytics and new models (now known as ‘clouds’) to turn mountains of data into insight.”

Fast forward to 2016 and Ginni Rometty had this to say in the Annual Report FY ’15 under the Cognitive theme:

“Data is the world’s new natural resource, and it is transforming all industries and professions. IBM has been building and acquiring the capabilities necessary to lead in data and analytics...[and] this is a strong and growing business — but its potential is actually much greater. That potential lies in the 80 percent of the world’s data that is unstructured...with cognitive technology, we can now probe this ‘dark data.’ Cognitive includes — but is broader than — artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing. And its embodiment is Watson.”

We can establish a correlation here. We could envision IBM’s Cognitive technology strategy as the natural evolution of its Smarter Planet strategy, with the latter established to capture opportunities arising from trends in the “manufacture” of data, and the former building upon that foundation to apply advanced statistical and non-statistical techniques – e.g. artificial intelligence models – against that data. In both cases, IBM tells us in their annual reports that cloud-based delivery underpins their strategies.

Accordingly, with the company’s Chapter 2 theme, one could argue that it is a logical extension of their prior Cognitive strategy.

So, IBM bulls might suggest at this point: “It all makes sense to me.” And, I think it is only fair to say there is a reasonable structure to their strategy over time. However, perhaps there are some counterpoints to consider here:

Why has the company demonstrated, what could be considered, inconsistency in the choice of market dynamics influencing its strategy? During Mr. Palmisano’s tenure, IBM highlighted globalization and the development of emerging markets as a key opportunity for the company; and, accordingly, maintained a measurement – that of its Growth Markets initiative – to gauge its performance against this trend. Yet, over time, this dynamic was steadily de-emphasized, and by the time IBM’s Annual Report FY ‘14 rolled off the presses, growth/emerging markets was basically eliminated from the conversation. Did growth/emerging markets suddenly stop growing and emerging? Or, did IBM decide there were other dynamics which might be more appealing to investors? I think we have at least some evidence to make us think it is the latter. We see from Figure 3.2 that “open solutions” were specifically highlighted in Ginni Rometty’s first annual report as chairman, Annual Report FY ‘12. To be clear, IBM has been talking about the value of open technologies/platforms forever; but my point is that it was specifically “called out” in this report. By Annual Reports FY ’13 and FY ‘14, market dynamics associated with “open solutions” had taken a backseat to “systems of engagement” to place emphasis on IBM’s pursuit of social-media trends within enterprise computing. And by Annual Report FY ’15, the term “systems of engagement” was not even mentioned, as the focus shifted to IBM’s “cognitive” theme. If the various market dynamics mentioned here in this bullet were, in theory, meaningful, then why change them seemingly so often? It does seem that the variability could suggest management jumping on whatever “market train” was popular at a given time, while perhaps failing to demonstrate real faith in those drivers.

As a point somewhat related to the previous bullet, why did Ginni Rometty alter the company’s measurable strategic imperatives to her cloud, analytics, mobile, security, and social (“CAMSS”) model from Mr. Palmisano’s set of growth markets, cloud, analytics, and “Smarter” solutions? After all, Mr. Palmisano noted these 4 areas ”...should drive approximately $20 billion in revenue growth by 2015” in the company’s Annual Report FY ’11. Perhaps Ms. Rometty felt that a more application-centric set of measurable imperatives could be better defined (i.e. measured) as compared to Mr. Palmisano’s more market-centric imperatives. But, if that’s true, were Mr. Palmisano’s set of imperatives ill-defined to begin with? Perhaps Ms. Rometty felt that the market had shifted sufficiently such that Mr. Palmisano’s set of imperatives no longer applied. But, if that’s true, why did it take until FY ’14 for the company to establish these new guidelines of strategic progress? After all, social media was a “thing” long before FY ’14. Mobile was a “thing” long before FY ’14.

Figure 3.3 IBM Strategic Imperatives Performance FY ’10 – FY ‘14

Source: IBM Annual Report FY ‘14

One challenge for investors with Ms. Rometty’s choice of strategic imperatives is that IBM was essentially able to report whatever it wanted to with respect these imperatives, and to construct charts such as in Figure 3.3 above which naturally show the company outperforming the market using hard-to-verify data. Now, to be clear, I think Mr. Palmisano’s played the game the exact same way during his time as CEO, particularly with his “Smarter Planet” initiatives. While I certainly understand why IBM’s management thought to enrobe the business, from time to time, in measurements that better communicated performance in areas of the company that were developing, the arbitrary progression of their imperatives over time might feel a bit misleading to some investors. With the apparent de-emphasis of strategic imperatives in FY ’19, the idea that they may have been somewhat meaningless in the first place finds a foothold.

If we consider the main points of the previous two bullets in the context of IBM’s strategic “story” that I offered earlier, we might have anticipated greater continuity in the market dynamics and strategic imperatives lanes if each strategic transition was an intelligent extension of the prior strategy. But, this is not necessarily what we see.

Section 3.4 Moving On From Here

At the end of Section 3.1, I posed the question “why has [IBM’s] business struggled so much on its top line?” While I don’t think this section offers a conclusive answer, I do think it is possible management has been a bit unsure of their direction, and may have sometimes used ambiguity – as with the company’s Strategic Imperatives – to mask their uncertainty.

4.0 Still Hope For Chapter 2

If IBM’s prior strategies are representative of an organization that has been wandering around, rather than moving along on a consistent journey, this fact alone could serve to undermine the company’s present strategy. But, there are several strong arguments to be made in support of IBM’s current approach.

4.1. Maybe Just Dating, But Better If They Are Married

Recall from the Introduction, IBM has tied its current Chapter 2 strategy to its belief in two broad enterprise information technology trends:

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology. Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud architectures.

Figure 1.1 IBM Strategy FY ’19 (Repeated For Convenience)

Source: IBM Investor Update 2019

IBM often discusses these trends using language that talks about these areas somewhat discreetly. For example, Ginni Rometty offered the following explanation in the Annual Report FY ’18:

“For the past several years, businesses around the world have been driving their digital reinventions to take advantage of data, their most powerful source of competitive advantage. This first chapter has been defined largely by experimenting with narrow and disparate AI applications and moving simple workloads — typically consumer and customer-facing applications — to the cloud. Now, we are beginning to see the contours of Chapter 2 among pioneering businesses: moving from experimentation to true business transformation at scale with AI and hybrid cloud. This next chapter of digital reinvention will be enterprise driven. It will be characterized first by scaling AI and embedding it everywhere in business. Second, in cloud, it will be characterized by moving mission-critical applications to hybrid cloud — using a combination of multiple public clouds, private clouds, and on-premise IT capabilities, so businesses can create the environment most suitable for their enterprise workloads.”

Source: IBM Annual Report FY ‘18

And recall Jim Kavanaugh’s quote from the Introduction which I restate here:

“...we believe strongly that the next evolution of cloud is going to be centered around a tighter integration of data and AI and hybrid cloud.”

Figure 1.1 supports the idea that IBM is attacking the AI and hybrid-cloud markets somewhat independently since we see them illustrated as separate boxes in the diagram. However, it seems to me, for IBM’s strategy to make sense, it must be betting on a market opportunity driven by a kind of “marriage” between enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud requirements. Let us remember that IBM has been investing heavily in AI for years, and Ginni Rometty has stated in the past that “[IBM] is betting the company on AI”. It would not seem prudent to invest $34B in Red Hat if that acquisition, which was touted as a driver of the company’s hybrid-cloud opportunity, had only limited bearing on its AI initiatives.

In fact, there are a number of analyst arguments suggesting that the AI market is maturing and growing as a result of cloud computing, and that these two important technology trends are driving each other.

4.2 Bright Lights

There are points of view hinting at a strong coupling between the company’s two key markets under Chapter 2; and these opinions serve to directly strengthen IBM’s strategy.

With total worldwide IT spending possibly approaching $4 trillion in 2020, AI will command an increasing proportion of that spend as the cost-of-delivery decreases via the cloud. A 2019 analysis by the Brookings Institution noted “...as spending on legacy technology systems declines... a growing share of technology spending will be diverted toward newer capabilities such as AI...fueled in part by the cost savings generated by cloud-based technology...” While the report does not make a correlation between AI and hybrid-cloud specifically, it is bullish on the rising influence of AI over the technology market in general, and its influence over the cloud market. Accordingly, if we generalize IBM’s Chapter 2 strategy to imply that AI will drive development within the cloud market and vice versa, the Brookings Institution may offer us a corresponding suggestion here. And certainly, with enterprise IT spending expected in the neighborhood of $4 trillion (pre-Coronavirus panic) in 2020 alone, it is arguably much easier to “see” IBM’s vision of a $1 trillion market relative to their strategic approach.

Expanding on the point of the prior bullet, many analysts suggest enterprise cloud initiatives will be driven by AI requirements. A recent Forbes article, discussing cloud trends, cites an analyst who notes “...enterprises are maturing from consumer-facing AI applications into a comprehensive, organization-wide, 360-degree AI strategy. This will increase the demand for cloud, hybrid and on-premise systems to have scalable distributed and secure enterprise AI technologies.” A quote from another analyst in the same article notes that “...[there is] a major trend towards application mobility. Organizations are looking to break free from siloed dependencies on a particular cloud and for the ability to move applications on-demand between public and private clouds and to edge compute locations.” Arguably, the essence of these 2 analyst predictions maps almost perfectly to the framework of IBM’s Chapter 2.

Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) is experiencing rapid growth. Recall the discussion from Section 2.3 where I noted the strong growth expectations of the machine learning segment of the overall AI market, and IBM’s positioning as a machine learning leader. It follows that the market for machine learning solutions delivered as a service (i.e. via the cloud) is also expected to grow at a very high rate in the near-term:

Figure 4.1 Machine Learning as a Service Market Estimates

Source: Market Research Future

As we know, “as-a-Service” typically implies a computing service delivered via a public cloud, and “...the machine-learning systems on particular public clouds are pretty much bound to those clouds.” Thus, the data in Figure 4.1 seems to support IBM’s push in AI, but not necessarily the idea of AI opportunities as a driver of the hybrid-cloud market which – by definition – incorporate one or more private clouds. But David Linthicum, Chief Cloud Strategy Officer of Deloitte Consulting, makes an interesting point in the referenced TechBeacon article stating “...but if you’re working [with a MLaaS service] with hybrid- or multi-cloud deployments — and most of us are — then the separation of the data from the machine-learning engine will be problematic in terms of performance, cost, and usability. Clearly, machine learning could be a loss leader that is designed to attach more enterprises to the cloud.” Mr. Linthicum’s suggestion that MLaaS services could be used to “attract” more enterprise data and applications into cloud-based architectures is highly supportive of IBM’s present strategy. Theoretically, all of the planning, design, and implementation services and technologies required for such opportunities sit squarely in the company’s domain.

So, perhaps any missteps with IBM’s previous strategies – as I discussed in Section 3.0, do not even matter because the company’s Chapter 2 approach may, in fact, model highly-anticipated and significant trends characterizing the modern enterprise information technology market.

4.3 Don’t Start The Party Just Yet

Even if we assume the bullish arguments of the previous section are valid, threats remain to undermine IBM’s Chapter 2 approach. Consider:

In Section 3.3, I noted Sam Palmisano’s quote in the Annual Report FY ‘09 where he said “...and we now [have] the computing power, advanced analytics and new models (now known as ‘clouds’) to turn mountains of data into insight.”If IBM had such foresight into cloud computing, as per Mr. Palmisano’s quote in the above, why does the company find itself as a laggard today in the space? In a recent article, Bloomberg notes “...Google, which is ranked the third-biggest cloud provider in the world [behind Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure] by industry analysts, reported $9 billion in cloud revenue for 2019. IBM lists $21 billion in cloud sales, yet usually it’s relegated to fifth place. Research firm Gartner Inc. even excludes [IBM] from their top-six rankings...[and] analysts say IBM will remain near the tail-end of their rankings because the company defines the cloud more broadly than industry leaders.” I suspect there are three reasons for IBM’s current position. First, I think management was – here’s that suggestion again – a bit uncertain about the cloud market. It was, after all, a radically new computing model. And while they spoke of its potential, they may not have been fully committed to it. Perhaps the best evidence supporting this theory lies between the Annual Report FY ‘08 and the Annual Report FY ‘09, where – as I mentioned in Section 3.2 – “cloud” was mentioned precisely once in the former, and repeatedly highlighted in the latter. If IBM management was closely watching cloud technology evolve, and believed in its use for technology delivery, we might have expected to see a smoother, progressing discussion in its annual reports as opposed to a single soundbite in FY ’08 and a jump to a “we’re on the cloud bandwagon now” storyline in FY ‘09. Second, cloud computing represented a radically new pricing model with that model at odds with IBM’s (and many other enterprise IT companies’) traditional approach to technology delivery. Cloud computing was and is a structural threat to IBM. My sense is management could have held the company back somewhat so as not to cannibalize their “bread-and-butter” on-premise businesses; but this cost them market share. Third, I maintain the view that IBM may have misread the cloud market. Before the hybrid-cloud flag that the company waves today, it positioned its cloud platform as the “enterprise” choice, whereas platforms like Amazon AWS (AMZN) and Microsoft Azure (MSFT) were arguably more of a “developers” choice. Accordingly, there was a price to pay – both in terms of the platform itself and related services – for IBM’s enterprise cloud capabilities. It actually was not an unreasonable idea, but it “flew in the face” of many of the things that really defined the nascent cloud market – e.g. low-cost computing, support for rapid (developer) experimentation, and speed-to-market. Thus, Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure may very well have started as developer-centric cloud platforms, but they realized rapid adoption (and obviously) evolved into the leading enterprise cloud platforms.

If Watson, which, again, was first mentioned in the company’s Annual Report FY ‘10, was indicative of IBM’s preview of and leadership into a pending wave of artificial intelligence, why isn’t Watson the clear choice and dominant artificial intelligence platform for enterprises? The company might argue that it is, noting in its Annual Report FY ’18 that “IBM is the world’s enterprise AI leader...[and]...IDC ranked IBM number one in AI market share.” That IDC report does indeed show IBM as the leading vendor in terms of share:

Figure 4.2 IDC Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Market Shares 2018

Source: IDC

But consider that, Oracle (ORCL), who foresaw the potential of relational databases, is estimated to command more than 40% of the RDBMS market. Salesforce (CRM), which foresaw the potential for SaaS-based CRM, commands nearly 20% of the overall CRM market. While IBM’s leading 9.2% share in Figure 4.2 is an admirable achievement, it is not indicative of a dominant position. That point is somewhat bolstered when we note that the company has the 2nd lowest growth rate among the specific vendors identified in the chart, besting only Oracle in that measurement. It would seem we can make some argument for IBM as a leader in AI, but with a position that is precarious. To that end, there have been some rather negative reviews of Watson, and particularly Watson Health as one of the most visible parts of the Watson ecosystem, in the press. These include a 2018 ComputerWorld article which noted Watson Health as “overhyped” and “...under criticism for not meeting expectations or even offering physician users inaccurate advice.” An even more damaging assessment is found in a HealthNewsReview article discussing a failed implementation of a Watson solution at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, stating “’IBM spun a story about how Watson could improve cancer treatment that was superficially plausible.’” My impression is that while IBM may have been correct in the last decade in its general assessment of a growing market for AI, they miscalculated how the market would evolve. The initial form of Watson, as a supercomputer capable of analyzing huge amounts of data in such a way as to provide human-like responses and behaviors (as it did during its famous Jeopardy appearance in 2011), may reveal management’s intention of positioning Watson as an AI platform for the enterprise, just as they envisioned the early IBM Cloud as the cloud platform for the enterprise. Yet, AI has become far more mainstream and...”the ‘cognitive computing’ technologies under the Watson umbrella aren’t as unique as they once were. ‘In the data-science community the sense is that whatever Watson can do, you can probably get as freeware somewhere, or possibly build yourself with your own knowledge’”, as offered by the harshly titled Gizmodo article “Why Everyone is Hating on IBM Watson – Including the People Who Helped Make It”.

In the field of machine learning, IBM may be ceding ground as a leading innovator to its competitors. Considering the investments the company has made in AI offerings, namely its Watson-branded solutions, it should come as no surprise that IBM has been recognized as a “breakout” leader in machine learning technologies in the past. Consider the following Forrester Wave from Q3 2018:

Figure 4.3 Forrester Wave for Multimodal Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning Solutions Q3 2018

Source: Forrester

In Forrester’s analysis, we see SAS as the only other vendor ranked on par with IBM. Yet, perhaps as an indication of just how rapidly the AI market is evolving, consider the following Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for Q4 2019:

Figure 4.4 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Source: Gartner

We note IBM ranked well in the Gartner report, in regard to their ability to execute. But they are lagging along the “vision” axis, notably to upstarts such as DataBricks and H20.ai. Now, it is a rather imperfect science to compare disparate reports between the analysts above. But, we might still infer here that any substantial lead IBM may have had in machine learning technologies has slipped away, and they are not leading as an innovator.

The coupling between AI and cloud markets hinted at in the prior section also suggests a trend toward increasingly lower costs of delivery; a trend that IBM may not be structurally suited for. The first bullet of Section 4.2 referenced a report by the Brookings Institution which stated “...AI...[will be] fueled in part by the cost savings generated by cloud-based technology...” This is a double-edged sword for IBM. On the one hand, the quote suggests a strong and growing market for AI, as supported by the analyst forecasts in Figure 2.14. On the other hand, we might also infer costs for AI technologies – and thus the prices that vendors are able to command – to decrease with time. This is even more likely in the context of a saturating AI market:

Figure 4.5 A Snapshot of Various AI Players

Source: TopBots

If this pattern of declining costs does emerge, IBM and other AI players will obviously need a proportional increase in opportunities just to keep their revenue rates steady. Presumably, the companies best suited for such dynamics are those with lighter cost-structures who can still operate profitability against lower-value, smaller-scale projects. But, traditionally, this appears to have been a challenge for IBM (e.g. enterprise-class positioning of IBM Cloud and Watson). Put another way, IBM’s past success has been a function of its ability to win very large opportunities; opportunities which “fit” the heavier organization that it maintains. To be fair, IBM’s management has made recent and explicit comments to indicate their intention to steam-line some areas of the business, as for example when Jim Kavanaugh suggested earlier this year that the GTS organization “...needs to get its structural competitiveness fixed...”, which would involve a less labor-intensive, and more asset-intensive operation; an example of the latter perhaps being the use of AI internally to deliver client services. So, it is possible investors may see a much leaner IBM emerge against AI and cloud markets that both feature declining average opportunity values. But, historically speaking, the odds may be against the company operating successfully under these kinds of dynamics.

Even if IBM’s stated $1+ trillion market opportunity is accurate, their ability to capture a growing share of market value that returns the company to sustainable top-line growth is certainly not a slam-dunk. Jim Kavanaugh offered an even more bullish market prospect this year when he stated “...so, when you take a look at [our bets on cloud and cognitive], we talk about this hybrid cloud opportunity, it’s $1.2 trillion dollars over the next couple years. It’s a massive opportunity that’s fundamentally going to change the evolution of where the IT industry is going." In fact, if we use the rounded average data from Figures 2.14 and 2.16, we can model a total AI and hybrid-cloud market value through 2025 that is in the range that IBM is talking about:

Figure 4.6 Estimated Cumulative Value of AI and Hybrid-Cloud Markets Through 2025

Table Source: Yves Sukhu

But, if IBM has largely missed or conceded its opportunity to lead in these markets, as I hinted at in the first 3 bullets of this section, why should we think the company has a better chance now to grab share? Management will, without a doubt, tell us the acquisition of Red Hat is a game changer that provides the combined companies with a highly-differentiated value proposition. Mr. Kavanaugh offers us that "...the next chapter of cloud will be based on a foundation of Linux, with containers and Kubernetes...[and] as we look forward, the largest hybrid cloud opportunity is in services, advising clients on architectural choices, moving workloads, building new applications and of course managing them." On the surface, this is encouraging to hear; and as mentioned in the Introduction, Red Hat’s normalized revenue was up 24 percent in Q4 FY ‘19, exceeding a billion dollars in a quarter for the first time. Mr. Kavanaugh tells us further “...across GBS and GTS, we nearly doubled the number of new services engagements leveraging Red Hat versus last quarter. We’re continuing to expand our client base, and now have over 2,000 clients using Red Hat and IBM container solutions. And we doubled the number of Red Hat large deals versus the previous quarter, with 21 customers with deals greater than $10 million.” While this performance is generally positive, it could be viewed under a different lens that suggests Red Hat adoption has been sluggish under IBM. For example, IBM has tens of thousands of customers around the world. A couple thousand clients using Red Hat and IBM containers is respectable, but not necessarily symbolic of significant demand for what the joint companies have to offer. It would have been helpful if Mr. Kavanaugh offered us the rate of growth for these IBM-Red Hat customers; and perhaps the absence of that data is revealing in its own way. Additionally, it is of course wonderful news that IBM has been able to drive several Red Hat deals in excess of $10 million with its customer base. However, bear in mind that IBM is of the size and gravitas where 9-figure or 10-figure deal sizes are not necessarily unusual. Further, the number of $10MM+ deals appears a little low in the context of the number of IBM customers worldwide. While early performance indicators are encouraging, they also suggest there is much work to do if the combination of IBM-Red Hat is to deliver what has been promised to shareholders.

IBM’s likely rejoinder to some of the arguments I have posed here is that customers are still in the “early innings of Chapter 2”, as Mr. Kavanaugh has stated. The company needs time to prove its joint technology stack with Red Hat is a winner in the emerging enterprise IT landscape. That may be so. However, I expect this position will wear increasingly thin with investors.

4.4 Hopeful Optimism

While my discussion of potential threats to IBM’s strategy in Section 4.3 was considerably longer than my pro-Chapter 2 arguments in Section 4.2, I do not mean to suggest I see far more threats than opportunities. Candidly, I think the various analyst positions mentioned in Section 4.2 are incredibly positive for the company. Thus, even – again – if IBM’s past strategies have been characterized by uncertainty, and even if I am right about some of the threats I have highlighted, I believe there is still plenty of room to be optimistic about the company’s present course. Arvind Krishna deserves his chance to make Chapter 2 a success.

5.0 Pushing Around A Model

I could not resist building a valuation model for IBM to assist me with my decision-making, despite my acknowledgment that valuation models must be looked at with a cautious eye.

While I employed a discounted cash flow ("DCF") approach, I did not estimate future cash flows using historical flows data. Rather, I attacked the problem using a top-down scheme. First, I attempted to model IBM’s future revenues from FY ’20 to FY ‘25 as a function of 2 sales streams: (1) its “base” revenues and (2) its “additional” Chapter 2 revenues. I pretend that IBM’s total revenues of roughly $77B in FY ’19 represent a base revenue amount for the future that does not include “new” revenues that the company will realize via its Chapter 2 strategy. To be clear, I am not suggesting the “base” revenues stream contains no AI and hybrid-cloud related revenue. Rather, consider the “additional” stream to be some incremental revenue capture specific to those technology markets on top of some amount that already exists within the “base” stream. I should note that I forecast the “base” stream to decline in all my models, which I think is consistent with the historical pattern. I then add in “new” Chapter 2 revenues for the period FY ’20 to FY ’25 by making some assumptions about what percentage of the total hybrid-cloud and enterprise AI markets IBM can capture in each of the 6 fiscal periods, using the market value and CAGR data from Figures 2.14 and 2.16. I assume that IBM will grab some percentage of each market in FY ’20, with a steadily increasing share through FY ‘25. Finally, I estimate the company’s FCF margin using data from its FY ’19 performance (~15%) to generate a series of cash flows that I can input to a DCF model to extrapolate a per share value. So, as an example, here are the revenue and cash flow estimates for my “High Base Loss / Low Chapter 2 Growth Model”, a model where I assume a higher rate of loss of base revenue and a rather conservative rate of growth in IBM’s Chapter 2 markets:

Figure 5.1 High Base Loss / Low Chapter 2 Growth Valuation Model

Source: Yves Sukhu

In this particular model, I sought to “push” the company toward $10B in new markets revenue by 2025. This was achievable using a very low additional starting share of 1% in each market, which was increased slowly by 0.25% each year as the respective markets grow. I suppose many readers may suggest such assumptions are ridiculous given the forecast sizes of the hybrid-cloud and enterprise AI markets, and IBM’s scale. However, keep in mind I am suggesting this is additional market capture on top of AI and cloud revenue already embedded in the base revenues number. Note that in this particular model, overall revenues continue their decline in the future. My assumptions, which some readers may obviously disagree with, for the DCF component of the model include:

A discount factor of 8.0%. In establishing this rate, I blended Professor Aswath Damadoran’s WACC rate of 7.67% for System/Application Software companies and 9.90% for Computers/Peripherals companies. But, I skewed my blend toward the Software rate.

A perpetual growth rate of 1.0%.

Shares outstanding of 888 million.

So, feeding the above into my DCF calculation, I arrived at a per share value of $94.41. I consider this configuration something of a “worst-case” model.

Here are 2 additional configurations, representing my “mid-case” and “best-case” scenarios:

Figure 5.2 Moderate Base Loss / Moderate Chapter 2 Growth Valuation Model

Source: Yves Sukhu

Figure 5.3 Low Base Loss / High Chapter 2 Growth Valuation Model

Source: Yves Sukhu

Of the 3 variations, the model in Figure 5.3 is characterized by overall revenue growth. Feeding the cash flows of Figure 5.2 and Figure 5.3 into my DCF model produced per share values of $123.70 and $145.54 respectively.

Now, I could have plugged in any set of numbers into my model to generate an entirely different set of results; and therefore, the discreet per share values mentioned above are not so meaningful. However, I offer a couple ideas that I have drawn for my own purposes:

The days of IBM stock getting back near or above $200 may be long-gone. When I wrote my first article about IBM in 2018, a reader was quick to remind me that one Morgan Stanley analyst, at the time, was projecting a share price target well above $200. It would not surprise me, prior to the Coronavirus panic, if there were a number of IBM bulls still clinging to the belief that IBM share prices would eventually reclaim their glory days, and perhaps head even higher. Yet, even in my “best case” model, per share values remain below $150. For me, as an investor with a more conservative view of IBM, even if Coronavirus-induced fear was not engulfing the markets right now, I would be a bit skittish jumping on the IBM train at the levels it was trading at shortly after Ms. Rometty announced her departure as CEO (e.g. high $140s / low $150s).

Unsurprisingly, with my more conservative stance on the company, I would lean more toward the “worst case” model if forced to choose. As readers know, IBM’s stock has ventured into the $90s due to the fear in the markets. I tend to lean toward taking a gamble on the stock at these levels, maybe even in the low $100s. But that's just me.

Of course, investors should apply whatever margin-of-safety they deem appropriate when establishing their buy-point. Obviously, if an investor needs a 25% margin-of-safety and believes my more conservative model above to be "closer to the money" than the other variations, he/she won't be buying IBM stock at a price anywhere near $90-something, much less in the low $100s.

6.0 Closing Thoughts

I stumbled across an article from a few years ago, featuring some comments about IBM from NYU Professor Aswath Damodaran:

“’I think IBM has had a good run, [and] not all companies last forever. There is a life cycle to a company. They are born [to] grow and then decline. They [IBM] have been in decline for 10 or 12 years...When you’re 75, you’d love to be 35 again, but you’re not going to...So that’s the way I think of aging companies. Trying to turn them around might be the most dangerous thing you can do.’”

The article notes further that Professor Damodaran suggests “...trying to force growth in older companies like IBM could actually have a negative impact on them, because they might end up simply throwing good money away.”

Time will tell if, indeed, we are witnessing a company in a phase of decline; or if the organization’s Chapter 2 strategy can return IBM to growth. Certainly, Mr. Krishna, as the company’s new CEO, deserves time to test and implement his ideas. Yet, in one respect, the timing of his appointment could be thought of as strange. Consider that Jim Kavanaugh had this to say about Mr. Krishna:

“Arvind at his core is a technologist and a visionary, and you know quite well this industry that we operate is moving at a rate and pace of lightning speed on technology and innovation, and I believe right now and the board believes that it’s the right time today to have a technologist come over and lead the IBM company.”

The idea that IBM has finally figured out circa 2019-2020 that it might be a good idea to have a technologist lead the company in an industry that innovates “...at a rate and pace of lightning speed” might leave some investors somewhat speechless.

If the Chapter 2 strategy fails to gain traction, I would not be surprised if we see IBM ripping some pages from the playbook of today’s General Electric (GE), shedding core business segments to improve its balance sheet and to pay off its debt, largely inflated through the purchase of Red Hat.

Nevertheless, it may in fact be “early innings” just as Mr. Kavanaugh has suggested. Let us give Mr. Krishna the benefit of the doubt, and hold on to our optimism that IBM as an American icon can be saved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IBM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.