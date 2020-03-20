Agree Realty: A Recession-Resistant Net Lease Growth Machine

Shares yield 4.5%, and the dividend has been growing at 5.5% per year or better.

It is also a 2nd generation family business, which I like because of the tendency of family businesses to be farsighted and financially conservative.

The REIT has grown at a breakneck pace since the Great Recession, rewarding shareholders along the way.

But ADC's tenants either have the balance sheet strength and credit quality to withstand social distancing measures or will actually benefit from them.

ADC has sold off with the other high-quality net lease REITs during the current coronavirus-induced selloff.

Introduction To An Agreeable Investment

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is a triple net lease real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 864 properties across 46 states. Its properties are made up of freestanding/single-tenant buildings, multi-tenant shopping centers, urban town centers, and ground leases, mostly leased to national, investment-grade credit corporations. Most pertinent to the current market, ADC focuses specifically on tenants that are recession-resistant and relatively insulated from e-commerce disruption.

The quality and defensiveness of ADC's tenant base are evidenced by the market's differential treatment of the REIT versus its closest peers during the current selloff:

Below, I will present the reasons why I believe ADC is a great buy today, even and especially in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the social distancing it's prompting.

A 2nd Generation Family Business Built to Last

ADC was founded by Richard Agree, who began developing shopping centers mostly in the Midwestern and Southeastern United States in the early 1970s. In 1994, Agree took Agree Realty Corporation public as a real estate investment trust. Even after becoming a REIT, Agree and ADC continued to focus largely on development projects, which is certainly the riskiest phase of the real estate lifecycle.

Going into the Great Recession, when real estate spiraled toward oblivion, the heavy development focus and significant reliance on troubled tenants were detrimental to the micro-cap (~$300 million market cap) REIT, and it was eventually forced to cut its dividend in 2010.

In 2012, Richard Agree decided to retire as CEO and hand the reins to his son, Joey Agree, who had been working for the company since 2006. Richard shifted to become Executive Chairman of the Board while Joey became President and CEO. But even beginning in 2009, Joey began to take a more active role in the executive leadership of the company.

In 2010, 29% of the REIT's rental income came from the struggling bookstore, Borders. When Joey came into the C-suite, he and his father immediately raised capital and bought/developed more real estate in order to diversify the company's tenant revenue percentages. By the time Borders declared bankruptcy, the father/son duo had the total down to 9% of rental income. ADC has been steadily upgrading its portfolio quality and size ever since, acquiring over $3 billion in commercial real estate since 2010.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

So far in 2020, ADC has acquired $192.4 million of real estate while disposing of $25.1 million of properties ($167.3 million on net), with dispositions including an Academy Sports, four franchise restaurants, and a Walgreens. Since being acquired by private equity company, KKR & Co. (KKR), Academy Sports & Outdoors has been plagued with worries over its debt load and aggressive expansion plans. As ADC management points out in its Q4 2019 presentation, "10 out of 14 (or 71%) of the largest retailer bankruptcies since 2012 were at private equity-acquired chains."

That sale, along with the franchised restaurants, has proven prescient as we now deal with an economy that is frozen in place by mass quarantines and social distancing.

ADC anticipates raising equity capital this year of $156.2 million, understandably lower than 2019's $300.9 million given last year's strong market for net lease REITs. In 2020, shares were sold via ADC's at-the-market program for an average of $74.69 per share, versus 2019's $74.03 per share.

The pace of acquisitions may slow dramatically for the remainder of 2020 (or at least through the end of Q2 this year), as transactions are likely being put on hold for the time being with markets in turmoil. But it's useful to point out that, with four of the properties acquired in Q1 of this year (29% of the total) being Walmart Supercenters, Walmart (WMT) is now ADC's largest tenant by revenue at 5.6% of annual base rent, as of March 19th.

This updates the top tenant list from the end of 2019, knocking Sherwin-Williams (SHW) out of the top spot:

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Another change is that ADC purchased a portfolio of National Tire & Battery stores in the first quarter of this year, bringing parent company TBC Corporation's new total ABR percentage to 2.8% and promoting it to ADC's ninth largest tenant.

ADC's portfolio generates 59.4% of ABR from investment-grade rated tenants, versus 58.2% at the end of 2019. And the 24% of tenants at the end of 2019 that have no credit rating are strong, well-known brands such as Chik-fil-A, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Tractor Supply Co., Dave & Buster's, and Publix. So most of ADC's tenants should have strong enough balance sheets to weather this temporary period of store closures or reduced hours. Although, in the case of Walmart, the grocery stores, and the dollar stores, business may actually be doing much better during the coronavirus-induced stockpiling mania than in normal times.

As of the end of 2019, home improvement, automotive, grocery, pharmacy, and discount retail made up the top five sectors:

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

The vast majority (84%) of ADC's tenants are national retailers, with 13% as mostly grocery and convenience store regional players, and only 3% as small business franchisees operating fast food stores.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

What exposure does ADC have to tenants in the industries most negatively affected by store closures and social distancing? According to management, it currently has a grand total of 9% exposure to these temporarily shuttered or hindered businesses:

Source: 2020 Year-To-Date Activity Update

What's more, ADC enjoys an ultra-low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x as of December 31st, 2019, or 3.7x considering the proforma settlement of its recent equity issuance. Fixed charge coverage sits at a very comfortable 4.3x. Even better, the REIT has no debt maturities until 2023.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

And considering the 99.6% occupancy rate and weighted average remaining lease term of 10.0 years in its portfolio, ADC looks extraordinarily well built to survive the current downturn.

Perhaps this is why insiders, most notably Richard and Joey Agree, are heavy owners of ADC stock themselves. Richard owns about $22.6 million, while Joey owns about $18.2 million. And several members of the board of directors have been buying shares on the open market during the month of March:

Source: Nasdaq

Investors now have the opportunity to purchase shares for an even lower price than what was paid recently by company insiders, which is always a good feeling.

The Dividend

Since the dividend cut in 2010, ADC has managed to grow its dividend at a steady pace while reliably covering it with free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Over the last five years, for instance, dividend growth has averaged around 5.5% per year. Assuming one could buy shares in the coming days at a 4.68% starting yield (or $50 per share), a 5.5% dividend growth rate would render a yield-on-cost after ten years of 8%. I consider that a phenomenal 10-year YoC projection for such a high-quality, recession-resistant REIT as ADC.

