We Likely Saw The Bottom

History proves… that a smart central bank can protect the economy and the financial sector from the nastier side effects of a stock market collapse. – Ben Bernanke

It has been incredibly volatile. As I noted to readers who were alerted of risk-off conditions Jan. 27 prior to the devastation that's occurred, we are getting close to a potential melt-up set up toward the end of the month. The gaps down have made the record books. There have been worse days in the market, but not many when you look historically. The S&P 500 fell more than 7.5% on March 9, which was the biggest drop since Dec. 1, 2008, during the height of the financial crisis. Not to be outdone, on Thursday March 12, the stock market tanked 9.51% for its worst day since Oct. 19, 1987, known as Black Monday. And finally, on Monday, March 16, stocks dropped almost 12%, again, the worst day since 1987.

Not only did the market correct back to levels back in June of 2019, but the energy sector also got whacked. Energy dropped 20.1% on the same day, the largest one-day drop on record (since 1989 when daily data was available), according to Bespoke Investment Group, and the sector fell back to August 2004 levels. So that begs the question, are the major declines finding a bottom, or is there more pain to be had? I'm of the former mind, given the hysteria happening around the world right now, everything at oversold levels, and fear at the extreme levels pointing to the worst likely being over.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Source: CNN

Remember when the world was shrugging off the coronavirus as something that will pass in a few months? Hardly the scenario today. As I mentioned on the Lead-Lag Report last week, business is bracing for impact, especially those affected by tourism. This is likely going to be a multiple quarter issue now, with some lost output that will not be recovered. When you look at the specific regions that have been hardest hit, businesses are struggling. Operations across Asia, Europe, and the U.S. are being affected by factory closures, quarantined workers, and shortage of components. That's what as known as a supply shock to the economic system. Also, public events are being canceled, there are mass fear and hysteria, businesses are postponing investment, travel is being delayed or canceled – people are scared and saving. That's known as a demand shock to the economic system. Those combined risks are pushing the global economy closer to a recession, which is why we’re having so much turmoil in the stock markets. What do economists expect to happen in 2020 after 2019 that had a global economic growth rate of 2.9%? The Institute of International Finance has a wide range of outcomes. “Global growth can conceivably approach 1.0%,” the IIF claimed. The OECD, Moody’s, and other financial institutions also have downgraded growth. OECD expects global GDP to come in the range of 2.4%, less than the 2.9% expected back in November of last year. Moody’s cut to 2.1% from 2.4%. But others have a bleaker prediction. “A global recession is all but certain,” Rabobank claimed while lowering global GDP estimates to 1.6%. Bank of America dropped its 2020 guidance to 2.2% from 2.8%. What's clear is that there's more pain to come but these guidance for GDP on the economy are likely too high. Goldman Sachs expects the U.S. to hit 0% this year.

Not all is lost, however, especially if we get a concerted effort from monetary and fiscal stimulus. One is not enough,; both need to be working together to avoid a prolonged downturn. Central banks already have started cutting interest rates, which is a good start. The Federal Reserve cut rates to 0% over the weekend along with a QE program, and we are now going to find out if we will see negative rates in the U.S. The central banks of Canada, Australia, and the U.K. have all swiped their rates aggressively (a full list is here). There will be more in the coming weeks. The real question is how governments are going to respond from the fiscal side and how quickly they can. Interest rates do not have a lot of room to go lower, and there are studies showing that quantitative easing has less effect than the initial rounds. Ray Dalio has said it succinctly in his post that “we need coordinated monetary and fiscal stimulus to counteract coronavirus.” In this political climate, though, coordination is going to be extremely hard. As Dalio puts it, “the only remaining question to me is whether our fragmented political system … can achieve what needs to be done.”

This is all great, but what do we do with our money in the meantime? Safe havens are looking increasingly expensive. Stocks are oversold quantitatively, but that does not mean the selling will stop in the short term. I think it's a good time for you to check your instincts and ask yourself what your timeframe is. I do not believe we are at a bottom yet, as I think we will need much more pain before that becomes true. But I do think we are close. Just ask how many people are traveling right now, look at the hysteria with people hoarding toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Ask yourself, is the virus about to get better or worse in the United States? Get your buy lists ready, as some of the stocks you wish you owned in late 2019 are attractive on a valuation basis. If you’re ultimately a long-term investor that doesn’t want to play the market, hold your nose and buying some of them.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.