Do Not Buy Any MLP - Now Or Ever

In 2014, after they'd crashed, I warned against MLPs; they're down over 54% since then. Here's why I'm warning again.

Even without considering OPEC and Russia's spat, fundamental headwinds will cause MLPs to keep underperforming.

It has been almost five years since I wrote "Why I Will Never Buy an MLP Again", and in that period of time, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has not done so well.

Even before the coronavirus selloff, MLPs had given investors a pretty poor return; on a total return basis, AMLP had given investors a crummy 2.2% annualized return, a far cry from the 13.1% annualized return that stocks gave over that same period.

Oil, oil, wherefore art thou so underperforming, oil? Whither are the peak oil hysterics, the relentless emerging market demand, that pushed aggressive politicized market views about energy for decades?

The reality is a bit more boring. In 2015, I pointed out studies around the world showing greater energy-efficient machines used by consumers and industries were hurting energy demand, while growth in alternative energy production was becoming material to the future of oil. Even without OPEC's desperate plays to manipulate oil prices (which are no longer effective; the 1970s are long gone and aren't coming back), WTI was set for a 3-handle eventually, even if no one knew when that would be.

The story now is very much the same. EIA data shows that, to 2018, renewables as a proportion of total U.S. energy consumption rose markedly:

Zooming in on recent years, we see the steady rise of renewables as a percent of total energy usage, which hit 10% in 2015.

Source: EIA, Author

A crucial consideration here: even during the ultra-cheap oil years of 2015-2017, renewable consumption saw gains. This is in small part due to social pressures driving a pivot to renewable energy resources, but much more crucially is the result of the increasingly economic sense of using renewables.

Source: Lazard

According to Lazard's analysis, the cost of wind power fell 6.7% yoy in 2018 and 14% yoy for solar. This is crucial, because it means we are possibly a year or two away (ceteris paribus, as the impact of the coronavirus and recent oil price plunge are hard to predict) from price parity between renewables, coal, and nuclear power on average.

Source: Lazard

Crucially, a significant and growing portion of wind power is already cheaper than coal, even without tax subsidies. With subsidies, much is cheaper than nuclear. Some of solar is already cheaper than coal and is likely to be cheaper than nuclear in a couple of years (ceteris paribus).

Russia and Saudi Arabia are keenly aware of this, which is in part why their arguments have gotten so vicious. There is clear desperation among OPEC, which is perhaps the best indicator on Earth that energy is a sector to aggressively avoid as much as possible.

Their desperation isn't only about renewable energy - it's also about efficiency gains. This often overlooked part of the energy puzzle was a major preoccupation of my 2015 article, as I noted "it is clear that we are getting better at producing energy more efficiently" and "appliances are getting more energy efficient," resulting in less energy consumption, especially in developed nations.

That trend has continued.

According to the IEA, energy efficiency continues to increase, although it warned that the rate of efficiency growth has slowed to the lowest rate in a decade. This is concerning from an environmental standpoint, but rising inefficiencies, no matter how small, still indicate oil demand is set to decline. Combine this with a decline in world population growth rates, and there is little reason to expect a surge of demand for oil in the short or long term.

But MLPs Invest in Natural Gas

"But MLPs mostly transport natural gas - they shouldn't be affected by the price of oil!" you might protest. Many certainly did in 2014, but the market didn't care.

The reality is that natural gas and oil are, to a certain extent, fungible, and as a result, the decline in one leads the decline in the other, as observed in 2015. Even as the market kept natural gas futures range bound in mid-2015 following oil's crash, MLPs fell as investors realized the economics of fracking and of transporting a commodity whose producers were largely going out of business were horrible.

History is repeating itself now.

With investors having learned the error of 2014, the selloff in MLPs has exceeded the selloff in crude futures. Some may see this as an opportunity, but it is really just an invitation to catch a falling knife. Since alternative energy sources will continue to grow even while cheap oil prices last (as we saw post-2014), the opportunity for oil to rise significantly is minimal.

The Bottom Line: Stay Away from MLPs

Smart investors are bargain hunting right now; the market has oversold too many high-quality assets in too short of a period. However, even with the intense drop in MLP prices, these assets remain a poor option. Even without factoring in the impacts of Saudi Arabia's price war with Russia, and the rising chance of OPEC infighting and defections, there is significant reason to remain bearish on all MLPs, and to never buy one ever again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.