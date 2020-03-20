Cronos Financials 'Restatement', And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Cronos to Restate 2019 Financial Statements, Board Member Leaves

Cronos Group (CRON) announced that it will be restating certain items for the first three quarters of FY 2019. It also stated that quarterly reports belonging to those periods ‘should no longer be relied upon.’ The restatement is being made at the recommendation of the company’s Audit Committee and KPMG, its accounting firm. It is believed that certain transactions related to bulk purchase of resin may be eliminated. A few transactions concerned with wholesale product sales may also be removed.

It is expected that the restatement will lead to the reduction in the company’s revenue. The company said that for the period ending March 31, 2019, the revenue may decline by C$2.5 million. The company had reported its revenue for the concerned period at $6.5 million. The decline in revenue for the period ending September 30, 2019 is estimated to be C$5.1 million, out of the total revenue of C$12.7 million reported for that time period. It is expected that the write-off will slash nearly 26 percent of the company’s reported revenue for the first nine months of the previous year. There is also a possibility that a similar cut may have to be made for the fourth quarter of the year.

This new development has added to the already growing set of troubles for this Canadian cannabis company. Following a couple of heady years, the industry is currently going through a rough phase, with a number of firms declaring bankruptcies and closures. However, these developments point to the inevitable consolidation phase experienced by the industries during their growth trajectory. Cronos is also grappling with the issue of oversupply, leading to a glut in the market.

Cronos is currently facing deep issues at both the micro and macro level. It recently announced the departure of Bruce Gates, a director and chair of its compensation committee. Gates was appointed to the board position by Altria Group (NYSE:MO) under an investor rights agreement between the two companies. Gates has been replaced by Heather Newman, senior vice president of corporate strategy. Altria acquired a 45 percent stake in Cronos in 2019 and also holds additional warrants, which may take its stake as high as 55 percent.

In the current scenario of oversupply and regulatory concern, Altria's investment is of high value for Cronos. Altria had injected $1.8 billion in the company, which may help Cronos in sailing through the difficult times. The cash chest may also be useful in rolling out new product lines. The company is currently working on a new product which may be introduced in convenience stores.

Cronos stock had a rough time in 2019 and the problems have compounded now. Currently, the stock is down almost 70 recent on a 12-month basis. However, given the consolidation phase going on in the cannabis sector and relatively strong cash position of the company, Cronos shows the potential to deliver value in the long run.

Biohaven Receives Fast Track Designation For Migraine Drug

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) reported that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to its drug candidate Verdiperstat, an myeloperoxidase (MPO) inhibitor. The drug candidate is being developed to treat multiple system atrophy and will allow expedited review of the treatment. Apart from this, the designation also provides for enhanced interaction with the FDA and the potential to receive priority review of its New Drug Application filing, provided a few additional criteria are met.

Verdiperstat has the potential to become a first-in-class, oral, brain-penetrant, irreversible inhibitor of myeloperoxidase which is an enzyme mainly responsible for pathological oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. The company is currently carrying out a Phase 3 trial for assessing the efficacy of verdiperstat in MSA. Pamela Bower, Secretary of the MSA Coalition, welcomed the news stating, “We are grateful to the FDA for recognizing the serious and urgent need to accelerate the development of a potential new treatment for people living with MSA.” Biohaven has an exclusive agreement with Catalent (NYSE:CTLT), which will be responsible for commercial manufacturing of the drug.

Verdiperstat is a quick-dissolving formulation, dispersing almost instantly without water and thus is highly patient-friendly. It is claimed that the drug is able to provide relief within an hour with a single dose and the impact lasts for up to 48 hours. This is the first regulatory approval for Biohaven. The drug candidate uses Zydis technology, which is considered highly appropriate for the delivery of acute migraine treatments.

Multiple System Atrophy is a rare and rapidly progressive neurodegenerative disease. It generally leads to death after an average of 6 to 10 years from the onset of symptoms. Biohaven had licensed Verdiperstat from AstraZeneca AB (NYSE:AZN) in 2018. The drug candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Medical Agency and the FDA.

Cue Biopharma Reports Full Year And Q4 Results, Misses Revenue Target

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) reported its financial performance for the fourth quarter and for the entire year. The company’s collaboration revenue for the quarter stood at $1.05 million, up from the $0.3 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company missed meeting the target by $0.68 million. Its research and development expenses were reported at $6.9 million while it spent $3.1 million on its General and Administrative expenses during the quarter.

For the full financial year, Cue Biopharma earned $3.5 million in collaborative revenue while it spent $27.5 million on research and development expenses. It finished the year with approximately $59.4 million in cash and cash equivalents vis a vis $39.2 million as of December 31, 2018. Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma, “We continue to make significant progress across the R&D organization on many fronts including expanding our oncology pipeline assets, evolving our platform and generating key datasets to support application of our platform in autoimmune diseases.”

Cue Biopharma also provided corporate updates and offered details about upcoming milestones. During the financial year, the company entered into an equity sales contract worth $49 million with Stifel Nicolaus & Company Inc. The company reported the opening of all its 13 participating clinical centers during the fourth quarter of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. Cue is currently working on a Phase 1 trial of CUE 101 monotherapy. It is developing the platform and datasets for fighting against different autoimmune diseases. The company is collaborating with Merck (NYSE:MRK) for this purpose.

Cue Biopharma stock has shown strong performance as it gained over 50 percent in the past 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.